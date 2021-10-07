---

Class 7A

---

Austin

Aug. 20 – Hartselle;L;0-29

Aug. 27 – at Decatur;W;17-13

Sept. 3 – at Florence*;L;28-45

Sept. 9 – at James Clemens*;L;14-31

Sept. 17 – Sparkman*;L;21-38

Sept. 24 – open

Oct. 1 – Grissom*;L;24-29

Oct. 8 – Huntsville*

Oct. 15 – at Albertville*

Oct. 22 – Bob Jones*

Oct. 28 – at Mountain Brook (Thursday)

---

Class 6A

---

Decatur

Aug. 19 – at Russellville;L;15-27

Aug. 27 – Austin;L;13-17

Sept. 3 – Muscle Shoals*;L;22-24

Sept. 10 – at Hartselle*;L;21-42

Sept. 17 – Buckhorn*;W;16-14

Sept. 24 – open

Oct. 1 – at Cullman*;L;14-17

Oct. 8 – at Hazel Green*

Oct. 15 – Columbia*

Oct. 22 – at Athens*

Oct. 29 - Huntsville

---

Hartselle

Aug. 20 – at Austin;W;29-0

Aug. 27 – at Mae Jemison;W;41-0

Sept. 3 – at Cullman*;W;35-14

Sept. 10 – Decatur*;W;42-21

Sept. 17 – Columbia*;W;forfeit

Sept. 24 – Russellville;W;58-21

Oct. 1 – Athens*;W;45-34

Oct. 8 – at Muscle Shoals*

Oct. 15 – Hazel Green*

Oct. 22 – Buckhorn*

Oct. 29 – open

---

Athens

Aug. 20 – at Fort Payne;W;41-40

Aug. 27 – at James Clemens;L;7-47

Sept. 3 – at Columbia*;W;forfeit

Sept. 10 – Hazel Green*;W;56-7

Sept. 17 – Muscle Shoals*;L;13-27

Sept. 24 – at Hueytown;L;20-54

Oct. 1 – at Hartselle*;L;34-45

Oct. 8 – Buckhorn*

Oct. 15 – at Cullman*

Oct. 22 – Decatur*

Oct. 29 – open

---

Class 5A

---

Brewer

Aug. 20 – Danville;L;7-12

Aug. 27 – at Priceville;L;0-70

Sept. 3 – Ardmore*;L;14-34

Sept. 10 – Russellville*;L;0-52

Sept. 17 – at E. Limestone*;L;7-49

Sept. 24 – at Arab;L;13-49

Oct. 1 – at Lee*;L;28-48

Oct. 8 – Mae Jemison*

Oct. 15 – at Fairview*

Oct. 22 – Lawrence County*

Oct. 29 – open

---

Lawrence County

Aug. 27 – Hazel Green;L;2-40

Sept 3 – West Point*;L;7-14

Sept. 10 – Ardmore*;L;7-27

Sept. 17 – at Russellville*;L;0-43

Sept. 24 – Westminster;L;20-23

Oct. 1 – at East Limestone*;L;14-48

Oct. 8 – Lee*

Oct. 15 – at Mae Jemison*

Oct. 22 – at Brewer*

Oct. 29 – at Danville

---

East Limestone

Aug. 20 – at Rogers;L;20-37

Aug. 27 – at Mars Hill;L;7-26

Sept. 3 – Lee*;W;24-14

Sept. 10 – at Mae Jemison*;W;14-12

Sept. 17 – Brewer*;W;49-7

Sept. 24 – at West Limestone;L;28-31

Oct. 1 – Lawrence County*;W;48-14

Oct. 8 – at Ardmore*

Oct. 15 – Russellville*

Oct. 22 – Sylvania

Oct. 29 – open

---

Ardmore

Aug. 20 – Tanner;W;49-6

Aug. 27 – at Elkmont;W;33-13

Sept. 3 – at Brewer*;W;34-14

Sept. 10 – at Lawrence County*;W;27-7

Sept. 17 – open

Sept. 24 – Clements;W;55-27

Oct. 1 – at Russellville*;L;0-51

Oct. 8 – East Limestone*

Oct. 15 – Lee*

Oct. 22 – Mae Jemison*

Oct. 29 – West Limestone

---

Class 4A

---

Priceville

Aug. 27 – Brewer;W;70-0

Sept. 3 – West Morgan*;W;24-7

Sept. 10 – at Brooks*;L;23-48

Sept. 17 – at Wilson*;W;18-0

Sept. 24 – Danville;W;35-12

Oct. 1 – Rogers*;W;58-43

Oct. 8 – at Central*

Oct. 15 – at Deshler*

Oct. 22 – West Limestone*

Oct. 29 – at Saint John Paul II

---

West Morgan

Aug. 19 – at Good Hope;W;34-28

Aug. 27 – East Lawrence;W;48-34

Sept. 3 – at Priceville*;L;7-24

Sept. 10 – Deshler*;W;28-19

Sept. 17 – at W. Limestone*;L;14-31

Sept. 24 – Leeds;L;13-37

Oct. 1 – Central*;W;27-24

Oct. 8 – at Brooks*

Oct. 15 – Wilson*

Oct. 22 – at Rogers*

Oct. 29 – open

---

West Limestone

