THURSDAY

Addison 43, Hatton 0

Albertville 45, Sardis 20

Alexandria 45, Douglas 6

American Christian Academy 65, Dallas County 0

Anniston 56, Ashville 0

Autauga Academy 48, Edgewood Academy 9

B.B. Comer 68, Weaver 13

Berry 39, Marion County 35

Bessemer City 13, Northridge 10

Bibb County 35, Marbury 16

Briarwood Christian 28, Fairfield 18

Brooks 71, Elkmont 8

Carbon Hill 28, Holt 23

Catholic-Montgomery 30, Headland 0

Central - Clay County 19, Center Point 12

Chelsea 28, Calera 0

Cherokee County 37, Cleburne County 14

Chickasaw 49, Washington County 0

Citronelle 28, Wilcox Central 0

Clements 26, Lexington 13

Cleveland 7, Westbrook Christian 0

Colbert Heights 31, Phil Campbell 28, OT

Cordova 35, Haleyville 26

Cottage Hill 36, Southern Choctaw 18

Daphne 53, St. Paul's 42

Decatur Heritage 39, Woodville 14

Deshler 38, West Limestone 17

Escambia Academy 41, Lowndes Academy 0

Etowah 35, Boaz 14

Fairview 55, Danville 14

Faith Academy 42, Satsuma 7

Falkville 42, Gaylesville 6

Fayette County 30, Good Hope 14

Fayetteville 14, Vincent 12

Fyffe 47, Ider 0

Georgiana 32, Red Level 13

Gordo 44, Lamar County 0

Guntersville 28, East Limestone 26

Hackleburg 46, Vina 8

Hartselle 37, Hazel Green 6

Highland Home 35, Goshen 21

Holly Pond 36, Vinemont 29

Homewood 28, Jackson Olin 6

Hueytown 38, Paul Bryant 21

Huntsville 17, Bob Jones 13

Isabella 34, Fultondale 21

J.F. Shields 30, McIntosh 8

Jackson 35, LeFlore 22

Jacksonville 35, Hokes Bluff 14

James Clemens 27, Austin 24

Jasper 49, Hamilton 0

Lanett 56, Billingsley 0

Linden 64, Ellwood Christian Academy 12

Loachapoka 33, Verbena 8

Locust Fork 55, Hanceville 46

Luverne 47, Samson 14

Madison County 42, Ardmore 7

Mae Jemison 42, Columbia 0

Mars Hill Bible 61, Shoals Christian 0

McAdory 42, Brookwood 6

McGill-Toolen 42, Baker 14

Midfield 22, J.B. Pennington 20

Minor 33, Carver-Birmingham 6

Mobile Christian 49, St. Michael Catholic 17

Montevallo 32, Greensboro 26

Montgomery Academy 35, Bullock County 17

Mortimer Jordan 41, Moody 0

New Hope 48, Brindlee Mountain 12

North Jackson 42, Randolph School 25

North Sand Mountain 49, Section 7

Oakman 46, Greene County 14

Ohatchee 49, Gaston 0

Oneonta 31, White Plains 14

Oxford 31, Gardendale 14

Park Crossing 30, Carver-Montgomery 12

Parker 20, Wenonah 16

Phillips-Bear Creek 61, Cherokee 22

Pickens County 26, Hubbertville 9

Pike Liberal Arts 10, Success Unlimited Academy 6

Pike Road 55, Beulah 14

Priceville 24, West Morgan 22

Ramsay 61, John Carroll Catholic 7

Randolph County 40, Pleasant Valley 14

Red Bay 50, Tharptown 0

Rogers 23, Central-Florence 20

Russellville 16, Dora 6

Sand Rock 44, Asbury 0

Saraland 17, Blount 6

Scottsboro 35, Brewer 0

Selma 20, Aliceville 8

Sheffield 34, Tanner 18

Shelby County 48, Jemison 19

South Lamar 68, Brilliant 18

