THURSDAY

Chambers Academy 48, Success Unlimited Academy 12

Florence 28, Huntsville 23

Hoover 44, Tuscaloosa County 7

James Clemens 62, Gadsden 7

Jeff Davis 31, Smiths Station 14

Notasulga 28, Loachapoka 0

Pelham 31, Carver-Birmingham 20

Theodore 32, Murphy 7

--

FRIDAY

Addison 44, Colbert County 12

Alabama Christian Academy 28, Headland 22

Albertville 42, Hazel Green 14

Alexandria 16, Sardis 10, 2OT

Aliceville 39, Winston County 0

American Christian Academy 55, Sumter Central High School 0

Andalusia 21, Williamson 0

Appalachian 20, Ragland 14

Arab 36, East Limestone 14

Ariton 29, Abbeville 8

Athens 31, Cullman 17

Autaugaville 50, Verbena 0

B.C. Rain 40, Robertsdale 28

Barbour County 29, Houston County 14

Bayside Academy 30, Flomaton 26

Berry 37, Lynn 16

Bessemer Academy 31, Escambia Academy 17

Bessemer City 31, Hillcrest 7

Bibb County 54, Jemison 0

Billingsley 25, Wadley 6

Boaz 46, Crossville 15

Bob Jones 21, Grissom 2

Brantley 21, Elba 18

Brewer 24, Ardmore 17

Briarwood Christian 48, John Carroll Catholic 16

Brilliant 30, Meek 6

Bullock County 48, Beulah 18

Carbon Hill 34, Lamar County 20

Catholic-Montgomery 55, Ashford 28

Center Point 40, Springville 7

Central-Florence 48, Elkmont 13

Central-Hayneville 22, Samson 19

Central-Phenix City 42, Enterprise 13

Central-Tuscaloosa 42, Marbury 38

Choctaw County 58, Southern Choctaw 7

Citronelle 28, Satsuma 16

Clay-Chalkville 31, Shades Valley 13

Cleveland 58, Gaston 0

Collinsville 41, Section 7

Corner 28, Dora 0

Cottage Hill 24, R.C. Hatch 0

Crenshaw Christian Academy 38, Lakeside School 0

DAR 21, Randolph School 7

Dale County 37, B.T. Washington 22

Daleville 68, Cottonwood 29

Danville 26, Priceville 25

Daphne 42, Baldwin County 7

Davidson 35, Mary Montgomery 14

Decatur Heritage 26, Colbert Heights 20

Demopolis 41, Shelby County 7

Deshler 28, Rogers 0

Dothan 44, Carver-Montgomery 20

East Lawrence 28, Lexington 14

Escambia County 21, Clarke County 15

Eufaula 50, Park Crossing 29

Fairhope 26, Baker 6

Fairview 47, North Jackson 7

Faith Academy 59, Wilcox Central 0

Falkville 62, Coosa Christian 26

Fayette County 31, Oak Grove 15

Fayetteville 28, LaFayette 14

Florala 52, Red Level 7

Fort Payne 42, Lee-Huntsville 0

Francis Marion 50, A.L. Johnson 0

Fultondale 36, Vinemont 22

Fyffe 55, Sand Rock 0

G.W. Long 57, Geneva County 51

Geneva 32, Straughn 27

Georgiana 32, Pleasant Home 0

Geraldine 56, Pisgah 20

Glenwood 49, Southland, Ga. 28

Gordo 49, Holt 13

Greene County 61, Hale County 0

Greenville 21, Charles Henderson 10

Haleyville 15, Curry 6

Handley 42, Elmore County 14

Harris County, Ga. 38, Beauregard 14

Hartselle 76, Columbia 0

Hatton 46, Tanner 13

Hayden 28, Hamilton 7

Helena 31, Chelsea 28

Heritage Aca., Miss. 33, Tuscaloosa Christian School 7

Highland Home 49, Zion Chapel 0

Hokes Bluff 35, Ashville 14

Hooper Academy 41, Fort Dale Academy 24

Hubbard 43, Gaylesville 8

