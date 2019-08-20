Stars in the spotlight
Isaiah Parham will be the centerpiece of the defense in the secondary at free safety. Parham will also be a key target for East Lawrence in the passing game at 5-foot-11, 160 pounds.
Parham caught the opening touchdown pass of East Lawrence’s 32-16 win over Lexington. That gave the Eagles their first win in two seasons.
Lay of the Land
East Lawrence competes in Class 3A, Region 8 with Clements, Colbert Heights, Lauderdale County, Lexington, Phil Campbell and Westminster Christian.
It opens its region schedule with a road game against Lauderdale County before hosting Colbert Heights two weeks later. East Lawrence plays St. John Paul II, Locust Fork, Hatton, and R.A. Hubbard for its non-region schedule.
Head coach
James Moore enters his second year as coach of the Eagles. He previously spent time as a head coach in Mississippi and at his alma mater, Lamar County. Moore went 2-8 last year and 9-12 in two years at Lamar County.
Last season
East Lawrence may have won only two games last year, but it still narrowly missed the playoffs on a tiebreaker. Those two wins came in region play. A loss to Clements allowed the Colts the fourth spot in the playoffs. East Lawrence gave up 34.1 points per game while scoring only 8.9 points per game.
“I’ve been on 10-0 teams and 13-0 teams,” Moore said. “I want these kids to see that hard work pays off. I want them to know that if they get it down, nobody did it but them. I’m proud of that so far.”
Last three seasons
The Eagles went 0-10 two seasons ago and 2-8 the year before. East Lawrence hasn’t had a winning season since 1997. Its last playoff appearance came in 2008 when it went 4-7.
Words to grow on
“We have to start being like other schools,” Moore said. “When I first got here, winning one game was big. Now we want to win more.”
Quarterback
Hunter Letson and Levi Barnes will split time early in the season before Moore decides who will be the main option. Letson tore his ACL in the first game of the season last year. Barnes had a collarbone injury that sidelined him last year as well.
“I have a system that uses both guys,” Moore said. “We’ll probably run packages for both. By region play, I’ll have settled on who is going to be there most of the time.”
Offense
The Eagles return nine starters on offense with the remaining two being players who had experience last year.
“They have a better understanding of our offense,” Moore said. “I can call a play and they’re not looking at me like they don’t understand what’s going on. They understand why we want to run plays at certain times in the game.”
Defense
The Eagles also have nine starters back on defense. Parham and Juan Lopez will be key players in the secondary and linebacker, respectively. Moore said that the team’s strength on defense will be in the secondary.
Must see games
Last year’s Clements game decided who would claim the fourth spot in the region for the playoffs. This year's contest will once again be important. East Lawrence is 0-5 all-time against the Colts.
Final word
“We want to win the region title, get in the playoffs and have a home playoff game,” Moore said. “That’s our goal. We have to shoot for something high. We want to reach as high as we can reach with this team.”
— Matthew Speakman
