ELKMONT — Rowe Allen threw for seven touchdowns, helping Elkmont rally from an 18-point halftime deficit to close its season with a 45-36 win over Hanceville on Friday.
Allen was 18-of-31 passing with one interception. Elkmont (1-9) snapped a 14-game losing streak.
The Red Devils trailed 14-0 midway through the first quarter before Allen threw a 23-yard TD pass to Ty Roberts. His second touchdown pass, a 15-yarder to Hunter Broadway, cut Hanceville's lead to 30-12 heading into halftime.
Allen completed touchdown passes to Ryan Boyd (15 and 30 yards), Broadway (39), Roberts (27) and Colby Murphy (27) in the second half.
Boyd finished with eight catches for 127 yards. Broadway hauled in four passes for 133 yards. Clay Boley led the Elkmont defense with 10 tackles.
• Hatton 44, Clements 20: Jaxson Mitchell rushed for three touchdowns as Hatton wrapped up the regular season with a win over Clements.
The Hornets (5-5) open play in the Class 2A playoffs next week at Aliceville.
Hatton rushed for 313 yards on 44 carries and finished the night with 467 yards of total offense.
Briley Kerby added a rushing touchdown for the Hornets, while Carter Reed and James Jones each had one receiving touchdown.
• West Limestone 47, Ardmore 28: Colin Patterson and River Helms connected three times to help West Limestone (9-1) beat Ardmore (5-5) to close the regular season.
The Wildcats led 27-14 at the half, but the Tigers pulled within one possession midway through the third. West Limestone responded with 13 unanswered points in the fourth. Offensively for Ardmore, Chris Allen had two touchdowns.
West Limestone hosts Hamilton in the Class 4A playoffs next Friday.
• Winston County 30, Falkville 14: Christian Angulo rushed for a pair of touchdowns for Falkville (8-2). Angulo has 22 rushing touchdowns for the season, tops among area running backs heading into the playoffs. The Blue Devils host Cleveland in the Class 2A playoffs next week.
• Tanner 21, Waterloo 20: Tanner (6-4) snapped Waterloo's three-game win streak and won its second consecutive game. The Cougars (6-4) will host Woodland in the Class 1A playoffs and the Rattlers will travel to Spring Garden.
• New Hope 35, R.A. Hubbard 0: The Chiefs (5-5) failed to score for the first time in three years. Hubbard travels to Ragland for the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs next week.
