THURSDAY
Addison 43, Hatton 0
Albertville 45, Sardis 20
Alexandria 45, Douglas 6
American Christian Academy 65, Dallas County 0
Anniston 56, Ashville 0
Autauga Academy 48, Edgewood Academy 9
B.B. Comer 68, Weaver 13
Berry 39, Marion County 35
Bessemer City 13, Northridge 10
Bibb County 35, Marbury 16
Briarwood Christian 28, Fairfield 18
Brooks 71, Elkmont 8
Carbon Hill 28, Holt 23
Catholic-Montgomery 30, Headland 0
Central - Clay County 19, Center Point 12
Chelsea 28, Calera 0
Cherokee County 37, Cleburne County 14
Chickasaw 49, Washington County 0
Citronelle 28, Wilcox Central 0
Clements 26, Lexington 13
Cleveland 7, Westbrook Christian 0
Colbert Heights 31, Phil Campbell 28, OT
Cordova 35, Haleyville 26
Cottage Hill 36, Southern Choctaw 18
Daphne 53, St. Paul's 42
Decatur Heritage 39, Woodville 14
Deshler 38, West Limestone 17
Escambia Academy 41, Lowndes Academy 0
Etowah 35, Boaz 14
Fairview 55, Danville 14
Faith Academy 42, Satsuma 7
Falkville 42, Gaylesville 6
Fayette County 30, Good Hope 14
Fayetteville 14, Vincent 12
Fyffe 47, Ider 0
Georgiana 32, Red Level 13
Gordo 44, Lamar County 0
Guntersville 28, East Limestone 26
Hackleburg 46, Vina 8
Hartselle 37, Hazel Green 6
Highland Home 35, Goshen 21
Holly Pond 36, Vinemont 29
Homewood 28, Jackson Olin 6
Hueytown 38, Paul Bryant 21
Huntsville 17, Bob Jones 13
Isabella 34, Fultondale 21
J.F. Shields 30, McIntosh 8
Jackson 35, LeFlore 22
Jacksonville 35, Hokes Bluff 14
James Clemens 27, Austin 24
Jasper 49, Hamilton 0
Lanett 56, Billingsley 0
Linden 64, Ellwood Christian Academy 12
Loachapoka 33, Verbena 8
Locust Fork 55, Hanceville 46
Luverne 47, Samson 14
Madison County 42, Ardmore 7
Mae Jemison 42, Columbia 0
Mars Hill Bible 61, Shoals Christian 0
McAdory 42, Brookwood 6
McGill-Toolen 42, Baker 14
Midfield 22, J.B. Pennington 20
Minor 33, Carver-Birmingham 6
Mobile Christian 49, St. Michael Catholic 17
Montevallo 32, Greensboro 26
Montgomery Academy 35, Bullock County 17
Mortimer Jordan 41, Moody 0
New Hope 48, Brindlee Mountain 12
North Jackson 42, Randolph School 25
North Sand Mountain 49, Section 7
Oakman 46, Greene County 14
Ohatchee 49, Gaston 0
Oneonta 31, White Plains 14
Oxford 31, Gardendale 14
Park Crossing 30, Carver-Montgomery 12
Parker 20, Wenonah 16
Phillips-Bear Creek 61, Cherokee 22
Pickens County 26, Hubbertville 9
Pike Liberal Arts 10, Success Unlimited Academy 6
Pike Road 55, Beulah 14
Priceville 24, West Morgan 22
Ramsay 61, John Carroll Catholic 7
Randolph County 40, Pleasant Valley 14
Red Bay 50, Tharptown 0
Rogers 23, Central-Florence 20
Russellville 16, Dora 6
Sand Rock 44, Asbury 0
Saraland 17, Blount 6
Scottsboro 35, Brewer 0
Selma 20, Aliceville 8
Sheffield 34, Tanner 18
Shelby County 48, Jemison 19
South Lamar 68, Brilliant 18
