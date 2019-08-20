Stars in the spotlight
Luke Hogan will be relied on as a two-way star for Ardmore this season. Hogan will take most of the reps at running back after the Tigers’ leading rusher, Chase Lay, graduated. Hogan is a 6-foot, 188-pound senior. He will also be in the center of Ardmore’s defense at middle linebacker.
Lay of the land
Ardmore competes in Class 5A, Region 8 with Arab, Brewer, East Limestone, Guntersville, Madison Academy, Madison County and Scottsboro.
The Tigers open up their region schedule with a home game against Scottsboro before traveling to Arab the week after. Ardmore beat Arab for its lone region win last season. Ardmore faces West Morgan, Elkmont and West Limestone for its non-region schedule.
Head coach
PJ Wright enters his second season as a head coach. He spent 18 years an assistant coach before making the jump to head coach. He played football at Hewitt-Trussville and West Alabama.
Last season
Ardmore won two of its first three games before dropping five in a row. The Tigers closed the season with a win over West Limestone. Ardmore scored 21.1 points per game and gave up 24.4 points on defense. The Tigers finished 4-6.
Last three seasons
Ardmore went 2-8 and 3-7 under two different head coaches before Wright took over last season. The Tigers have made the playoffs three times since 2000 and are searching for their first playoff win in school history.
Words to grow on
“We need to have success early, but how are we going to handle setbacks?” Wright said. “We’ll have a different mindset than last year’s team. This year, we have to handle adversity. They’re hungry to win and they want to win.”
Quarterback
The Tigers lost three-year starter Noah Barnett. Junior Owen Doss (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) and senior John McGuire will compete for the starting quarterback position. McGuire is a transfer from Athens. Wright believes both could see action when the season starts.
“They’re two different types of players,” Wright said. “Doss is more of a pocket passer. He’s a tall basketball player who is a pocket passer. McGuire is 5-foot-11, 200 pounds. He’s big enough and strong enough to run between the tackles.”
Offense
Ardmore returns three starters on offense, all on the offensive line. Senior Ethan Mullins (6-0, 290), senior Colt Hunter (5-10, 310) and sophomore Kaden Newton (6-1, 226) will anchor the offensive line. Hogan will carry the ball a lot for the Tigers this season. Sophomore Houston Vickers and senior Tommy Stevens will also get touches at running back. Junior Conner Harbin will play a wide receiver and running back hybrid role.
“The strength of this team is going to be our skill players,” Wright said. “We have guys who have good ball skills that are baseball and basketball players. I like our skill players.”
Defense
Daxton Gilbert, Austin Thompson, Chris Allen and Jonathon Ware return on defense. Hogan is another player who didn’t start last season but got some much-needed experience. He will play at linebacker.
Must see games
Ardmore hosts West Limestone in the final game of the season in a non-region contest. The Tigers and Wildcats have played 69 times dating back to 1948. Ardmore currently has a two-game winning streak after West Limestone won 10 in a row. This year’s matchup will be a test of second-year coaches and how far their programs have come.
Final word
“We’re ready to go. I spend a lot of time at my desk moving around kids and figuring out what we can do to be successful,” Wright said. “I just want to play. I’m ready. The kids are excited.”
— Matthew Speakman
