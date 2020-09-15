Despite big wins last week, Austin and Decatur Heritage are sitting in the same spots this week that they had in last week’s high school football poll.
Austin is No. 5 in Class 7A. The Black Bears (4-0) were No. 5 last week before beating No. 6 James Clemens, 42-28, last Friday. James Clemens (2-2) fell out of the 7A Top 10.
Decatur Heritage is again No. 7 in Class 1A. The Eagles (2-2) knocked off Vina, 53-8, last Friday.
Both Austin and Decatur Heritage have road games this Friday. Austin travels to Sparkman. Decatur Heritage is at Shoals Christian.
Other area teams receiving votes but not making the Top 10 are West Limestone (3-0) in Class 4A, East Lawrence (3-0) in Class 3A and Falkville (4-0) in Class 2A.
— David Elwell
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (21); 4-0; 269
2. Hewitt-Trussville (2); 4-0; 211
3. Hoover; 4-0; 184
4. Auburn; 4-0; 161
5. Austin; 4-0; 140
6. Central-Phenix City; 2-2; 103
7. Prattville; 3-1; 65
8. Fairhope; 3-1; 43
9. Oak Mountain; 4-0; 41
10. Daphne; 3-1; 25
Others receiving votes: Theodore (3-1) 22, Enterprise (3-0) 21, James Clemens (2-2) 16, Murphy (4-0) 10.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mountain Brook (17); 3-0; 257
2. Oxford (6); 3-1; 224
3. Blount; 3-1; 174
4. Pinson Valley; 3-1; 157
5. Clay-Chalkville; 4-0; 136
6. Saraland; 3-1; 119
7. Opelika; 2-1; 97
8. Lee-Montgomery; 3-1; 61
9. Cullman; 4-0; 48
10. McGill-Toolen; 1-1; 11
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (4-0) 10, Muscle Shoals (2-1) 9, Eufaula (2-2) 6, Pelham (3-1) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay Co. (20); 4-0; 265
2. St. Paul's (2); 4-0; 208
3. Ramsay; 3-0; 175
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 2-1; 170
5. Faith-Mobile; 4-0; 127
6. Guntersville; 3-0; 112
7. Alexandria; 3-0; 106
8. Pike Road; 4-0; 70
9. Demopolis; 4-0; 35
10. UMS-Wright; 2-2; 21
Others receiving votes: Fairview (3-1) 8, Russellville (4-0) 8, Greenville (3-1) 3, Sylacauga (3-1) 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (18); 4-0; 260
2. Bibb Co. (5); 4-0; 221
3. Gordo; 4-0; 176
4. Madison Co.; 4-0; 150
5. Madison Aca.; 3-0; 128
6. Mobile Chr.; 3-0; 118
7. Jacksonville; 3-1; 81
8. Etowah; 2-1; 50
9. Vigor; 2-1; 44
10. Good Hope; 4-0; 38
Others receiving votes: Jackson (3-1) 19, West Limestone (3-0) 11, Handley (1-0) 4, Straughn (4-0) 4, Munford (3-1) 2, North Jackson (3-0) 2, St. James (2-1) 2, Williamson (2-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (23); 3-0; 276
2. Fyffe; 3-0; 206
3. Walter Wellborn; 3-0; 180
4. Flomaton; 3-0; 154
5. T.R. Miller; 3-1; 133
6. Catholic-Montgomery; 3-1; 100
7. Pike Co.; 2-1; 94
8. Ohatchee; 3-1; 75
9. Bayside Aca.; 4-0; 41
10. Montgomery Aca.; 4-0; 22
Others receiving votes: Thomasville (3-0) 9, Opp (3-1) 7, Reeltown (2-2) 6, Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-2) 5, East Lawrence (3-0) 3.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (21); 3-0; 269
2. Randolph Co. (2); 3-0; 196
3. Mars Hill Bible; 3-1; 171
4. Red Bay; 2-0; 158
5. Lanett; 3-1; 145
6. Spring Garden; 3-0; 116
7. G.W. Long; 2-0; 97
8. Clarke Co.; 3-0; 69
9. Elba; 3-1; 37
10. North Sand Mountain; 3-0; 15
Others receiving votes: Falkville (4-0) 13, Luverne (2-1) 10, Westbrook Chr. (3-0) 5, Geneva Co. (3-0) 3, Abbeville (3-0) 2, Addison (2-2) 2, Ariton (2-2) 2, Colbert Co. (4-0) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (23); 3-0; 276
2. Linden; 3-0; 205
3. Sweet Water; 2-1; 179
4. Maplesville; 3-1; 162
5. Notasulga; 2-0; 135
6. Pickens Co.; 2-1; 110
7. Decatur Heritage; 2-2; 82
8. Millry; 3-0; 77
9. Winterboro; 4-0; 45
10. Florala; 3-0; 33
Others receiving votes: Valley Head (3-1) 5, Loachapoka (2-1) 1, Marengo (1-2) 1.
