FLORENCE — Michael Parker liked the fight he saw in his Clements football team in a 19-13 season-opening loss to Wilson on Friday night, even if he didn't enjoy the result.
"The guys fought hard. They played hard," the second-year head coach said. "The fight was there, but the execution just wasn't."
The Colts played catch-up most of the game, rallying to tie the game after trailing by a touchdown at the half and rallying again to tie the game late in the second half after falling behind again.
Wilson converted a fourth-down play for a touchdown with 40 seconds left to play to secure the win.
"We had him in the backfield. We just didn't finish the play," Parker said.
Brady Moore and Jayden Gilbert each had touchdowns for the Colts, who will look to tighten up heading into next week's game at West Limestone.
"It's different out here right now," Parker said. "Sometimes it's difficult to work on stuff like execution and hitting and tackling during practice because we have to stick to the guidelines. There's probably going to be some bad football played across Alabama early this season. It's going to take some time."
--
Randolph 62, Elkmont 0: Steady rain at Elkmont's Boss Hill Stadium did little to slow the Randolph offense on Friday night.
Eight players scored touchdowns as the Raiders flirted with setting a new program record for points scored in a single game. The 62-point effort was the most prolific scoring night for Randolph since a 70-point outing in 2005, when the school still played 8-man football.
Elkmont (0-1) will play at Ardmore next week. Randolph plays Glencoe.
