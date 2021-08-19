---
Class 7A
---
Austin
Aug. 20 – Hartselle
Aug. 27 – at Decatur
Sept. 3 – at Florence*
Sept. 10 – at James Clemens*
Sept. 17 – Sparkman*
Sept. 24 – open
Oct. 1 – Grissom*
Oct. 8 – Huntsville*
Oct. 15 – at Albertville*
Oct. 22 – Bob Jones*
Oct. 28 – at Mountain Brook (Thursday)
---
Class 6A
---
Decatur
Aug. 19 – at Russellville (Thursday)
Aug. 27 – Austin
Sept. 3 – Muscle Shoals*
Sept. 10 – at Hartselle*
Sept. 17 – Buckhorn*
Sept. 24 – open
Oct. 1 – at Cullman*
Oct. 8 – at Hazel Green*
Oct. 15 – Columbia*
Oct. 22 – at Athens*
Oct. 29 - Huntsville
---
Hartselle
Aug. 20 – at Austin
Aug. 27 – at Mae Jemison
Sept. 3 – at Cullman*
Sept. 10 – Decatur*
Sept. 17 – Columbia*
Sept. 24 – Russellville
Oct. 1 – Athens*
Oct. 8 – at Muscle Shoals*
Oct. 15 – Hazel Green*
Oct. 22 – Buckhorn*
Oct. 29 – open
---
Athens
Aug. 20 – at Fort Payne
Aug. 27 – at James Clemens
Sept. 3 – at Columbia*
Sept. 10 – Hazel Green*
Sept. 17 – Muscle Shoals*
Sept. 24 – at Hueytown
Oct. 1 – at Hartselle*
Oct. 8 – Buckhorn*
Oct. 15 – at Cullman*
Oct. 22 – Decatur*
Oct. 29 – open
---
Class 5A
---
Brewer
Aug. 20 – Danville
Aug. 27 – at Priceville
Sept. 3 – Ardmore*
Sept. 10 – Russellville*
Sept. 17 – at East Limestone*
Sept. 24 – at Arab
Oct. 1 – at Lee*
Oct. 8 – Mae Jemison*
Oct. 15 – at Fairview*
Oct. 22 – Lawrence County*
Oct. 29 – open
---
Lawrence County
Aug. 27 – Hazel Green
Sept 3 – West Point*
Sept. 10 – Ardmore*
Sept. 17 – at Russellville*
Sept. 24 – Westminster Christian
Oct. 1 – at East Limestone*
Oct. 8 – Lee*
Oct. 15 – at Mae Jemison*
Oct. 22 – at Brewer*
Oct. 29 – at Danville
---
East Limestone
Aug. 20 – at Rogers
Aug. 27 – at Mars Hill
Sept. 3 – Lee*
Sept. 10 – at Mae Jemison*
Sept. 17 – Brewer*
Sept. 24 – at West Limestone
Oct. 1 – Lawrence County*
Oct. 7 – at Ardmore (Thursday)*
Oct. 15 – Russellville*
Oct. 22 – Sylvania
Oct. 29 – open
---
Ardmore
Aug. 20 – Tanner
Aug. 27 – at Elkmont
Sept. 3 – at Brewer*
Sept. 10 – at Lawrence County*
Sept. 17 – open
Sept. 24 – Clements
Oct. 1 – at Russellville*
Oct. 7 – East Limestone (Thursday)*
Oct. 15 – Lee*
Oct. 22 – Mae Jemison*
Oct. 29 – West Limestone
---
Class 4A
---
Priceville
Aug. 27 – Brewer
Sept. 3 – West Morgan*
Sept. 10 – at Brooks*
Sept. 17 – at Wilson*
Sept. 24 – Danville
Oct. 1 – Rogers*
Oct. 8 – at Central*
Oct. 15 – at Deshler*
Oct. 22 – West Limestone*
Oct. 29 – at Saint John Paul II
---
West Morgan
Aug. 19 – at Good Hope (Thursday)
Aug. 27 – East Lawrence
Sept. 3 – at Priceville*
Sept. 10 – Deshler*
Sept. 17 – at West Limestone*
Sept. 24 – Leeds
Oct. 1 – Central*
Oct. 8 – at Brooks*
Oct. 15 – Wilson*
Oct. 22 – at Rogers*
Oct. 29 – open
---
West Limestone
Aug. 26 – at Clements (Thursday)