Southeastern 34, Tarrant 24

Southside-Gadsden 6, Crossville 3

Spanish Fort 42, Gulf Shores 3

Spring Garden 34, Ragland 0

Springville 49, St. Clair County 6

St. James 49, Southside-Selma 14

St. John Paul II Catholic 35, DAR 34

Sulligent 36, Cold Springs 7

Theodore 34, Mary Montgomery 6

Trinity Presbyterian 43, B.T. Washington 12

Tuscaloosa County 42, Spain Park 21

Victory Chr. 35, Talladega County Central 0

West Point 21, Hayden 20, OT

Winfield 33, Hale County 20

Winston County 46, Sumiton Christian 7

--

FRIDAY

Abbeville 22, G.W. Long 7

Alabama Christian Academy 24, Ashford 6

Andalusia 35, Clarke County 0

Arab 48, Madison Academy 20

Ariton 36, Cottonwood 10

Athens 50, Lee-Huntsville 0

Baldwin County 42, B.C. Rain 12

Brantley 35, Pleasant Home 0

Central-Hayneville 34, Calhoun 14

Central-Phenix City 34, Auburn 7

Chilton County 14, Demopolis 13

Clay-Chalkville 24, Huffman 6

Collinsville 38, Cedar Bluff 0

Corner 24, Lawrence County 8

Cullman 42, Fort Payne 23

Dadeville 45, Prattville Christian Academy 14

Daleville 78, Barbour County 26

Donoho 51, Appalachian 6

Dothan 22, Sidney Lanier 19

Elba 40, McKenzie 6

Enterprise 22, Jeff Davis 14

Fairhope 37, Alma Bryant 6

Flomaton 20, T.R. Miller 0

Florala 56, Kinston 19

Florence 26, Sparkman 9

Gadsden 17, Grissom 14

Geneva 26, Wicksburg 21

Geneva County 49, Houston County 8

Geraldine 28, Sylvania 0

Glenwood 29, Lee-Scott Academy 20

Greenville 28, Carroll-Ozark 7

Handley 41, Talladega 14

Helena 62, Pelham 20

Hewitt-Trussville 35, Thompson 29

Hillcrest-Evergreen 50, Monroe County 0

Holtville 42, Oak Grove 14

Hoover 34, Mountain Brook 10

LaFayette 32, Horseshoe Bend 13

Lee-Montgomery 40, Davidson 7

Leeds 24, Childersburg 12

Leroy 34, Choctaw County 8

Lincoln 34, Elmore County 7

Lynn 35, Meek 12

Maplesville 55, Francis Marion 0

Millry 34, Saint Luke's Episcopal 7

Murphy 35, Foley 17

Muscle Shoals 36, Wetumpka 12

New Brockton 38, Zion Chapel 0

Northside 34, Curry 0

Opelika 44, Vigor 6

Opp 31, Slocomb 16

Pike County 44, Straughn 6

Pisgah 12, Plainview 8

Pleasant Grove 55, Woodlawn 22

Prattville 49, Smiths Station 21

Providence Christian 42, Houston Academy 7

Ranburne 27, Reeltown 26

Rehobeth 42, Dale County 7

Saks 12, Glencoe 0

Sylacauga 29, Munford 22, OT

Tallassee 35, Beauregard 28

Thomasville 33, Excel 20

Thorsby 56, Central Coosa 20

UMS-Wright 21, W.S. Neal 6

Valley 41, Charles Henderson 20

Valley Head 43, Coosa Christian 0

Vestavia Hills 31, Oak Mountain 10

Wadley 24, Notasulga 21

Walter Wellborn 40, Piedmont 35

West End 38, Woodland 21

Westminster Christian Academy 31, East Lawrence 18

Williamson 16, Escambia County 7

--

SATURDAY

Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, Fla. 44, Alabama School for the Deaf 18

Shades Valley 21, Pell City 3

Sweet Water 41, Fruitdale 20

