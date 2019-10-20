THURSDAY
East Lawrence 21, Phil Campbell 19
Eufaula 20, Carver-Montgomery 7
Florence 31, Grissom 14
Jacksonville 40, White Plains 14
--
FRIDAY
Abbeville 76, Barbour County 6
Addison 37, Tharptown 7
Aliceville 26, Sumiton Christian 0
American Christian Academy 55, Greensboro 6
Andalusia 49, W.S. Neal 12
Ariton 29, G.W. Long 20
Auburn 17, Prattville 3
B.T. Washington 42, Alabama Christian Academy 37
Baker 31, Murphy 28
Beauregard 46, Carroll-Ozark 22
Benjamin Russell 54, Calera 14
Bessemer City 41, Brookwood 0
Boaz 24, Southside-Gadsden 15
Bob Jones 36, Austin 28
Brantley 47, McKenzie 6
Briarwood Christian 21, Ramsay 20
Buckhorn 42, Lee-Huntsville 26
Bullock County 35, Southside-Selma 24
Catholic-Montgomery 26, T.R. Miller 21
Cedar Bluff 40, Ider 6
Center Point 44, Moody 10
Central - Clay County 28, Sylacauga 0
Central-Florence 36, Wilson 0
Central-Phenix City 49, Jeff Davis 6
Charles Henderson 27, Tallassee 0
Chickasaw 35, Southern Choctaw 22
Chilton County 38, Marbury 21
Citronelle 18, Vigor 7
Clarke County 54, Monroe County 15
Clay-Chalkville 26, Oxford 21
Cleburne County 50, Ashville 20
Clements 31, Colbert Heights 25, 2OT
Cleveland 40, Douglas 0
Colbert County 27, Sheffield 20
Collinsville 35, Sand Rock 0
Cordova 41, Oak Grove 18
Corner 35, West Point 7
Cottage Hill 48, Choctaw County 12
Cottonwood 40, Houston County 14
Cullman 15, Hartselle 10
DAR 38, Priceville 13
Dadeville 35, Beulah 14
Dale County 39, Headland 30
Daleville 70, Geneva County 51
Decatur 60, Columbia 0
Decatur Heritage 44, Gaylesville 6
Demopolis 43, Jemison 0
Donoho 42, Victory Chr. 12
Dothan 56, Godby, Fla. 13
East Limestone 30, Brewer 21
Elba 63, Red Level 15
Elmore County 35, Dallas County 30
Enterprise 29, Lee-Montgomery 27
Escambia Academy 47, South Choctaw Academy 0
Etowah 34, Alexandria 10
Fairview 42, Randolph School 20
Faith Academy 27, Jackson 7
Fayette County 27, Haleyville 13
Fayetteville 30, Horseshoe Bend 17
Flomaton 44, Thomasville 21
Florala 34, Pleasant Home 8
Fort Payne 45, Hazel Green 14
Fultondale 33, Hanceville 8
Fyffe 62, North Sand Mountain 14
Gardendale 35, Shades Valley 13
Geneva 28, Slocomb 21
Georgiana 56, Kinston 42
Glencoe 27, Weaver 6
Good Hope 42, Curry 6
Gordo 56, Carbon Hill 7
Goshen 56, Central-Hayneville 6
Greenville 48, Wilcox Central 0
Guntersville 50, Ardmore 7
Hackleburg 38, Cherokee 8
Hamilton 17, Lawrence County 16
Handley 49, Leeds 27
Hatton 16, Lexington 12
Hayden 21, Dora 6
Helena 49, Jackson Olin 21
Hewitt-Trussville 24, Tuscaloosa County 21
Highland Home 35, New Brockton 28
Hillcrest-Evergreen 35, Williamson 7
Hokes Bluff 28, Cherokee County 27
Holt 15, Lamar County 6
Homewood 35, Carver-Birmingham 13
