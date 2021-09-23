---
Class 7A
---
Austin
Aug. 20 – Hartselle;L;0-29
Aug. 27 – at Decatur;W;17-13
Sept. 3 – at Florence*;L;28-45
Sept. 9 – at James Clemens*;L;14-31
Sept. 17 – Sparkman*;L;21-38
Sept. 24 – open
Oct. 1 – Grissom*
Oct. 8 – Huntsville*
Oct. 15 – at Albertville*
Oct. 22 – Bob Jones*
Oct. 28 – at Mountain Brook (Thursday)
---
Class 6A
---
Decatur
Aug. 19 – at Russellville;L;15-27
Aug. 27 – Austin;L;13-17
Sept. 3 – Muscle Shoals*;L;22-24
Sept. 10 – at Hartselle*;L;21-42
Sept. 17 – Buckhorn*;W;16-14
Sept. 24 – open
Oct. 1 – at Cullman*
Oct. 8 – at Hazel Green*
Oct. 15 – Columbia*
Oct. 22 – at Athens*
Oct. 29 - Huntsville
---
Hartselle
Aug. 20 – at Austin;W;29-0
Aug. 27 – at Mae Jemison;W;41-0
Sept. 3 – at Cullman*;W;35-14
Sept. 10 – Decatur*;W;42-21
Sept. 17 – Columbia*;W;forfeit
Sept. 24 – Russellville
Oct. 1 – Athens*
Oct. 8 – at Muscle Shoals*
Oct. 15 – Hazel Green*
Oct. 22 – Buckhorn*
Oct. 29 – open
---
Athens
Aug. 20 – at Fort Payne;W;41-40
Aug. 27 – at James Clemens;L;7-47
Sept. 3 – at Columbia*;W;forfeit
Sept. 10 – Hazel Green*;W;56-7
Sept. 17 – Muscle Shoals*;L;13-27
Sept. 24 – at Hueytown
Oct. 1 – at Hartselle*
Oct. 8 – Buckhorn*
Oct. 15 – at Cullman*
Oct. 22 – Decatur*
Oct. 29 – open
---
Class 5A
---
Brewer
Aug. 20 – Danville;L;7-12
Aug. 27 – at Priceville;L;0-70
Sept. 3 – Ardmore*;L;14-34
Sept. 10 – Russellville*;L;0-52
Sept. 17 – at E. Limestone*;L;7-49
Sept. 24 – at Arab
Oct. 1 – at Lee*
Oct. 8 – Mae Jemison*
Oct. 15 – at Fairview*
Oct. 22 – Lawrence County*
Oct. 29 – open
---
Lawrence County
Aug. 27 – Hazel Green;L;2-40
Sept 3 – West Point*;L;7-14
Sept. 10 – Ardmore*;L;7-27
Sept. 17 – at Russellville*;L;0-43
Sept. 24 – Westminster Christian
Oct. 1 – at East Limestone*
Oct. 8 – Lee*
Oct. 15 – at Mae Jemison*
Oct. 22 – at Brewer*
Oct. 29 – at Danville
---
East Limestone
Aug. 20 – at Rogers;L;20-37
Aug. 27 – at Mars Hill;L;7-26
Sept. 3 – Lee*;W;24-14
Sept. 10 – at Mae Jemison*;W;14-12
Sept. 17 – Brewer*;W;49-7
Sept. 24 – at West Limestone
Oct. 1 – Lawrence County*
Oct. 7 – at Ardmore (Thursday)*
Oct. 15 – Russellville*
Oct. 22 – Sylvania
Oct. 29 – open
---
Ardmore
Aug. 20 – Tanner;W;49-6
Aug. 27 – at Elkmont;W;33-13
Sept. 3 – at Brewer*;W;34-14
Sept. 10 – at Lawrence County*;W;27-7
Sept. 17 – open
Sept. 24 – Clements
Oct. 1 – at Russellville*
Oct. 7 – East Limestone (Thursday)*
Oct. 15 – Lee*
Oct. 22 – Mae Jemison*
Oct. 29 – West Limestone
---
Class 4A
---
Priceville
Aug. 27 – Brewer;W;70-0
Sept. 3 – West Morgan*;W;24-7
Sept. 10 – at Brooks*;L;23-48
Sept. 17 – at Wilson*;W;18-0
Sept. 24 – Danville
Oct. 1 – Rogers*
Oct. 8 – at Central*
Oct. 15 – at Deshler*
Oct. 22 – West Limestone*
Oct. 29 – at Saint John Paul II
---
West Morgan
Aug. 19 – at Good Hope;W;34-28
Aug. 27 – East Lawrence;W;48-34
Sept. 3 – at Priceville*;L;7-24
Sept. 10 – Deshler*;W;28-19
Sept. 17 – at W. Limestone*;L;14-31
Sept. 24 – Leeds
Oct. 1 – Central*
Oct. 8 – at Brooks*
Oct. 15 – Wilson*
Oct. 22 – at Rogers*
Oct. 29 – open
---
