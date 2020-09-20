SATURDAY
Baker 17, Mary Montgomery 3
Brantley 54, Pleasant Home 0
Crenshaw Chr. 38, South Choctaw Aca. 8
Dadeville 28, Childersburg 7
Flomaton 38, Chickasaw 6
Florala 48, Red Level 0
Hale Co. 27, Southside-Selma 16
Highland Home 27, Luverne 0
Houston Co. 16, Zion Chapel 6
McGill-Toolen 21, Citronelle 0
Mobile Chr. 26, Vigor 0
North Bay Haven Aca. (Fla.) 35, Northside Methodist 34
Saraland 35, Blount 13
Satsuma 21, LeFlore 2
St. James 41, Straughn 0
St. Paul's 20, Faith-Mobile 6
FRIDAY
Abbeville Chr. 41, Pickens Aca. 13
Addison 22, Winston Co. 6
Alabama Chr. 40, Dale Co. 20
Alexandria 38, Corner 14
Aliceville 40, Cold Springs 7
American Chr. 56, Bibb Co. 13
Andalusia 45, Charles Henderson 12
Appalachian 56, Coosa Chr. 15
Arab 28, Southside-Gadsden 27
Auburn 47, Jeff Davis 0
B.B. Comer 46, Ranburne 18
Berry 38, Marion Co. 12
Boaz 38, Sardis 0
Briarwood 28, Huffman 16
Brilliant 27, South Lamar 8
Buckhorn 13, Decatur 7
Bullock Co. 32, BTW-Tuskegee 22
Carbon Hill 32, Holly Pond 8
Carroll-Ozark 46, Headland 20
Catholic-Montgomery 41, Beulah 7
Center Point 56, Moody 14
Central-Clay Co. 51, Beauregard 6
Central-Florence 41, Rogers 21
Central-Phenix City 45, Enterprise 28
Central-Tuscaloosa 27, Marbury 12
Chambers Aca. 46, Valiant Cross 7
Cherokee Co. 48, White Plains 12
Clarke Prep 28, Autauga Aca. 14
Clay-Chalkville 38, Minor 33
Colbert Co. 24, Hatton 16
Colbert Heights 49, Clements 31
Cullman 48, Hazel Green 6
Dade Co. (Ga.) 44, Cedar Bluff 13
DAR 59, Westminster-Huntsville 54
Decatur Heritage 61, Shoals Chr. 18
Demopolis 48, Shelby Co. 20
Deshler 26, Brooks 7
East Lawrence 42, Danville 0
East Limestone 42, Brewer 0
Elba 56, Cottonwood 6
Etowah 24, Ashville 0
Eufaula 33, Park Crossing 7
Fairfield 13, John Carroll 7
Fairview 28, West Point 27
Fayette Co. 26, Oak Grove 7
Fort Dale Aca. 32, Coosa Valley 6
Fyffe 54, Brindlee Mountain 6
G.W. Long 52, Ariton 6
Gadsden City 31, Spain Park 17
Gardendale 42, Jasper 0
Geneva 41, Ashford 8
Geneva Co. 42, Abbeville 30
Georgiana 36, Kinston 26
Glenwood 61, Springwood 14
Good Hope 34, Hanceville 13
Gordo 53, Haleyville 19
Greensboro 42, Monroe Co. 0
Grissom 55, Albertville 0
Guntersville 50, Douglas 0
Hackleburg 56, Cherokee 12
Handley 32, Cleburne Co. 0
Hartselle 56, Columbia 0
Hillcrest-Evergreen 31, Excel 20
Hokes Bluff 42, Glencoe 0
Holtville 28, Talladega 14
Hooper 34, Banks Aca. 6
Hoover 42, Oak Mountain 7
Hubbertville 57, Meek 28
Hueytown 28, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 24
Jackson 28, Selma 14
Jacksonville 44, Munford 20
Jemison 36, Sipsey Valley 6
Jemison-Huntsville 34, Lee-Huntsville 14
Lakeside 64, Meadowview 0
Lanett 26, LaFayette 0
Lauderdale Co. 69, Elkmont 9
Leeds 19, Hayden 3
Lincoln 48, St. Clair Co. 28
Linden 50, J.F. Shields 16
