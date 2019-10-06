THURSDAY
Chambers Academy 48, Success Unlimited Academy 12
Florence 28, Huntsville 23
Hoover 44, Tuscaloosa County 7
James Clemens 62, Gadsden 7
Jeff Davis 31, Smiths Station 14
Notasulga 28, Loachapoka 0
Pelham 31, Carver-Birmingham 20
Theodore 32, Murphy 7
--
FRIDAY
Addison 44, Colbert County 12
Alabama Christian Academy 28, Headland 22
Albertville 42, Hazel Green 14
Alexandria 16, Sardis 10, 2OT
Aliceville 39, Winston County 0
American Christian Academy 55, Sumter Central High School 0
Andalusia 21, Williamson 0
Appalachian 20, Ragland 14
Arab 36, East Limestone 14
Ariton 29, Abbeville 8
Athens 31, Cullman 17
Autaugaville 50, Verbena 0
B.C. Rain 40, Robertsdale 28
Barbour County 29, Houston County 14
Bayside Academy 30, Flomaton 26
Berry 37, Lynn 16
Bessemer Academy 31, Escambia Academy 17
Bessemer City 31, Hillcrest 7
Bibb County 54, Jemison 0
Billingsley 25, Wadley 6
Boaz 46, Crossville 15
Bob Jones 21, Grissom 2
Brantley 21, Elba 18
Brewer 24, Ardmore 17
Briarwood Christian 48, John Carroll Catholic 16
Brilliant 30, Meek 6
Bullock County 48, Beulah 18
Carbon Hill 34, Lamar County 20
Catholic-Montgomery 55, Ashford 28
Center Point 40, Springville 7
Central-Florence 48, Elkmont 13
Central-Hayneville 22, Samson 19
Central-Phenix City 42, Enterprise 13
Central-Tuscaloosa 42, Marbury 38
Choctaw County 58, Southern Choctaw 7
Citronelle 28, Satsuma 16
Clay-Chalkville 31, Shades Valley 13
Cleveland 58, Gaston 0
Collinsville 41, Section 7
Corner 28, Dora 0
Cottage Hill 24, R.C. Hatch 0
Crenshaw Christian Academy 38, Lakeside School 0
DAR 21, Randolph School 7
Dale County 37, B.T. Washington 22
Daleville 68, Cottonwood 29
Danville 26, Priceville 25
Daphne 42, Baldwin County 7
Davidson 35, Mary Montgomery 14
Decatur Heritage 26, Colbert Heights 20
Demopolis 41, Shelby County 7
Deshler 28, Rogers 0
Dothan 44, Carver-Montgomery 20
East Lawrence 28, Lexington 14
Escambia County 21, Clarke County 15
Eufaula 50, Park Crossing 29
Fairhope 26, Baker 6
Fairview 47, North Jackson 7
Faith Academy 59, Wilcox Central 0
Falkville 62, Coosa Christian 26
Fayette County 31, Oak Grove 15
Fayetteville 28, LaFayette 14
Florala 52, Red Level 7
Fort Payne 42, Lee-Huntsville 0
Francis Marion 50, A.L. Johnson 0
Fultondale 36, Vinemont 22
Fyffe 55, Sand Rock 0
G.W. Long 57, Geneva County 51
Geneva 32, Straughn 27
Georgiana 32, Pleasant Home 0
Geraldine 56, Pisgah 20
Glenwood 49, Southland, Ga. 28
Gordo 49, Holt 13
Greene County 61, Hale County 0
Greenville 21, Charles Henderson 10
Haleyville 15, Curry 6
Handley 42, Elmore County 14
Harris County, Ga. 38, Beauregard 14
Hartselle 76, Columbia 0
Hatton 46, Tanner 13
Hayden 28, Hamilton 7
Helena 31, Chelsea 28
Heritage Aca., Miss. 33, Tuscaloosa Christian School 7
Highland Home 49, Zion Chapel 0
Hokes Bluff 35, Ashville 14
Hooper Academy 41, Fort Dale Academy 24