Southeastern 34, Tarrant 24
Southside-Gadsden 6, Crossville 3
Spanish Fort 42, Gulf Shores 3
Spring Garden 34, Ragland 0
Springville 49, St. Clair County 6
St. James 49, Southside-Selma 14
St. John Paul II Catholic 35, DAR 34
Sulligent 36, Cold Springs 7
Theodore 34, Mary Montgomery 6
Trinity Presbyterian 43, B.T. Washington 12
Tuscaloosa County 42, Spain Park 21
Victory Chr. 35, Talladega County Central 0
West Point 21, Hayden 20, OT
Winfield 33, Hale County 20
Winston County 46, Sumiton Christian 7
--
FRIDAY
Abbeville 22, G.W. Long 7
Alabama Christian Academy 24, Ashford 6
Andalusia 35, Clarke County 0
Arab 48, Madison Academy 20
Ariton 36, Cottonwood 10
Athens 50, Lee-Huntsville 0
Baldwin County 42, B.C. Rain 12
Brantley 35, Pleasant Home 0
Central-Hayneville 34, Calhoun 14
Central-Phenix City 34, Auburn 7
Chilton County 14, Demopolis 13
Clay-Chalkville 24, Huffman 6
Collinsville 38, Cedar Bluff 0
Corner 24, Lawrence County 8
Cullman 42, Fort Payne 23
Dadeville 45, Prattville Christian Academy 14
Daleville 78, Barbour County 26
Donoho 51, Appalachian 6
Dothan 22, Sidney Lanier 19
Elba 40, McKenzie 6
Enterprise 22, Jeff Davis 14
Fairhope 37, Alma Bryant 6
Flomaton 20, T.R. Miller 0
Florala 56, Kinston 19
Florence 26, Sparkman 9
Gadsden 17, Grissom 14
Geneva 26, Wicksburg 21
Geneva County 49, Houston County 8
Geraldine 28, Sylvania 0
Glenwood 29, Lee-Scott Academy 20
Greenville 28, Carroll-Ozark 7
Handley 41, Talladega 14
Helena 62, Pelham 20
Hewitt-Trussville 35, Thompson 29
Hillcrest-Evergreen 50, Monroe County 0
Holtville 42, Oak Grove 14
Hoover 34, Mountain Brook 10
LaFayette 32, Horseshoe Bend 13
Lee-Montgomery 40, Davidson 7
Leeds 24, Childersburg 12
Leroy 34, Choctaw County 8
Lincoln 34, Elmore County 7
Lynn 35, Meek 12
Maplesville 55, Francis Marion 0
Millry 34, Saint Luke's Episcopal 7
Murphy 35, Foley 17
Muscle Shoals 36, Wetumpka 12
New Brockton 38, Zion Chapel 0
Northside 34, Curry 0
Opelika 44, Vigor 6
Opp 31, Slocomb 16
Pike County 44, Straughn 6
Pisgah 12, Plainview 8
Pleasant Grove 55, Woodlawn 22
Prattville 49, Smiths Station 21
Providence Christian 42, Houston Academy 7
Ranburne 27, Reeltown 26
Rehobeth 42, Dale County 7
Saks 12, Glencoe 0
Sylacauga 29, Munford 22, OT
Tallassee 35, Beauregard 28
Thomasville 33, Excel 20
Thorsby 56, Central Coosa 20
UMS-Wright 21, W.S. Neal 6
Valley 41, Charles Henderson 20
Valley Head 43, Coosa Christian 0
Vestavia Hills 31, Oak Mountain 10
Wadley 24, Notasulga 21
Walter Wellborn 40, Piedmont 35
West End 38, Woodland 21
Westminster Christian Academy 31, East Lawrence 18
Williamson 16, Escambia County 7
--
SATURDAY
Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, Fla. 44, Alabama School for the Deaf 18
Shades Valley 21, Pell City 3
Sweet Water 41, Fruitdale 20
