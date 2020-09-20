SATURDAY

Baker 17, Mary Montgomery 3

Brantley 54, Pleasant Home 0

Crenshaw Chr. 38, South Choctaw Aca. 8

Dadeville 28, Childersburg 7

Flomaton 38, Chickasaw 6

Florala 48, Red Level 0

Hale Co. 27, Southside-Selma 16

Highland Home 27, Luverne 0

Houston Co. 16, Zion Chapel 6

McGill-Toolen 21, Citronelle 0

Mobile Chr. 26, Vigor 0

North Bay Haven Aca. (Fla.) 35, Northside Methodist 34

Saraland 35, Blount 13

Satsuma 21, LeFlore 2

St. James 41, Straughn 0

St. Paul's 20, Faith-Mobile 6

FRIDAY

Abbeville Chr. 41, Pickens Aca. 13

Addison 22, Winston Co. 6

Alabama Chr. 40, Dale Co. 20

Alexandria 38, Corner 14

Aliceville 40, Cold Springs 7

American Chr. 56, Bibb Co. 13

Andalusia 45, Charles Henderson 12

Appalachian 56, Coosa Chr. 15

Arab 28, Southside-Gadsden 27

Auburn 47, Jeff Davis 0

B.B. Comer 46, Ranburne 18

Berry 38, Marion Co. 12

Boaz 38, Sardis 0

Briarwood 28, Huffman 16

Brilliant 27, South Lamar 8

Buckhorn 13, Decatur 7

Bullock Co. 32, BTW-Tuskegee 22

Carbon Hill 32, Holly Pond 8

Carroll-Ozark 46, Headland 20

Catholic-Montgomery 41, Beulah 7

Center Point 56, Moody 14

Central-Clay Co. 51, Beauregard 6

Central-Florence 41, Rogers 21

Central-Phenix City 45, Enterprise 28

Central-Tuscaloosa 27, Marbury 12

Chambers Aca. 46, Valiant Cross 7

Cherokee Co. 48, White Plains 12

Clarke Prep 28, Autauga Aca. 14

Clay-Chalkville 38, Minor 33

Colbert Co. 24, Hatton 16

Colbert Heights 49, Clements 31

Cullman 48, Hazel Green 6

Dade Co. (Ga.) 44, Cedar Bluff 13

DAR 59, Westminster-Huntsville 54

Decatur Heritage 61, Shoals Chr. 18

Demopolis 48, Shelby Co. 20

Deshler 26, Brooks 7

East Lawrence 42, Danville 0

East Limestone 42, Brewer 0

Elba 56, Cottonwood 6

Etowah 24, Ashville 0

Eufaula 33, Park Crossing 7

Fairfield 13, John Carroll 7

Fairview 28, West Point 27

Fayette Co. 26, Oak Grove 7

Fort Dale Aca. 32, Coosa Valley 6

Fyffe 54, Brindlee Mountain 6

G.W. Long 52, Ariton 6

Gadsden City 31, Spain Park 17

Gardendale 42, Jasper 0

Geneva 41, Ashford 8

Geneva Co. 42, Abbeville 30

Georgiana 36, Kinston 26

Glenwood 61, Springwood 14

Good Hope 34, Hanceville 13

Gordo 53, Haleyville 19

Greensboro 42, Monroe Co. 0

Grissom 55, Albertville 0

Guntersville 50, Douglas 0

Hackleburg 56, Cherokee 12

Handley 32, Cleburne Co. 0

Hartselle 56, Columbia 0

Hillcrest-Evergreen 31, Excel 20

Hokes Bluff 42, Glencoe 0

Holtville 28, Talladega 14

Hooper 34, Banks Aca. 6

Hoover 42, Oak Mountain 7

Hubbertville 57, Meek 28

Hueytown 28, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 24

Jackson 28, Selma 14

Jacksonville 44, Munford 20

Jemison 36, Sipsey Valley 6

Jemison-Huntsville 34, Lee-Huntsville 14

Lakeside 64, Meadowview 0

Lanett 26, LaFayette 0

Lauderdale Co. 69, Elkmont 9

Leeds 19, Hayden 3

Lincoln 48, St. Clair Co. 28

Linden 50, J.F. Shields 16

Macon-East 41, Lee-Scott 23

