One of the sure things about the final week of the regular season of high school football is schedule changes.
Some moves are made to give a team an extra day to prepare for the playoffs. Some changes come to avoid playing in possible bad weather.
This week's schedule starts Thursday with a battle of two teams that have made the playoffs with Athens visiting Austin.
Also on Thursday's schedule is Lawrence County at Rogers. That game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was switched to Thursday on Monday.
Tanner at East Limestone was originally scheduled for Thursday, but has been switched to Friday. Other games on Friday’s schedule include Decatur at Sparkman, Hartselle at Scottsboro, Brewer at Priceville, Elkmont at Falkville, East Lawrence at R.A. Hubbard, Clements at Hatton and West Limestone at Ardmore.
The state playoffs start Nov. 8 with eight area teams involved. The schedule has Austin at Thompson, Hartselle at Fort Payne, Vina at Decatur Heritage, Buckhorn at Athens, Rogers at Priceville, Danville at Deshler, Clements at Geraldine and Falkville at Waterloo.