Hubbertville 34, Marion County 32

Hueytown 42, Northridge 14

Ider 42, Asbury 6

Isabella 42, Keith 20

J.F. Shields 34, Saint Luke's Episcopal 28

J.U. Blacksher 50, Washington County 0

Jackson 41, Thomasville 7

Jacksonville 38, Anniston 30

Jasper 42, West Point 7

Kinston 55, McKenzie 34

Lauderdale County 48, Clements 7

Leroy 36, Chickasaw 14

Lincoln 48, Holtville 13

Locust Fork 48, Holly Pond 18

Luverne 27, Goshen 26

Macon-East 18, Lowndes Academy 13

Madison Academy 44, Guntersville 37

Madison County 20, Scottsboro 7

Mae Jemison 35, Buckhorn 21

Maplesville 48, Ellwood Christian Academy 0

Mars Hill Bible 60, Vina 0

McGill-Toolen 42, Foley 0

Midfield 36, Hanceville 12

Millry 41, Marengo 0

Minor 28, Homewood 0

Mobile Christian 33, T.R. Miller 15

Monroe Academy 34, Patrician Academy 28

Montevallo 62, West Blocton 50

Montgomery Academy 8, Dadeville 2

Mortimer Jordan 34, Central - Clay County 28

Mountain Brook 42, Oak Mountain 14

Munford 20, Moody 7

Muscle Shoals 49, Decatur 13

New Brockton 50, Calhoun 14

North Sand Mountain 55, Cedar Bluff 22

Northside 41, Good Hope 16

Ohatchee 49, West End 7

Oneonta 49, Cherokee County 21

Opelika 45, Benjamin Russell 17

Opp 48, Wicksburg 0

Oxford 45, Huffman 6

Parker 42, Fairfield 20

Paul Bryant 12, McAdory 6

Pell City 45, Etowah 6

Pensacola Catholic, Fla. 47, Autauga Academy 27

Phillips-Bear Creek 27, Shoals Christian 14

Pickens County 18, South Lamar 15

Piedmont 38, Saks 16

Pike County 47, Providence Christian 10

Pike Liberal Arts 54, Abbeville Christian Academy 14

Pike Road 35, St. James 24

Pinson Valley 21, Gardendale 0

Pleasant Grove 31, Wenonah 0

Pleasant Valley 47, Glencoe 7

Prattville 20, Lee-Montgomery 3

Ramsay 36, Woodlawn 0

Ranburne 33, Westbrook Christian 13

Randolph County 42, Weaver 6

Red Bay 30, Sheffield 14

Reeltown 22, Thorsby 8

Rehobeth 6, Carroll-Ozark 3

Russellville 22, Lawrence County 14

Saraland 42, Gulf Shores 3

Selma 46, Calera 27

Sidney Lanier 12, Russell County 0

Slocomb 42, Houston Academy 7

Southside-Gadsden 42, Douglas 7

Sparkman 24, Austin 21

Spring Garden 44, Talladega County Central 0

St. John Paul II Catholic 49, West Morgan 36

St. Paul's 35, Spanish Fort 30

Stanhope Elmore 28, Wetumpka 20

Sulligent 39, Southeastern 18

Susan Moore 40, New Hope 21

Sweet Water 54, McIntosh 0

Sylacauga 48, St. Clair County 7

Sylvania 51, Brindlee Mountain 0

Talladega 28, Leeds 20

Tarrant 42, Sumiton Christian 12

Theodore 32, Murphy 7

Thompson 47, Spain Park 23

UMS-Wright 28, Hillcrest-Evergreen 14

Valley 34, Tallassee 12

Valley Head 29, Woodville 7

Vestavia Hills 19, Hewitt-Trussville 14

Victory Chr. 21, Winterboro 14

Vigor 28, LeFlore 14

Vincent 51, Central Coosa 8

W.S. Neal 51, Monroe County 12

Walter Wellborn 56, B.B. Comer 26

Waterloo 54, Cherokee 8

West Limestone 45, Wilson 12

Westminster Christian Academy 55, Phil Campbell 6

White Plains 31, Cleburne County 27

Winfield 20, Oakman 19