Aug. 26 – at Clements;W;55-28

Sept. 3 – at Deshler*;W;21-19

Sept. 10 – Central*;L;21-33

Sept. 17 – West Morgan*;W;31-14

Sept. 24 – East Limestone;W;31-28

Oct. 1 – Brooks*;L;20-27

Oct. 8 – at Wilson*

Oct. 15 – Rogers*

Oct. 22 – at Priceville*

Oct. 29 – at Ardmore

---

Class 3A

---

Danville

Aug. 20 – at Brewer;W;12-7

Aug. 27 – Falkville;W;27-7

Sept. 3 – Colbert Heights*;W;28-3

Sept. 10 – Lauderdale Co.*;L;17-33

Sept. 17 – at East Lawrence*;L;7-20

Sept. 24 – at Priceville;L;12-35

Oct. 1 – open

Oct. 8 – at Elkmont*

Oct. 15 – Clements*

Oct. 22 – at Phil Campbell*

Oct. 29 – Lawrence County

---

East Lawrence

Aug. 20 – at Sulligent;L;7-28

Aug. 27 – at West Morgan;L;34-48

Sept. 3 – at Lauderdale Co.*;L;6-24

Sept. 10 – open

Sept. 17 – Danville*;W;20-7

Sept. 24 – Hatton;L;14-30

Oct. 1 – at Elkmont*;W;54-28

Oct. 8 – Clements*

Oct. 15 – Phil Campbell*

Oct. 22 – at Colbert Heights*

Oct. 28 – Sheffield (Thursday)

---

Clements

Aug. 19 – Wilson (Thursday);L;28-34

Aug. 26 – West Limestone;L;28-55

Sept. 3 – open

Sept. 10 – at Phil Campbell*;L;14-37

Sept. 17 – Colbert Heights*;L;12-20

Sept. 24 – at Ardmore;L;27-55

Oct. 1 – Lauderdale Co.*;L;20-49

Oct. 8 – at East Lawrence*

Oct. 15 – at Danville*

Oct. 22 – Elkmont*

Oct. 29 – at Hatton

---

Elkmont

Aug. 20 – at Randolph;L;7-48

Aug. 27 – Ardmore;L;13-33

Sept. 3 – Phil Campbell*;L;8-55

Sept. 10 – at Colbert Heights*;L;0-37

Sept. 17 – at Lauderdale Co.*;L;0-54

Sept. 24 – Lexington*;L;0-48

Oct. 1 – East Lawrence*;L;28-54

Oct. 8 – Danville*

Oct. 15 – open

Oct. 22 – at Clements*

Oct. 29 – at Hanceville

---

Class 2A

---

Falkville

Aug. 20 – Decatur Heritage;W;34-20

Aug. 27 – at Danville;L;7-27

Sept. 3 – at Whitesburg Ch.*;W;54-12

Sept. 10 – Pisgah*;W;35-22

Sept. 17 – open

Sept. 24 – Cold Springs;W;49-7

Oct. 1 – Section*;L;6-21

Oct. 8 – at Tanner*

Oct. 15 – at Ider*

Oct. 22 – N. Sand Mountain*

Oct. 29 – Winston County

---

Hatton

Aug. 27 – Central;L;22-49

Sept. 3 – Winston County;W;38-20

Sept. 10 – at Mars Hill*;L;12-60

Sept. 17 – Colbert County*;L;24-25

Sept. 24 – at East Lawrence;W;30-14

Oct. 1 – Lexington*;L;8-42

Oct. 8 – at Red Bay*

Oct. 15 – Tharptown*

Oct. 22 – at Sheffield*

Oct. 29 – Clements

---

Tanner

Aug. 20 - at Ardmore;L;6-49

Aug. 27 – at Lexington;L;20-53

Sept. 3 – Section*;W;20-14

Sept. 10 – at Ider*;W;20-17

Sept. 17 – at N. Sand Mt.*;W;14-6

Sept. 24 – Columbia;W;41-8

Oct. 1 – Whitesburg Ch.*;W;47-12

Oct. 8 – Falkville*

Oct. 15 – open

Oct. 22 – at Pisgah*

Oct. 29 – Waterloo

---

Class 1A

---

Decatur Heritage

Aug. 20 - at Falkville;L;20-34

Aug. 26 – Colbert Heights;L;27-29

Sept. 3 – Phillips*;W;41-10

Sept. 9 – Vina*;W;forfeit

Sept. 17 – Shoals Christian*;W;46-0

Sept. 24 – at Woodville;W;55-14

Oct. 1 – at Waterloo*;W;52-14

Oct. 8 – R.A. Hubbard*

Oct. 15 – at Cherokee*

Oct. 22 – at Hackleburg*

Oct. 29 – open

Note: Decatur Heritage home games are played at West Morgan.

---

R.A. Hubbard

Aug. 19 – Sheffield;L;22-34

Aug. 27 – at Colbert County;L;0-41

Sept. 3 – Cherokee*;W;58-8

Sept. 10 – Hackleburg*;W;20-8

Sept. 17 – at Phillips*;W;18-6

Sept. 24 – open

Oct. 1 – Vina*;W;55-26

Oct. 8 – at Decatur Heritage*

Oct. 15 – at Waterloo*

Oct. 22 – at Shoals Christian*

Oct. 29 – New Hope

* region games