West Limestone
Aug. 26 – at Clements;W;55-28
Sept. 3 – at Deshler*;W;21-19
Sept. 10 – Central*;L;21-33
Sept. 17 – West Morgan*;W;31-14
Sept. 24 – East Limestone
Oct. 1 – Brooks*
Oct. 8 – at Wilson*
Oct. 15 – Rogers*
Oct. 22 – at Priceville*
Oct. 29 – at Ardmore
---
Class 3A
---
Danville
Aug. 20 – at Brewer;W;12-7
Aug. 27 – Falkville;W;27-7
Sept. 3 – Colbert Heights*;W;28-3
Sept. 10 – Lauderdale Co.*;L;17-33
Sept. 17 – at East Lawrence*;L;7-20
Sept. 24 – at Priceville
Oct. 1 – open
Oct. 8 – at Elkmont*
Oct. 15 – Clements*
Oct. 22 – at Phil Campbell*
Oct. 29 – Lawrence County
---
East Lawrence
Aug. 20 – at Sulligent;L;7-28
Aug. 27 – at West Morgan;L;34-48
Sept. 3 – at Lauderdale Co.*;L;6-24
Sept. 10 – open
Sept. 17 – Danville*;W;20-7
Sept. 24 – Hatton
Oct. 1 – at Elkmont*
Oct. 8 – Clements*
Oct. 15 – Phil Campbell*
Oct. 22 – at Colbert Heights*
Oct. 28 – Sheffield (Thursday)
---
Clements
Aug. 19 – Wilson (Thursday);L;28-34
Aug. 26 – West Limestone;L;28-55
Sept. 3 – open
Sept. 10 – at Phil Campbell*;L;14-37
Sept. 17 – Colbert Heights*;L;12-20
Sept. 24 – at Ardmore
Oct. 1 – Lauderdale Co.*
Oct. 8 – at East Lawrence*
Oct. 15 – at Danville*
Oct. 22 – Elkmont*
Oct. 29 – at Hatton
---
Elkmont
Aug. 20 – at Randolph;L;7-48
Aug. 27 – Ardmore;L;13-33
Sept. 3 – Phil Campbell*;L;8-55
Sept. 10 – at Colbert Heights*;L;0-37
Sept. 17 – at Lauderdale Co.*;L;0-54
Sept. 24 – Lexington*
Oct. 1 – East Lawrence*
Oct. 8 – Danville*
Oct. 15 – open
Oct. 22 – at Clements*
Oct. 29 – at Hanceville
---
Class 2A
---
Falkville
Aug. 20 – Decatur Heritage;W;34-20
Aug. 27 – at Danville;L;7-27
Sept. 3 – at Whitesburg Ch.*;W;54-12
Sept. 10 – Pisgah*;W;35-22
Sept. 17 – open
Sept. 24 – Cold Springs
Oct. 1 – Section*
Oct. 8 – at Tanner*
Oct. 15 – at Ider*
Oct. 22 – N. Sand Mountain*
Oct. 29 – Winston County
---
Hatton
Aug. 27 – Central;L;22-49
Sept. 3 – Winston County;W;38-20
Sept. 10 – at Mars Hill*;L;12-60
Sept. 17 – Colbert County*;L;24-25
Sept. 24 – at East Lawrence
Oct. 1 – Lexington*
Oct. 8 – at Red Bay*
Oct. 15 – Tharptown*
Oct. 22 – at Sheffield*
Oct. 29 – Clements
---
Tanner
Aug. 20 - at Ardmore;L;6-49
Aug. 27 – at Lexington;L;20-53
Sept. 3 – Section*;W;20-14
Sept. 10 – at Ider*;W;20-17
Sept. 17 – at N. Sand Mt.*;W;14-6
Sept. 24 – Columbia
Oct. 1 – Whitesburg Christian*
Oct. 8 – Falkville*
Oct. 15 – open
Oct. 22 – at Pisgah*
Oct. 29 – Waterloo
---
Class 1A
---
Decatur Heritage
Aug. 20 - at Falkville;L;20-34
Aug. 26 – Colbert Heights;L;27-29
Sept. 3 – Phillips*;W;41-10
Sept. 9 – Vina*;W;forfeit
Sept. 17 – Shoals Christian*;W;46-0
Sept. 24 – at Woodville
Oct. 1 – at Waterloo*
Oct. 8 – R.A. Hubbard*
Oct. 15 – at Cherokee*
Oct. 22 – at Hackleburg*
Oct. 29 – open
Note: Decatur Heritage home games are played at West Morgan.
---
R.A. Hubbard
Aug. 19 – Sheffield;L;22-34
Aug. 27 – at Colbert County;L;0-41
Sept. 3 – Cherokee*;W;58-8
Sept. 10 – Hackleburg*;W;20-8
Sept. 17 – at Phillips*;W;18-6
Sept. 24 – open
Oct. 1 – Vina*
Oct. 8 – at Decatur Heritage*
Oct. 15 – at Waterloo*
Oct. 22 – at Shoals Christian*
Oct. 29 – New Hope
* region games
