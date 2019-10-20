THURSDAY

East Lawrence 21, Phil Campbell 19

Eufaula 20, Carver-Montgomery 7

Florence 31, Grissom 14

Jacksonville 40, White Plains 14

FRIDAY

Abbeville 76, Barbour County 6

Addison 37, Tharptown 7

Aliceville 26, Sumiton Christian 0

American Christian Academy 55, Greensboro 6

Andalusia 49, W.S. Neal 12

Ariton 29, G.W. Long 20

Auburn 17, Prattville 3

B.T. Washington 42, Alabama Christian Academy 37

Baker 31, Murphy 28

Beauregard 46, Carroll-Ozark 22

Benjamin Russell 54, Calera 14

Bessemer City 41, Brookwood 0

Boaz 24, Southside-Gadsden 15

Bob Jones 36, Austin 28

Brantley 47, McKenzie 6

Briarwood Christian 21, Ramsay 20

Buckhorn 42, Lee-Huntsville 26

Bullock County 35, Southside-Selma 24

Catholic-Montgomery 26, T.R. Miller 21

Cedar Bluff 40, Ider 6

Center Point 44, Moody 10

Central - Clay County 28, Sylacauga 0

Central-Florence 36, Wilson 0

Central-Phenix City 49, Jeff Davis 6

Charles Henderson 27, Tallassee 0

Chickasaw 35, Southern Choctaw 22

Chilton County 38, Marbury 21

Citronelle 18, Vigor 7

Clarke County 54, Monroe County 15

Clay-Chalkville 26, Oxford 21

Cleburne County 50, Ashville 20

Clements 31, Colbert Heights 25, 2OT

Cleveland 40, Douglas 0

Colbert County 27, Sheffield 20

Collinsville 35, Sand Rock 0

Cordova 41, Oak Grove 18

Corner 35, West Point 7

Cottage Hill 48, Choctaw County 12

Cottonwood 40, Houston County 14

Cullman 15, Hartselle 10

DAR 38, Priceville 13

Dadeville 35, Beulah 14

Dale County 39, Headland 30

Daleville 70, Geneva County 51

Decatur 60, Columbia 0

Decatur Heritage 44, Gaylesville 6

Demopolis 43, Jemison 0

Donoho 42, Victory Chr. 12

Dothan 56, Godby, Fla. 13

East Limestone 30, Brewer 21

Elba 63, Red Level 15

Elmore County 35, Dallas County 30

Enterprise 29, Lee-Montgomery 27

Escambia Academy 47, South Choctaw Academy 0

Etowah 34, Alexandria 10

Fairview 42, Randolph School 20

Faith Academy 27, Jackson 7

Fayette County 27, Haleyville 13

Fayetteville 30, Horseshoe Bend 17

Flomaton 44, Thomasville 21

Florala 34, Pleasant Home 8

Fort Payne 45, Hazel Green 14

Fultondale 33, Hanceville 8

Fyffe 62, North Sand Mountain 14

Gardendale 35, Shades Valley 13

Geneva 28, Slocomb 21

Georgiana 56, Kinston 42

Glencoe 27, Weaver 6

Good Hope 42, Curry 6

Gordo 56, Carbon Hill 7

Goshen 56, Central-Hayneville 6

Greenville 48, Wilcox Central 0

Guntersville 50, Ardmore 7

Hackleburg 38, Cherokee 8

Hamilton 17, Lawrence County 16

Handley 49, Leeds 27

Hatton 16, Lexington 12

Hayden 21, Dora 6

Helena 49, Jackson Olin 21

Hewitt-Trussville 24, Tuscaloosa County 21

Highland Home 35, New Brockton 28

Hillcrest-Evergreen 35, Williamson 7

Hokes Bluff 28, Cherokee County 27

Holt 15, Lamar County 6

Homewood 35, Carver-Birmingham 13