Madison Aca. 36, North Jackson 32

Madison Co. 29, Randolph 14

Maplesville 35, Loachapoka 0

Marengo 36, McIntosh 14

McAdory 25, Bessemer City 6

McKenzie 28, Samson 14

Monroe Aca. 26, Wilcox Aca. 6

Montgomery Aca. 38, Prattville Chr. 7

Morgan Aca. 47, Southern Aca. 26

Muscle Shoals 31, Athens 29

North Sand Mountain 55, Tanner 14

Northridge 45, Brookwood 16

Northside 36, Hamilton 0

Notasulga 37, Billingsley 10

Oakman 27, J.B. Pennington 24 (OT)

Ohatchee 28, Saks 8

Oneonta 31, Dora 17

Opelika 24, Carver-Montgomery 7

Opp 54, Daleville 6

Oxford 59, Pell City 20

Patrician 30, Tuscaloosa Aca. 22

Pickens Co. 34, Lynn 12

Pinson Valley 34, Jackson-Olin 18

Pisgah 42, Whitesburg Chr. 40 (2OT)

Plainview 30, Geraldine 16

Pleasant Grove 35, Carver-Birmingham 0

Prattville 35, Dothan 0

Priceville 45, Wilson 27

R.A. Hubbard 42, Phillips-Bear Creek 0

Ramsay 47, Cordova 0

Randolph Co. 33, Horseshoe Bend 12

Red Bay 53, Tharptown 0

Reeltown 34, Goshen 13

Russellville 27, Lawrence Co. 18

Sheffield 47, Lexington 41

Slocomb 48, Houston Aca. 0

Southeastern-Blount 20, Sand Rock 7

Sparkman 21, Austin 14

Sparta 44, Lowndes Aca. 7

Spring Garden 34, Cleveland 14

Springville 42, Scottsboro 28

St. John Paul II 27, New Hope 7

Stanhope Elmore 47, Chilton Co. 0

Sylvania 35, Collinsville 0

Tallassee 49, Elmore Co. 21

Theodore 28, Murphy 6

Thomasville 49, Leroy 18

Thompson 35, Hewitt-Trussville 21

Trinity 26, Pike Co. 0

Valley 21, Sidney Lanier 6

Valley Head 34, Gaylesville 28

Vestavia Hills 17, Tuscaloosa Co. 10

Vincent 41, Fayetteville 34

Walter Wellborn 49, Pleasant Valley 14

Waterloo 46, Vina 0

West Blocton 24, Dallas Co. 18

West End-Walnut Grove 55, Gaston 20

West Limestone 37, West Morgan 15

Westbrook Chr. 50, Locust Fork 14

Wetumpka 51, Benjamin Russell 37

Wicksburg 47, New Brockton 0

Winfield 14, Susan Moore 7

Winterboro 15, Wadley 12

Woodland 33, Donoho 14

Woodville 34, Sumiton Chr. 32 (2OT)

THURSDAY

James Clemens 35, Huntsville 14

Mountain Brook 24, Shades Valley 7

MONDAY

Bayside Aca. at T.R. Miller

Clarke Co. at St. Luke's

St. Michael at Escambia Co.

Williamson at W.S. Neal

DAY TBA

B.C. Rain at Elberta

Baldwin Co. at Spanish Fort

Cornerstone-Columbiana at Snook

Davidson at Fairhope

Foley at Daphne

Robertsdale at Gulf Shores

FORFEITED

Ellwood at R.C. Hatch, double-forfeit

Central-Coosa beat Francis Marion

Florence beat Bob Jones

Fruitdale beat Choctaw Co.

Holt beat Sumter Central

Homewood beat Woodlawn

Keith beat A.L. Johnson

Lee-Montgomery beat Russell Co.

Millry beat Southern Choctaw

Montevallo beat Wilcox Central

Orange Beach beat Greene Co.

Pelham beat Helena

Piedmont beat Weaver

Pike Liberal Arts beat Edgewood

Pike Road beat Rehobeth

Section beat Ider

Sulligent beat Midfield

Talladega Co. Central beat Victory Chr.

Thorsby beat Calhoun

Verbena beat Barbour Co.

Vinemont beat Tarrant

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.