Hubbard 43, Gaylesville 8
Hubbertville 34, Marion County 32
Hueytown 42, Northridge 14
Ider 42, Asbury 6
Isabella 42, Keith 20
J.F. Shields 34, Saint Luke's Episcopal 28
J.U. Blacksher 50, Washington County 0
Jackson 41, Thomasville 7
Jacksonville 38, Anniston 30
Jasper 42, West Point 7
Kinston 55, McKenzie 34
Lauderdale County 48, Clements 7
Leroy 36, Chickasaw 14
Lincoln 48, Holtville 13
Locust Fork 48, Holly Pond 18
Luverne 27, Goshen 26
Macon-East 18, Lowndes Academy 13
Madison Academy 44, Guntersville 37
Madison County 20, Scottsboro 7
Mae Jemison 35, Buckhorn 21
Maplesville 48, Ellwood Christian Academy 0
Mars Hill Bible 60, Vina 0
McGill-Toolen 42, Foley 0
Midfield 36, Hanceville 12
Millry 41, Marengo 0
Minor 28, Homewood 0
Mobile Christian 33, T.R. Miller 15
Monroe Academy 34, Patrician Academy 28
Montevallo 62, West Blocton 50
Montgomery Academy 8, Dadeville 2
Mortimer Jordan 34, Central - Clay County 28
Mountain Brook 42, Oak Mountain 14
Munford 20, Moody 7
Muscle Shoals 49, Decatur 13
New Brockton 50, Calhoun 14
North Sand Mountain 55, Cedar Bluff 22
Northside 41, Good Hope 16
Ohatchee 49, West End 7
Oneonta 49, Cherokee County 21
Opelika 45, Benjamin Russell 17
Opp 48, Wicksburg 0
Oxford 45, Huffman 6
Parker 42, Fairfield 20
Paul Bryant 12, McAdory 6
Pell City 45, Etowah 6
Pensacola Catholic, Fla. 47, Autauga Academy 27
Phillips-Bear Creek 27, Shoals Christian 14
Pickens County 18, South Lamar 15
Piedmont 38, Saks 16
Pike County 47, Providence Christian 10
Pike Liberal Arts 54, Abbeville Christian Academy 14
Pike Road 35, St. James 24
Pinson Valley 21, Gardendale 0
Pleasant Grove 31, Wenonah 0
Pleasant Valley 47, Glencoe 7
Prattville 20, Lee-Montgomery 3
Ramsay 36, Woodlawn 0
Ranburne 33, Westbrook Christian 13
Randolph County 42, Weaver 6
Red Bay 30, Sheffield 14
Reeltown 22, Thorsby 8
Rehobeth 6, Carroll-Ozark 3
Russellville 22, Lawrence County 14
Saraland 42, Gulf Shores 3
Selma 46, Calera 27
Sidney Lanier 12, Russell County 0
Slocomb 42, Houston Academy 7
Southside-Gadsden 42, Douglas 7
Sparkman 24, Austin 21
Spring Garden 44, Talladega County Central 0
St. John Paul II Catholic 49, West Morgan 36
St. Paul's 35, Spanish Fort 30
Stanhope Elmore 28, Wetumpka 20
Sulligent 39, Southeastern 18
Susan Moore 40, New Hope 21
Sweet Water 54, McIntosh 0
Sylacauga 48, St. Clair County 7
Sylvania 51, Brindlee Mountain 0
Talladega 28, Leeds 20
Tarrant 42, Sumiton Christian 12
Theodore 32, Murphy 7
Thompson 47, Spain Park 23
UMS-Wright 28, Hillcrest-Evergreen 14
Valley 34, Tallassee 12
Valley Head 29, Woodville 7
Vestavia Hills 19, Hewitt-Trussville 14
Victory Chr. 21, Winterboro 14
Vigor 28, LeFlore 14
Vincent 51, Central Coosa 8
W.S. Neal 51, Monroe County 12
Walter Wellborn 56, B.B. Comer 26
Waterloo 54, Cherokee 8
West Limestone 45, Wilson 12
Westminster Christian Academy 55, Phil Campbell 6
White Plains 31, Cleburne County 27
Winfield 20, Oakman 19
