West Limestone 37, Wilson 6: After four weeks on the road, West Limestone enjoyed its return to James Kennemer Stadium on Thursday in a big way.
Colin Patterson and Thorne Slaton each accounted for two touchdowns as the Wildcats rolled past Wilson 37-6 to remain unbeaten in Class 4A, Region 8 play.
Patterson tossed touchdown passes to Christian Smith (30 yards) and River Helms (8 yards), finishing the night 16 of 21 passing for 244 yards with no interceptions.
Slaton carried the ball 12 times for 111 yards, scoring on runs of 3 and 84 yards. Cooper Phillips also returned an interception for a touchdown.
West Limestone (6-1, 5-0) continues region play next week at Rogers.
--
Danville 44, Elkmont 20: Danville rushed for almost 400 yards on Thursday to snap a five-game losing streak with a 44-20 region win over visiting Elkmont.
Dylan Parker led the way for the Hawks, rushing for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 13 carries.
Cameron Moore ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns and Gage Taylor tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass.
As a team, Danville rushed 390 yards on 38 carries. The Hawks outgained Elkmont 414-179 in total offense.
Rowe Allen accounted for all three Elkmont touchdowns, passing for two and rushing for another. He finished with 128 yards of total offense.
Danville (2-5, 1-3 in Class 3A, Region 8) plays at Clements next week. Elkmont (0-8) is off before hosting Clements on October 23.
