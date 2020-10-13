The three schools in the state rankings all moved up one place this week.
Austin (6-1) is now No. 8 in Class 7A. Undefeated Falkville (7-0) is No. 8 in Class 2A. Decatur Heritage Christian Academy (6-2) is the highest ranked area school at No. 6 in Class 1A.
Other area schools receiving votes this week are Athens (5-2) in 6A, East Limestone (6-1) in 5A, West Limestone (6-1) and Priceville (5-2) both in 4A and East Lawrence (6-1) in 3A.
This week’s schedule begins Thursday with Decatur vs. Columbia at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville and Danville at Clements.
Friday’s schedule has Albertville at Austin, Cullman at Athens, Hartselle at Hazel Green, Deshler at Priceville, Fairview at Brewer, Ider at Falkville, Cherokee at Decatur Heritage, East Limestone at Russellville, Lee at Ardmore, Mae Jemison at Lawrence County, West Morgan at Wilson, West Limestone at Rogers, Hatton at Tharptown and Waterloo at R.A. Hubbard.
East Lawrence receives a forfeit win for its scheduled game at Phil Campbell.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record, total poll points and position in last week's poll:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Thompson (23);8-0;276;1
2. Hoover;8-0;204;2
3. Auburn;7-0;187;3
4. Hewitt-Trussville;6-2;154;4
5. Theodore;6-1;126;7
6. Daphne;6-1;108;6
7. Central-Phenix City;5-3;98;8
8. Austin;6-1;72;9
9. Fairhope;4-2;41;5
10. James Clemens;6-2;20;—
Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (6-1) 18, Prattville (5-3) 7.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Oxford (23);6-1;276;1
2. Mountain Brook;5-1;196;2
3. Clay-Chalkville;7-0;187;3
4. Pinson Valley;5-2;157;4
5. Opelika;5-2;134;5
6. Saraland;6-2;105;6
7. Spanish Fort;5-2;85;9
8. McGill-Toolen;5-1;80;8
9. Pelham;7-1;37;—
10. Blount;5-3;13;7
Others receiving votes: Cullman (6-1) 11, Athens (5-2) 8, Eufaula (6-2) 7, Muscle Shoals (5-2) 7, Fort Payne (5-2) 3, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (6-1) 3, Briarwood (6-2) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Pleasant Grove (15);6-1;247;1
2. St. Paul's (5);7-0;214;2
3. Ramsay (3);7-0;199;3
4. Central-Clay Co.;7-1;157;4
5. Guntersville;6-0;135;5
6. Alexandria;7-0;122;6
7. Pike Road;8-0;89;7
8. Faith-Mobile;6-1;69;8
9. Demopolis;7-0;46;9
10. Fairview;6-1;16;10
Others receiving votes: Sylacauga (6-1) 7, East Limestone (6-1) 4, Leeds (7-1) 3, UMS-Wright (4-3) 2, Russellville (6-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. American Chr. (21);7-0;270;1
2. Madison Aca. (2);6-0;204;2
3. Mobile Chr.;6-0;181;3
4. Gordo;6-1;161;4
5. Handley;5-0;116;6
6. Etowah;5-2;105;7
7. Jacksonville;5-3;75;8
8. Madison Co.;6-2;55;5
9. Bibb Co.;6-2;45;9
10. Good Hope;7-1;37;10
Others receiving votes: Williamson (6-2) 20, West Limestone (6-1) 17, Alabama Chr. (6-1) 12, Central-Florence (7-1) 5, Oneonta (5-1) 4, Northside (6-1) 3, Priceville (5-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Fyffe (22);7-0;273;1
2. Walter Wellborn;7-0;202;2
3. Flomaton (1);7-0;174;3
4. Ohatchee;6-1;165;4
5. Piedmont;6-1;142;5
6. Montgomery Aca.;7-0;109;6
7. Thomasville;7-0;90;7
8. T.R. Miller;6-2;74;8
9. Catholic-Montgomery;6-2;33;9
10. Opp;7-1;30;10
Others receiving votes: Trinity (6-1) 12, East Lawrence (6-1) 4, Winfield (7-1) 2, Lauderdale Co. (7-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Randolph Co. (14);7-0;246;1
2. Mars Hill Bible (7);6-1;221;2
3. Red Bay (2);6-0;185;3
4. Leroy;6-1;158;4
5. Lanett;6-2;127;6
6. G.W. Long;6-0;126;5
7. Spring Garden;6-1;79;8
8. Falkville;7-0;73;9
9. Clarke Co.;6-1;61;10
10. North Sand Mountain;6-1;22;7
Others receiving votes: B.B. Comer (6-1) 5, Abbeville (6-1) 3, Geneva Co. (6-1) 2, Colbert Co. (6-1) 1, Elba (5-3) 1, Westbrook Chr. (6-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Brantley (22);7-0;273;1
2. Linden (1);6-0;209;2
3. Maplesville;6-1;184;3
4. Sweet Water;4-2;151;5
5. Notasulga;5-1;129;4
6. Decatur Heritage;6-2;110;7
7. Florala;7-0;99;9
8. Valley Head;7-1;63;10
9. Pickens Co.;5-2;40;6
10. Berry;6-1;26;—
Others receiving votes: Winterboro (7-1) 14, Millry (6-1) 13.
AISA
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts;Pvs
1. Glenwood (23);7-0;276;1
2. Bessemer Aca.;5-1;206;3
3. Escambia Aca.;6-1;184;4
4. Jackson Aca.;8-0;151;5
5. Patrician;6-1;124;6
6. Chambers Aca.;6-1;110;2
7. Pike Liberal Arts;5-1;97;7
8. Abbeville Chr.;6-1;60;8
9. Edgewood;5-2;54;—
10. Macon-East;6-2;37;10
Others receiving votes: Morgan Aca. (5-2) 6, Crenshaw Chr. (5-2) 4, Sparta (4-2) 2.