Hoover 34, Vestavia Hills 28
Hubbard 29, Valley Head 18
Hubbertville 29, Brilliant 14
Hueytown 34, McAdory 20
Huntsville 24, Gadsden 14
Isabella 60, Ellwood Christian Academy 6
J.B. Pennington 27, Vinemont 18
Jackson Academy 42, Sparta Academy 12
James Clemens 49, Sparkman 3
Jasper 31, Russellville 0
Keith 30, Francis Marion 18
LaFayette 48, Central Coosa 6
Lanett 40, Verbena 0
Leroy 27, J.U. Blacksher 7
Lincoln 35, Childersburg 0
Linden 66, A.L. Johnson 12
Loachapoka 38, Talladega County Central 26
Locust Fork 28, Midfield 8
Lowndes Academy 37, Clarke Prep 19
Luverne 59, Calhoun 6
Madison County 56, Arab 42
Mae Jemison 27, Albertville 21
Marengo 36, McIntosh 0
Marion County 35, Meek 20
Mars Hill Bible 51, Waterloo 19
McGill-Toolen 28, Alma Bryant 0
Millry 53, Fruitdale 12
Minor 37, Chelsea 35
Mobile Christian 49, Excel 0
Monroe Academy 27, Pike Liberal Arts 0
Montevallo 56, Sipsey Valley 0
Mortimer Jordan 56, Springville 20
Munford 48, St. Clair County 0
Muscle Shoals 49, Athens 21
Notasulga 37, Billingsley 14
Oakman 49, Hale County 14
Ohatchee 20, Ranburne 7
Oneonta 35, Anniston 34, OT
Opelika 38, Stanhope Elmore 14
Parker 42, Woodlawn 12
Paul Bryant 22, Hillcrest 16, OT
Pelham 14, Northridge 13
Pickens County 32, Berry 13
Piedmont 52, B.B. Comer 14
Pike County 44, Opp 13
Pike Road 42, Montgomery Academy 14
Pinson Valley 44, Pell City 0
Plainview 39, New Hope 31
Pleasant Grove 42, Fairfield 14
Providence Christian 14, Straughn 13
Randolph County 36, Saks 6
Red Bay 50, Tanner 21
Reeltown 42, Vincent 6
Rehobeth 12, Valley 7
Rogers 83, Elkmont 29
Russell County 44, Park Crossing 33
Samson 35, Zion Chapel 19
Sardis 28, Crossville 0
Satsuma 37, LeFlore 8
Scottsboro 21, Madison Academy 12
Shelby County 28, Central-Tuscaloosa 14
South Lamar 38, Lynn 19
Southeastern 25, Winston County 16
Spain Park 35, Oak Mountain 28, 2OT
Spring Garden 69, Appalachian 34
St. James 55, Prattville Christian Academy 13
St. John Paul II Catholic 63, Danville 34
St. Paul's 35, B.C. Rain 8
Susan Moore 34, Geraldine 6
Sweet Water 62, J.F. Shields 20
Sylvania 55, Pisgah 24
Talladega 41, Holtville 14
Tarrant 24, Cold Springs 20
Theodore 21, Davidson 7
Thompson 33, Mountain Brook 21
Trinity Presbyterian 48, Ashford 14
UMS-Wright 31, Escambia County 8
Vina 44, Shoals Christian 12
Wadley 32, Autaugaville 8
Walter Wellborn 35, Pleasant Valley 14
Wenonah 29, John Carroll Catholic 27
West Blocton 56, Sumter Central High School 0
West End 46, Gaston 28
West Limestone 28, Brooks 24
West Morgan 51, North Jackson 46
Westbrook Christian 45, Woodland 14
Westminster Christian Academy 27, Lauderdale County 19
Wetumpka 31, Selma 14
Wicksburg 21, Houston Academy 10
Winfield 15, Greene County 12
Winterboro 60, Ragland 25
Woodville 71, Coosa Christian 56
