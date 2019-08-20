Stars in the spotlight
Glavine Segars returns as West Morgan’s quarterback after starting as a sophomore last season. The Rebels mostly relied on a running game behind John Phillips, but Segars kept turnovers relatively low and made plays in the clutch.
Segars should be more of a factor in the passing game this season after playing a full year in Mikel Riggs’ system. He did miss time with a concussion he suffered in the Rebels' fifth game last year, but was fully cleared by the end of the season.
Lay of the land
West Morgan competes in Class 4A, Region 7 with North Jackson, St. John Paul II, DAR, Randolph, Fairview, Priceville and Danville. West Morgan opens its region schedule with a road trip to Randolph and a home game against Danville. Its non-region schedule includes Ardmore, Hatton and Brewer.
Head coach
Riggs enters his second year as head coach of the Rebels. He posted a 1-9 record with his lone win coming over Danville. Riggs is the son of legendary coach Jamie Riggs, who has over 300 wins for his career.
Last season
West Morgan won its first game of the year four games into the season. The Rebels then lost six straight to finish the season. West Morgan gave up 48.1 points per game while scoring 17.2 points per game.
“Last year, we were telling them to play like they’ve been there before, even though they had not been there before,” Riggs said. “They now know what that’s like.”
Last three seasons
The Rebels made the playoffs two straight years before last year’s showing. That included a 10-2 record and region title under coach John Ritter, who left for Russellville the following year. The Rebels made it to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. The year before, West Morgan finished 7-4 and made the playoffs before losing in the first round.
Words to grow on
“Our general football knowledge is better,” Riggs said. “In general, they understand football a little bit better. That experience has taught them things about the game. They understand situational football.”
Quarterback
Segars returns after starting as a sophomore last season. Backing him up is Kaden Cook, who is an underclassman. Riggs believes Segars has a better understanding of the system now that he’s a junior with a year under his belt.
“The guys around him feel like he’s in command,” Riggs said. “That’s what you want. You want somebody that you have no doubt that he’s going to get the job done. That’s what we have.”
Offense
Segars will be the centerpiece of an offense that wants to run the football. The Rebels will go with a running back by committee approach with Tate Cottingham and Zeke Black getting most of the touches. The Rebels return Clarence Little at wide receiver. Nathan Alexander, Owen Coffey, Marcus Jones, Adam Rolin and Evan Newman all return up front.
Defense
West Morgan returns three linemen, two linebackers and three defensive backs. Cade Alexander and Black will be difference-makers at linebacker.
Caleb Terry, Jakobe Fletcher and Randy Chambers will be key in the secondary while Alexander and Newman will also play on the defensive line. West Morgan is hoping that experience will help slow opposing offenses, which had their way with the Rebels last year.
“We need to stop people from running it,” Riggs said. “We couldn’t stop anybody from throwing it because we couldn’t stop them from running it. That’s been a point of emphasis this summer. We need to get off blocks and make tackles.”
Must see games
A regional showdown between the Rebels and Priceville closes out the regular season. West Morgan is 3-6 all time against Priceville. The two started playing in 2010 and the game became even bigger when it became a region game last season.
Final word
“We are still a fairly young team, but we have experience,” Riggs said. “They’re hungry and don’t mind working. I’m hoping we come out and play like we’ve been there before.”
— Matthew Speakman
