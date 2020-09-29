Undefeated Falkville has entered the state rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The Blue Devils (5-0) are ranked No. 9 in Class 2A this week. This is the first time Falkville has been ranked since the end of the 2018 regular season.
In 2018, the then Class 1A Blue Devils were ranked for six weeks that season. They finished the regular season at 10-0 and were ranked No. 7. They were knocked out of the playoffs in the second round and finished 11-1.
The Blue Devils join the Austin Black Bears and Decatur Heritage Eagles in the state rankings. Austin (4-1) was open last week, but still moved up from No. 10 to No. 9 in Class 7A. Decatur Heritage (4-2) stayed at No. 7 in Class 1A.
Priceville and West Limestone both received votes in Class 4A, but failed to make the Top 10.
Falkville travels to Section on Friday. Austin travels to Huntsville to play Grissom at Milton Frank Stadium. Decatur Heritage entertains Waterloo at West Morgan.
The rest of Friday’s schedule for area teams has Cullman at Decatur, Hartselle at Athens, Lee at Brewer, Priceville at Rogers, West Morgan at Central–Florence, East Limestone at Lawrence County, Russellville at Ardmore, West Limestone at Brooks, Elkmont at East Lawrence, Clements at Lauderdale County, Tanner at Whitesburg Christian, Hatton at Lexington and R.A. Hubbard at Vina.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record, total poll points and position in last week’s poll:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Thompson (23);6-0;276;1
2. Hoover;6-0;205;2
3. Auburn;6-0;185;3
4. Hewitt-Trussville;5-1;158;4
5. Central-Phenix City;4-2;142;5
6. Fairhope;3-1;91;7
7. Daphne;4-1;75;T8
8. Theodore;4-1;74;T8
9. Austin;4-1;39;10
10. Prattville;4-2;38;6
Others receiving votes: Enterprise (4-1) 12, James Clemens (4-2) 11, Sparkman (3-2) 5.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Oxford (23);5-1;276;2
2. Saraland;5-1;190;4
3. Mountain Brook;4-1;181;1
4. Clay-Chalkville;5-0;164;5
5. Pinson Valley;4-2;128;3
6. Lee-Montgomery;4-1;102;7
7. Opelika;3-2;86;6
8. Blount;4-2;77;9
9. McGill-Toolen;3-1;58;10
10. Muscle Shoals;4-1;14;—
Others receiving votes: Northridge (6-0) 11, Cullman (5-1) 8, Pelham (5-1) 7, Briarwood (5-1) 6, Eufaula (4-2) 3.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Pleasant Grove (10);4-1;227;4
2. St. Paul's (7);5-0;217;2
3. Ramsay (6);5-0;215;3
4. Central-Clay Co.;5-1;155;1
5. Guntersville;5-0;137;5
6. Alexandria;5-0;121;6
7. Pike Road;6-0;89;7
8. Faith-Mobile;4-1;70;8
9. Demopolis;6-0;41;9
10. UMS-Wright;3-2;27;10
Others receiving votes: Fairview (4-1) 6, Sylacauga (4-1) 3, Greenville (4-1) 1, Leeds (5-1) 1, Russellville (5-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. American Chr. (23);5-0;276;1
2. Madison Aca.;4-0;188;4
3. Mobile Chr.;4-0;173;5
4. Gordo;5-1;158;2
5. Good Hope;6-0;137;9
6. Madison Co.;5-1;100;3
7. Jacksonville;4-2;92;7
8. Handley;3-0;64;—
9. Bibb Co.;4-2;37;6
10. Etowah;3-2;19;8
Others receiving votes: Alabama Chr. (4-1) 15, Williamson (4-2) 14, West Limestone (4-1) 12, Cherokee Co. (5-1) 5, Jackson (4-2) 5, Northside (4-1) 5, Central-Florence (5-1) 3, Oneonta (3-1) 3, Priceville (4-1) 3, Vigor (2-2) 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Piedmont (22);5-0;273;1
2. Fyffe (1);5-0;209;2
3. Walter Wellborn;5-0;181;3
4. Flomaton;5-0;159;4
5. Montgomery Aca.;6-0;118;8
6. Ohatchee;4-1;111;7
7. T.R. Miller;4-2;86;5
8. Thomasville;5-0;80;9
9. Catholic-Montgomery;4-2;34;6
10. Opp;5-1;31;10
Others receiving votes: Trinity (4-1) 16, Bayside Aca. (5-1) 9, Reeltown (3-2) 3, Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-2) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Randolph Co. (12);5-0;240;1
2. Mars Hill Bible (9);4-1;228;2
3. Red Bay (2);4-0;187;3
4. Leroy;4-1;158;5
5. G.W. Long;4-0;129;7
6. Lanett;4-2;114;5
7. North Sand Mountain;5-0;68;10
8. Spring Garden;4-1;55;6
9. Falkville;5-0;45;—
10. Clarke Co.;4-1;39;8
Others receiving votes: Geneva Co. (5-0) 22, Westbrook Chr. (5-0) 14, Colbert Co. (6-0) 7, Elba (4-2) 3, B.B. Comer (4-1) 2.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Brantley (23);5-0;276;1
2. Linden;4-0;207;2
3. Maplesville;5-1;180;4
4. Notasulga;4-0;148;5
5. Sweet Water;2-2;124;3
6. Pickens Co.;4-1;118;6
7. Decatur Heritage;4-2;93;7
8. Millry;5-0;84;8
9. Florala;5-0;54;10
10. Valley Head;5-1;17;—
Others receiving votes: Winterboro (5-1) 8, Autaugaville (4-1) 1, Marengo (3-2) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Glenwood (23);5-0;276;1
2. Chambers Aca.;6-0;203;2
3. Bessemer Aca.;3-1;185;3
4. Escambia Aca.;4-1;161;5
5. Jackson Aca.;6-0;127;6
6. Patrician;4-1;107;8
7. Pike Liberal Arts;4-1;105;4
8. Macon-East;5-1;41;7
9. Abbeville Chr.;4-1;31;—
10. Morgan Aca.;4-1;25;10
Others receiving votes: Edgewood (3-2) 13, Monroe Aca. (3-2) 12, Autauga Aca. (1-3) 9, Sparta (3-2) 8, Pickens Aca. (4-1) 5, Crenshaw Chr. (4-2) 3.