Hoover 34, Vestavia Hills 28

Hubbard 29, Valley Head 18

Hubbertville 29, Brilliant 14

Hueytown 34, McAdory 20

Huntsville 24, Gadsden 14

Isabella 60, Ellwood Christian Academy 6

J.B. Pennington 27, Vinemont 18

Jackson Academy 42, Sparta Academy 12

James Clemens 49, Sparkman 3

Jasper 31, Russellville 0

Keith 30, Francis Marion 18

LaFayette 48, Central Coosa 6

Lanett 40, Verbena 0

Leroy 27, J.U. Blacksher 7

Lincoln 35, Childersburg 0

Linden 66, A.L. Johnson 12

Loachapoka 38, Talladega County Central 26

Locust Fork 28, Midfield 8

Lowndes Academy 37, Clarke Prep 19

Luverne 59, Calhoun 6

Madison County 56, Arab 42

Mae Jemison 27, Albertville 21

Marengo 36, McIntosh 0

Marion County 35, Meek 20

Mars Hill Bible 51, Waterloo 19

McGill-Toolen 28, Alma Bryant 0

Millry 53, Fruitdale 12

Minor 37, Chelsea 35

Mobile Christian 49, Excel 0

Monroe Academy 27, Pike Liberal Arts 0

Montevallo 56, Sipsey Valley 0

Mortimer Jordan 56, Springville 20

Munford 48, St. Clair County 0

Muscle Shoals 49, Athens 21

Notasulga 37, Billingsley 14

Oakman 49, Hale County 14

Ohatchee 20, Ranburne 7

Oneonta 35, Anniston 34, OT

Opelika 38, Stanhope Elmore 14

Parker 42, Woodlawn 12

Paul Bryant 22, Hillcrest 16, OT

Pelham 14, Northridge 13

Pickens County 32, Berry 13

Piedmont 52, B.B. Comer 14

Pike County 44, Opp 13

Pike Road 42, Montgomery Academy 14

Pinson Valley 44, Pell City 0

Plainview 39, New Hope 31

Pleasant Grove 42, Fairfield 14

Providence Christian 14, Straughn 13

Randolph County 36, Saks 6

Red Bay 50, Tanner 21

Reeltown 42, Vincent 6

Rehobeth 12, Valley 7

Rogers 83, Elkmont 29

Russell County 44, Park Crossing 33

Samson 35, Zion Chapel 19

Sardis 28, Crossville 0

Satsuma 37, LeFlore 8

Scottsboro 21, Madison Academy 12

Shelby County 28, Central-Tuscaloosa 14

South Lamar 38, Lynn 19

Southeastern 25, Winston County 16

Spain Park 35, Oak Mountain 28, 2OT

Spring Garden 69, Appalachian 34

St. James 55, Prattville Christian Academy 13

St. John Paul II Catholic 63, Danville 34

St. Paul's 35, B.C. Rain 8

Susan Moore 34, Geraldine 6

Sweet Water 62, J.F. Shields 20

Sylvania 55, Pisgah 24

Talladega 41, Holtville 14

Tarrant 24, Cold Springs 20

Theodore 21, Davidson 7

Thompson 33, Mountain Brook 21

Trinity Presbyterian 48, Ashford 14

UMS-Wright 31, Escambia County 8

Vina 44, Shoals Christian 12

Wadley 32, Autaugaville 8

Walter Wellborn 35, Pleasant Valley 14

Wenonah 29, John Carroll Catholic 27

West Blocton 56, Sumter Central High School 0

West End 46, Gaston 28

West Limestone 28, Brooks 24

West Morgan 51, North Jackson 46

Westbrook Christian 45, Woodland 14

Westminster Christian Academy 27, Lauderdale County 19

Wetumpka 31, Selma 14

Wicksburg 21, Houston Academy 10

Winfield 15, Greene County 12

Winterboro 60, Ragland 25

Woodville 71, Coosa Christian 56

