The West Morgan Rebels moved up again this week in the Alabama Sports Writers Association's football poll this week, coming in at No. 6 in Class 4A.
That's one spot ahead of last week and four ahead of two weeks ago when the Rebels debuted in the poll at No. 10. West Morgan also received one first place vote.
West Morgan is coming off a 83-53 win over Brooks last week.
Hartselle was the only other local team to make the top 10. The Tigers, which defeated Cullman 42-0 last Friday, once again held steady at No. 6 in Class 6A.
Athens (6A), Elkmont (3A), Falkville (2A) and Decatur Heritage (1A) all received votes.
The full poll can be found below:
STATE RANKINGS
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (18); 2-0; 234
2. Central-Phenix City (2); 3-0; 186
3. Auburn; 2-1; 139
4. Mary Montgomery; 3-0; 105
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-1; 96
6. Vestavia Hills; 2-1; 91
7. Dothan; 2-1; 88
8. Enterprise; 2-1; 85
9. Hoover; 1-2; 49
10. Baker; 3-0; 21
Others receiving votes: Foley (2-1) 18, Sparkman (3-0) 13, Tuscaloosa Co. (3-0) 5, Oak Mountain (1-2) 3, Spain Park (2-1) 3, Fairhope (1-2) 2, Opelika (2-1) 2.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (19); 3-0; 237
2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 3-0; 181
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-0; 154
4. Parker; 3-0; 141
5. Muscle Shoals; 3-0; 121
6. Hartselle; 2-1; 86
7. Mountain Brook; 2-1; 76
8. Theodore; 2-1; 49
9. Pelham; 2-0; 41
10. Oxford; 3-0; 13
Others receiving votes: Athens (3-0) 8, Mortimer Jordan (3-0) 8, Spanish Fort (2-1) 7, Helena (3-0) 6, St. Paul's (2-1) 4, Lee-Huntsville (3-0) 3, Benjamin Russell (2-1) 2, Center Point (3-0) 1, Fort Payne (2-1) 1, Hueytown (1-2) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pleasant Grove (11); 2-0; 209
2. Ramsay (7); 2-1; 189
3. Charles Henderson; 1-1; 146
4. Gulf Shores (1); 3-0; 130
5. Moody; 3-0; 129
6. UMS-Wright; 2-1; 90
7 (tie). Central-Clay Co.; 2-0; 71
7 (tie). Faith-Mobile (1); 2-1; 71
9. Leeds; 2-1; 39
10. Beauregard; 2-1; 23
Others receiving votes: Scottsboro (3-0) 9, Elmore Co. (3-0) 7, Guntersville (2-0) 7, Demopolis (2-1) 6, Fairview (3-0) 5, Vigor (3-0) 3, Arab (3-0) 2, Valley (2-1) 2, John Carroll (3-0) 1, Russellville (3-0) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Andalusia (17); 3-0; 231
2. Cherokee Co. (1); 3-0; 174
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 3-0; 163
4. Jackson (1); 2-0; 142
5. Handley; 3-0; 120
6. West Morgan (1); 3-0; 93
7. Jacksonville; 2-1; 59
8. Oneonta; 2-1; 45
9. T.R. Miller; 2-1; 39
10. Anniston; 2-1; 32
Others receiving votes: Bibb Co. (3-0) 16, Bayside Academy (3-0) 12, Dora (2-1) 9, Escambia Co. (3-0) 4, Randolph (1-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 3-0; 228
2. Mobile Christian; 3-0; 166
3. St. James (1); 2-1; 143
4. Madison Academy (2); 3-0; 131
5. Gordo; 2-1; 111
6. Houston Academy; 2-0; 97
7. Geraldine; 3-0; 89
8. Sylvania; 2-0; 80
9. Straughn; 2-0; 38
10. Ohatchee; 3-0; 15
Others receiving votes: Piedmont (0-2) 14, Thomasville (2-0) 12, Trinity (3-0) 7, Lauderdale Co. (3-0) 4, Elkmont (3-0) 2, Pike Co. (1-1) 2, Beulah (2-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. B.B. Comer (13); 3-0; 216
2. Highland Home (3); 3-0; 178
3. Pisgah (1); 2-0; 161
4. Fyffe (3); 1-1; 151
5. Reeltown; 2-0; 122
6. Vincent; 3-0; 97
7. Tuscaloosa Academy; 2-1; 67
8. Luverne; 3-0; 57
9. Ariton; 1-2; 25
10. Goshen; 2-1; 24
Others receiving votes: Collinsville (2-0) 17, Sulligent (3-0) 6, Falkville (3-0) 4, J.U. Blacksher (3-0) 4, Lamar Co. (3-0) 4, Cottonwood (2-0) 3, Lanett (2-1) 2, Locust Fork (3-0) 1, St. Luke's (3-0) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (19); 2-0; 237
2. Elba; 3-0; 172
3. Pickens Co. (1); 3-0; 165
4. Sweet Water; 2-1; 111
5. Brantley; 2-1; 105
6. Millry; 2-1; 80
7. Lynn; 1-1; 57
8. Meek; 2-1; 53
9. Loachapoka; 3-0; 47
10. Coosa Christian; 2-1; 38
Others receiving votes: Decatur Heritage (3-0) 25, Wadley (3-0) 24, Georgiana (2-1) 10, Florala (1-1) 5, Linden (2-1) 3, Spring Garden (1-2) 3, Ragland (2-1) 2, Hackleburg (1-1) 1, Southern Choctaw (0-2) 1, Woodville (2-0) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (20); 4-0; 240
2. Lee-Scott; 3-0; 175
3. Lowndes Academy; 3-0; 149
4. Jackson Academy; 4-0; 140
5. Chambers Academy; 3-1; 118
6. Banks Academy; 3-0; 103
7. Clarke Prep; 3-1; 77
8. Patrician; 2-2; 41
9. Autauga Academy; 3-1; 38
10. Fort Dale Academy; 3-1; 31
Others receiving votes: Southern Academy (3-1) 20, Crenshaw Christian (3-1) 4, Wilcox Academy (3-1) 3, Hooper (2-1) 1.