Sept. 3 – at Deshler*
Sept. 10 – Central*
Sept. 17 – West Morgan*
Sept. 24 – East Limestone
Oct. 1 – Brooks*
Oct. 8 – at Wilson*
Oct. 15 – Rogers*
Oct. 22 – at Priceville*
Oct. 29 – at Ardmore
---
Class 3A
---
Danville
Aug. 20 – at Brewer
Aug. 27 – Falkville
Sept. 3 – Colbert Heights*
Sept. 10 – Lauderdale County*
Sept. 17 – at East Lawrence*
Sept. 24 – at Priceville
Oct. 1 – open
Oct. 8 – at Elkmont*
Oct. 15 – Clements*
Oct. 22 – at Phil Campbell*
Oct. 29 – Lawrence County
---
East Lawrence
Aug. 20 – at Sulligent
Aug. 27 – at West Morgan
Sept. 3 – at Lauderdale County*
Sept. 10 – open
Sept. 17 – Danville*
Sept. 24 – Hatton
Oct. 1 – at Elkmont*
Oct. 8 – Clements*
Oct. 15 – Phil Campbell*
Oct. 22 – at Colbert Heights*
Oct. 28 – Sheffield (Thursday)
---
Clements
Aug. 19 – Wilson (Thursday)
Aug. 26 – West Limestone (Thursday)
Sept. 3 – open
Sept. 10 – at Phil Campbell*
Sept. 17 – Colbert Heights*
Sept. 24 – at Ardmore
Oct. 1 – Lauderdale County*
Oct. 8 – at East Lawrence*
Oct. 15 – at Danville*
Oct. 22 – Elkmont*
Oct. 29 – at Hatton
---
Elkmont
Aug. 20 – at Randolph
Aug. 27 – Ardmore
Sept. 3 – Phil Campbell*
Sept. 10 – at Colbert Heights*
Sept. 17 – at Lauderdale County*
Sept. 24 – Lexington*
Oct. 1 – East Lawrence*
Oct. 8 – Danville*
Oct. 15 – open
Oct. 22 – at Clements*
Oct. 29 – at Hanceville
---
Class 2A
---
Falkville
Aug. 20 – Decatur Heritage
Aug. 27 – at Danville
Sept. 3 – at Whitesburg Christian*
Sept. 10 – Pisgah*
Sept. 17 – open
Sept. 24 – Cold Springs
Oct. 1 – Section*
Oct. 8 – at Tanner*
Oct. 15 – at Ider*
Oct. 22 – North Sand Mountain*
Oct. 29 – Winston County
---
Hatton
Aug. 27 – Central
Sept. 3 – Winston County
Sept. 10 – at Mars Hill*
Sept. 17 – Colbert County*
Sept. 24 – at East Lawrence
Oct. 1 – Lexington*
Oct. 8 – at Red Bay*
Oct. 15 – Tharptown*
Oct. 22 – at Sheffield*
Oct. 29 – Clements
---
Tanner
Aug. 20 - at Ardmore
Aug. 27 – at Lexington
Sept. 3 – Section*
Sept. 10 – at Ider*
Sept. 17 – at North Sand Mountain*
Sept. 24 – Columbia
Oct. 1 – Whitesburg Christian*
Oct. 8 – Falkville*
Oct. 15 – open
Oct. 22 – at Pisgah*
Oct. 29 – Waterloo
---
Class 1A
---
Decatur Heritage
Aug. 20 - at Falkville
Aug. 26 – Colbert Heights (Thursday)
Sept. 3 – Phillips*
Sept. 9 – Vina (Thursday)*
Sept. 17 – Shoals Christian*
Sept. 24 – at Woodville
Oct. 1 – at Waterloo*
Oct. 8 – R.A. Hubbard*
Oct. 15 – at Cherokee*
Oct. 22 – at Hackleburg*
Oct. 29 – open
Note: Decatur Heritage home games are played at West Morgan.
---
R.A. Hubbard
Aug. 19 – Sheffield (Thursday)
Aug. 27 – at Colbert County
Sept. 3 – Cherokee*
Sept. 10 – Hackleburg*
Sept. 17 – at Phillips*
Sept. 24 – open
Oct. 1 – Vina*
Oct. 8 – at Decatur Heritage*
Oct. 15 – at Waterloo*
Oct. 22 – at Shoals Christian*
Oct. 29 – New Hope
* region games
