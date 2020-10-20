Athens and East Lawrence have moved into this week’s high school football state rankings.
The Athens Golden Eagles (6-2) are No. 10 in Class 6A. Athens plays at Decatur on Friday at Ogle Stadium.
The East Lawrence Eagles (7-1) are No. 10 in Class 3A. East Lawrence hosts Colbert Heights on Thursday.
Athens and East Lawrence join area teams Austin, Falkville and Decatur Heritage in the rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Austin (7-1) remains at No. 8 in Class 7A. The Black Bears travel to Bob Jones on Friday. A win gives Austin the Region 4 championship.
Falkville (8-0) stays at No. 8 in Class 2A. The Blue Devils travel to No. 9 North Sand Mountain on Friday to play for the Region 7 championship.
Decatur Heritage (7-2) remains No. 6 in Class 1A. The Eagles host Hackleburg on Thursday at West Morgan.
Also playing tonight are Sheffield at Hatton and Ardmore at Mae Jemison.
Other games scheduled for Friday are Hartselle at Buckhorn, Brewer at Lawrence County, Rogers at West Morgan, Priceville at West Limestone, Phil Campbell at Danville, East Limestone at Sylvania, Pisgah at Tanner, Clements at Elkmont and Shoals Christian at R.A. Hubbard.
— David Elwell
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23);9-0;276
2. Hoover;9-0;204
3. Auburn;8-0;187
4. Hewitt-Trussville;7-2;154
5. Theodore;7-1;133
6. Daphne;7-1;104
7. Central-Phenix City;6-3;98
8. Austin;7-1;79
9. Fairhope;5-2;41
10. James Clemens;7-2;29
Others receiving votes: Prattville (5-3) 6
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Oxford (23);7-1;276
2. Mountain Brook;6-1;201
3. Pinson Valley;6-2;187
4. Opelika;6-2;148
5. Saraland;7-2;117
6. Clay-Chalkville;7-1;113
7. Spanish Fort;6-2;100
8. McGill-Toolen;6-1;81
9. Pelham;7-1;52
10. Athens;6-2;18
Others receiving votes: Eufaula (7-2) 7, Fort Payne (6-2) 4, Briarwood (6-2) 3, Muscle Shoals (6-2) 2, Blount (5-4) 1, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (7-1) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pleasant Grove (15);7-1;247
2. St. Paul's (5);7-0;214
3. Ramsay (3);8-0;199
4. Central-Clay Co.;7-1;156
5. Guntersville;7-0;135
6. Alexandria;8-0;123
7. Pike Road;8-0;89
8. Faith-Mobile;7-1;69
9. Demopolis;8-0;44
10. Fairview;7-1;19
Others receiving votes: Sylacauga (7-1) 7, Leeds (8-1) 4, Russellville (7-1) 2, UMS-Wright (5-3) 2, East Limestone (6-2) 1
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (22);8-0;273
2. Madison Aca. (1);7-0;200
3. Mobile Chr.;7-0;182
4. Gordo;7-1;161
5. Handley;6-0;118
6. Etowah;5-2;109
7. Jacksonville;5-3;84
8. Madison Co.;7-2;57
9. Bibb Co.;7-2;48
10. Good Hope;8-1;40
Others receiving votes: West Limestone (7-1) 17, Alabama Chr. (7-1) 13, Northside (7-1) 4, Oneonta (6-1) 4, Deshler (5-3) 1
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (23);8-0;276
2. Walter Wellborn;8-0;203
3. Ohatchee;7-1;173
4. Flomaton;7-1;153
5. Piedmont;7-1;145
6. Montgomery Aca.;8-0;125
7. T.R. Miller;6-2;84
8. Thomasville;7-1;61
9. Catholic-Montgomery;7-2;58
10. East Lawrence;7-1;11
Others receiving votes: Winfield (8-1) 10, Slocomb (7-1) 6, Trinity (6-2) 3, Lauderdale Co. (8-1) 2, Opp (7-2) 1
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (21);7-1;270
2. Lanett (2);7-2;203
3. Leroy;7-1;189
4. G.W. Long;7-0;142
5. Randolph Co.;7-1;120
6. Spring Garden;7-1;106
7. Red Bay;6-1;98
8. Falkville;8-0;94
9. North Sand Mountain;7-1;46
10. Clarke Co.;6-2;22
Others receiving votes: B.B. Comer (7-1) 13, Abbeville (7-1) 5, Colbert Co. (7-1) 2, Westbrook Chr. (7-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (22);8-0;273
2. Linden (1);7-0;210
3. Maplesville;7-1;183
4. Sweet Water;5-2;157
5. Notasulga;6-1;134
6. Decatur Heritage;7-2;113
7. Valley Head;7-1;84
8. Pickens Co.;6-2;61
9. Berry;7-1;51
10. McKenzie;7-1;20
Others receiving votes: Florala (7-1) 15, Winterboro (7-1) 10.
