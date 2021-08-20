Jaden Jude tossed four touchdown passes, Dylann Roper caught three scoring passes and the Athens Golden Eagles rallied from a 20-point, third-quarter deficit to defeat the Fort Payne Wildcats, 41-40, at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night.
Athens (1-0) trailed 40-20 with 5:58 left in the third quarter before scoring three consecutive touchdowns to take the lead with 7:10 remaining in regulation.
Jude found Roper for a 14-yard scoring connection with 2:17 left in the third to pull within 40-27, before Jake McDonald intercepted a pass and returned it to Fort Payne’s 25-yard line with 9:27 remaining in the game.
Two minutes later, Jude hit Caiden Dumas for a 23-yard scoring strike. The ensuing extra-point kick attempt pushed the Golden Eagles into the lead for good.
Fort Payne (0-1) led 33-20 at halftime following a 32-yard Alex McPherson field goal as time expired.
• Rogers 37, East Limestone 20: Back-to-back scores from Byron Lane late in the third quarter gave Rogers the momentum it needed to pull out the win against East Limestone in the opening game of the season Friday night.
Lane's 95-yard scamper with 4:06 remaining in the third quarter broke open a tie game and helped the Pirates regain the lead. The extra point was no good. However, moments later, Lane found the end zone again on a three-yard run, making it 25-13.
Alex Mason helped East Limestone close the gap early in the fourth quarter on a five-yard run. It wouldn't be enough for the Indians though. Rogers responded seconds later on a 70-yard run by Tyrus Ward, pushing the lead back to 11 points.
Despite the loss, Fortune Wheeler led the Indians offense with 10 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on runs of four and 62 yards.
East Limestone (0-1) travels to Mars Hill Friday.
• Ardmore 49, Tanner 6: The Tigers opened up the Jonathan Snider era of football in dominating fashion as they defeated the Rattlers in a battle of two Limestone County teams.
Thomas Colston led the way for Ardmore. He had 15 carries for 173 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on runs of five, three and 33 yards.
Alex Guster scored the lone Tanner touchdown early in the first on a nine-yard run.
Ardmore (1-0) travels to Elkmont on Friday, while Tanner (0-1) travels to Lexington.
• Randolph 48, Elkmont 7: The Red Devils had a hard time getting anything going on offense during their season opener against the Raiders.
Randolph led 35-0 before Elkmont got on the board with 23 seconds remaining in the third quarter as Rowe Allen hit Cole Holt with a 35-yard touchdown pass. Allen finished the night 10-of-18 for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Elkmont (0-1) hosts Elkmont on Friday.
