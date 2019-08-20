Stars in the spotlight
Offensive lineman Michael McNutt is the reason a lot of Division I coaching staffs are making trips to Priceville.
The 6-foot-7 senior slimmed down from 330 pounds to 295 pounds in the offseason. Right now, he has offers from North Alabama, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Murray State, Mercer, Howard, Eastern Kentucky and South Alabama.
Lay of the land
Priceville competes in Class 4A, Region 7 with North Jackson, St. John Paul II, D.A.R., Randolph, Fairview, West Morgan and Danville. North Jackson, St. John Paul II, D.A.R. and Randolph made the playoffs in 2018, with North Jackson winning the region title. Priceville begins its region schedule with a road trip to St. John Paul II before hosting Randolph. Priceville’s non-region schedule includes Good Hope, Falkville and Brewer.
Head coach
Chris Foster comes to Priceville after four years at Brookwood — his alma mater. He spent time as an offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator. He’s never been a varsity head coach in football but coached varsity softball when he was at Aliceville in Tuscaloosa County.
Foster graduated from Alabama and spent time working in the management information systems field before deciding to be a teacher and football coach.
“I think what attracts me to the game of football is what it teaches young men,” Foster said. “Football is one of those deals where you don’t necessarily get instant gratification. You have to work to achieve something.”
Last season
Priceville went 2-8 in Jason Simmons' lone year as head coach with wins over Danville and West Morgan. The Bulldogs opened the season with five straight losses. Priceville scored 19.4 points per game and gave up 38.9 points per game.
Last three seasons
Priceville finished 2-8 two seasons ago after an 0-10 finish three years ago. The Bulldogs are 4-26 in the last three seasons. Priceville has two playoff appearances since 2002, including one in 2015 when it went 8-3 and won a region title.
Words to grow on
“I want to instill a certain attitude into the players,” Foster said. “I think that, along with the attitude in the weight room or on the practice field, translates into a certain attitude that you play football with during the game. I think that attitude will be the key turning point for this program.”
Quarterback
Wyatt Hurt is Foster’s choice to replace Brock Payne, who played one season for the Bulldogs. The 5-foot-11 junior saw some action last season as Payne’s backup.
“He’s got a really strong arm,” Foster said. “He has pretty good feet for his size. The combination of those two things is going to be a really good fit for what we’re going to run.”
Offense
The Bulldogs have three seniors on the offensive line in McNutt, Seth Looney and Truman Terry. Priceville also returns key skill players in Jaxon Cross and Jerry Burton. Burton rushed for over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Cross will be used at wide receiver and running back.
“I expect our linemen to take the leadership roles on offense this year,” Foster said. “They have the most experience. They’re the biggest dudes out there. I think we will go as they go.”
Defense
Foster expects sophomore Tyler Cappi and senior Jaxon Graham to be big contributors on defense. Cappi will play on the defensive line. Graham will be a big piece in the middle at linebacker for Priceville. The defense has more youth and inexperience than the offense.
Must-see games
Priceville's first two region games will be important in deciding what type of team it will be under Foster. St. John Paul II and Randolph were both playoff teams last year, and having one of those games at home will give the Bulldogs a chance at a solid region win that could give them a shot at a playoff berth.
Final word
“I wanted to let my guys know that this season means just as much as any other in the future,” Foster said. “I want to make sure that we maximize their talent and abilities.”
— Matthew Speakman
