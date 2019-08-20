Stars in the spotlight
Thomas Graves aims to be the third lineman in two years to receive an offer to play Division I football. Jordan Flack (Western Kentucky) and Hunter Youngblood (Navy) both received scholarships last year, making them the first two in Brewer history to sign a scholarship to play Division I football.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Graves is an offensive tackle and has been looked at by schools like South Alabama, UAB and Jacksonville State.
Lay of the land
Brewer competes in Class 5A, Region 8 with Arab, Ardmore, East Limestone, Guntersville, Madison Academy, Madison County and Scottsboro. The Patriots finished third last year behind Madison Academy and East Limestone.
Brewer opens its region schedule with Arab at home before a road trip to Madison Academy and a home game against Madison County. The Patriots play an all-Morgan County non-region schedule against Danville, West Morgan and Priceville.
Head coach
Geoff Walters is in his fifth season with a record of 14-27. Walters went 0-10 in his first season then had two straight years with 3-7 records.
Brewer eventually turned it around in a big way with an 8-3 record last season and the program’s first playoff appearance since 1999. That made Walters the third coach in Brewer history to lead the Patriots to a playoff appearance. He can become the first to pick up a playoff win this season if the Patriots make it back to the playoffs.
“When you develop that culture, Friday nights should be a carryover,” Walters said. “Friday nights take care of themselves. We try to plan for some adversity, because it’s going to happen in a game.”
Last season
Brewer (8-3) lost in the first round of the playoffs to Southside-Gadsden, 15-9. The Patriots averaged 28.9 points per game while allowing only 14.2 on the defensive side. Flack was a first-team All-State selection in Class 5A.
Last three seasons
Brewer went a combined 6-14 in Walters’ second and third years as coach before going 8-3 last season.
Words to grow on
“They believe in us, and they’ve seen some proof now,” Walters said. “We’ve had coaches that are really complimentary of what we’ve done here in the last four years. It’s still a daily grind. You’re never there. You’re never completely done.”
Quarterback
Patrick Johnson returns as the Patriots’ starter after taking over last season. Walters plans to involve Johnson more in the running game after he bulked up this offseason.
“Now when we call a play, he doesn’t just know the first or the second read, he knows the whole scheme,” Walters said. “He’s seeing the whole picture. I think that Patrick is one of the best athletes in the school.”
Offense
Walters plans to open up the passing game more with Johnson returning. Running back Jonathan Morgan will be in the backfield after rushing for more than 1,000 yards last year.
The Patriots lose two important pieces on the offensive line in Flack and Youngblood, but Graves will anchor a solid starting line that features Tyson McGriff, Cole Rathbun and Cody Laseter.
Defense
The Patriots lose Youngblood on the defensive line, but return key players in linebacker Levi Rice and safety Kris Bramlett. Rice will be in the middle of the defense at middle linebacker. Bramlett will hope to cause as much havoc as he did last year when he had seven interceptions. Micha Steffen and Dawson DeFreeze should also be key contributors.
Must-see games
Brewer travels to Madison Academy on Sept. 13 to face off against new Mustangs head coach Bob Godsey. That, along with an Oct. 18 home game against East Limestone, will be important in deciding if Brewer can finish atop the region standings.
Final word
“We need to make our goals higher every year,” Walters said. “The kids are buying in. This group has completely bought in. It’s not something where we have to sell them every day.”
— Matthew Speakman
