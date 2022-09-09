DANVILLE — Joshua Marquez rushed for three touchdowns to lead J.B. Pennington to a 36-7 win over Danville on Friday.
Marquez’ touchdowns came on a run of 69 yards in the first quarter, 23 yards in the second quarter and 68 yards in the third quarter.
The senior finished with 287 yards rushing on 22 carries.
Pennington (3-1, 1-1) led 14-7 after the first quarter and 20-7 at halftime.
Danville (1-3, 1-1) got its only touchdown in the first quarter on a 68-yard run by Kade Taylor. The extra point kick by Carlos Soto tied the game at 7-7 with 9:50 left in the first quarter.
It was all Pennington the rest of the night. The Tigers rolled up 385 yards of total offense to 197 for Danville.
A big factor in the game was conversions on third down. Pennington was good on 5-of-9. Danville was just 3-of-13. The Hawks were also 2-of-6 on fourth down. Both teams had two turnovers.
Danville steps back into Class 3A, Region 7 play Friday when they travel to Madison Academy (1-2, 1-0). The Mustangs were open this week after beating Pennington, 49-7, on Sept. 2.
Muscle Shoals 28, Athens 20: The visiting Trojans stayed undefeated with the road win over the Golden Eagles.
Athens (1-3, 0-2) scored the first points of the night when senior running back Larry Howard found the end zone from four yards out in the second quarter for a 6-0 lead.
Muscle Shoals (4-0, 2-0) got its first touchdown with just 50 seconds left in the first half. Quarterback Cole Woods connected with Jamir Goodloe on a five-yard scoring pass. The PAT put Muscle Shoals up 7-6, and that’s how it stood at halftime.
After just two touchdowns combined in the first half, the teams combined for five in the second half. Athens' scores came on touchdown passes of 24 yards from Brogan Gross to Jay’shon Ridgle and 14 yards from Gross to Caiden Dumas.
Athens hits the road Thursday for a non-region game with Mae Jemison at Huntsville’s Milton Frank Stadium.
Lauderdale County 58, Elkmont 0: The visiting Tigers led 40-0 at halftime in the game played Friday. Elkmont (1-3, 0-2) hosts Mars Hill, the No. 2 ranked team in Class 3A, on Friday.
Mars Hill 52, Clements 8: The Colts (1-3, 0-2) got on the scoreboard on an 88-yard kickoff return by Jayden Gilbert in the third quarter. The Colts were successful on the two-point conversion. Mars Hill led 49-0 at halftime in the game played Thursday.
Clements hosts Colbert Heights in another Class 3A, Region 8 contest Friday.