Macon-East 41, Lee-Scott 23
Madison Aca. 36, North Jackson 32
Madison Co. 29, Randolph 14
Maplesville 35, Loachapoka 0
Marengo 36, McIntosh 14
McAdory 25, Bessemer City 6
McKenzie 28, Samson 14
Monroe Aca. 26, Wilcox Aca. 6
Montgomery Aca. 38, Prattville Chr. 7
Morgan Aca. 47, Southern Aca. 26
Muscle Shoals 31, Athens 29
North Sand Mountain 55, Tanner 14
Northridge 45, Brookwood 16
Northside 36, Hamilton 0
Notasulga 37, Billingsley 10
Oakman 27, J.B. Pennington 24 (OT)
Ohatchee 28, Saks 8
Oneonta 31, Dora 17
Opelika 24, Carver-Montgomery 7
Opp 54, Daleville 6
Oxford 59, Pell City 20
Patrician 30, Tuscaloosa Aca. 22
Pickens Co. 34, Lynn 12
Pinson Valley 34, Jackson-Olin 18
Pisgah 42, Whitesburg Chr. 40 (2OT)
Plainview 30, Geraldine 16
Pleasant Grove 35, Carver-Birmingham 0
Prattville 35, Dothan 0
Priceville 45, Wilson 27
R.A. Hubbard 42, Phillips-Bear Creek 0
Ramsay 47, Cordova 0
Randolph Co. 33, Horseshoe Bend 12
Red Bay 53, Tharptown 0
Reeltown 34, Goshen 13
Russellville 27, Lawrence Co. 18
Sheffield 47, Lexington 41
Slocomb 48, Houston Aca. 0
Southeastern-Blount 20, Sand Rock 7
Sparkman 21, Austin 14
Sparta 44, Lowndes Aca. 7
Spring Garden 34, Cleveland 14
Springville 42, Scottsboro 28
St. John Paul II 27, New Hope 7
Stanhope Elmore 47, Chilton Co. 0
Sylvania 35, Collinsville 0
Tallassee 49, Elmore Co. 21
Theodore 28, Murphy 6
Thomasville 49, Leroy 18
Thompson 35, Hewitt-Trussville 21
Trinity 26, Pike Co. 0
Valley 21, Sidney Lanier 6
Valley Head 34, Gaylesville 28
Vestavia Hills 17, Tuscaloosa Co. 10
Vincent 41, Fayetteville 34
Walter Wellborn 49, Pleasant Valley 14
Waterloo 46, Vina 0
West Blocton 24, Dallas Co. 18
West End-Walnut Grove 55, Gaston 20
West Limestone 37, West Morgan 15
Westbrook Chr. 50, Locust Fork 14
Wetumpka 51, Benjamin Russell 37
Wicksburg 47, New Brockton 0
Winfield 14, Susan Moore 7
Winterboro 15, Wadley 12
Woodland 33, Donoho 14
Woodville 34, Sumiton Chr. 32 (2OT)
THURSDAY
James Clemens 35, Huntsville 14
Mountain Brook 24, Shades Valley 7
MONDAY
Bayside Aca. at T.R. Miller
Clarke Co. at St. Luke's
St. Michael at Escambia Co.
Williamson at W.S. Neal
DAY TBA
B.C. Rain at Elberta
Baldwin Co. at Spanish Fort
Cornerstone-Columbiana at Snook
Davidson at Fairhope
Foley at Daphne
Robertsdale at Gulf Shores
FORFEITED
Ellwood at R.C. Hatch, double-forfeit
Central-Coosa beat Francis Marion
Florence beat Bob Jones
Fruitdale beat Choctaw Co.
Holt beat Sumter Central
Homewood beat Woodlawn
Keith beat A.L. Johnson
Lee-Montgomery beat Russell Co.
Millry beat Southern Choctaw
Montevallo beat Wilcox Central
Orange Beach beat Greene Co.
Pelham beat Helena
Piedmont beat Weaver
Pike Liberal Arts beat Edgewood
Pike Road beat Rehobeth
Section beat Ider
Sulligent beat Midfield
Talladega Co. Central beat Victory Chr.
Thorsby beat Calhoun
Verbena beat Barbour Co.
Vinemont beat Tarrant
