---

Friday's games

Abbeville 14, Headland 8, OT

Alabama Christian Academy 52, Weaver 0

Aliceville 50, Greene County 28

Anniston 28, Childersburg 0

Arab 56, North Jackson 26

Ashville 41, Vincent 14

Autauga Academy 43, Glenwood 0

B.B. Comer 37, Fayetteville 21

B.C. Rain 26, Gulf Shores 14

Baker 36, Mary Montgomery 0

Baldwin County 20, Charles Henderson 14

Benjamin Russell 14, Valley 0, OT

Beulah 56, McKenzie 6

Bibb County 14, American Christian Academy 0

Blount 28, Daphne 19

Brantley 47, Goshen 14

Briarwood Christian 7, Hueytown 0

Brooks 43, Madison Academy 30

Bullock County 64, Barbour County 6

Carbon Hill 21, Curry 20

Carroll-Ozark 50, Ashford 28

Cedar Bluff 40, Gaston 14

Central - Clay County 40, Handley 21

Central Coosa 42, Talladega County Central 14

Central-Hayneville 28, Autaugaville 16

Central-Tuscaloosa 27, Fairfield 16

Chelsea 24, Pell City 14

Cherokee County 28, Southside-Gadsden 7

Chilton County 21, Alexandria 14

Choctaw County 58, McIntosh 0

Clarke Prep 27, Jackson Academy 0

Clay-Chalkville 31, Gadsden 21

Cold Springs 28, Vinemont 8

Collinsville 42, Valley Head 8

Cordova 20, West Point 7

Corner 29, Oakman 28, 2OT

Cottage Hill 62, Saint Luke's Episcopal 0

Cottonwood 35, Kinston 13

Crossville 28, Plainview 12

DAR 43, Brindlee Mountain 8

Demopolis 32, Jackson 27

Donoho 35, Woodland 6

East Lawrence 47, Hubbard 0

East Limestone 57, Tanner 13

Enterprise 28, Theodore 27

Escambia Academy 48, Fort Dale Academy 28

Escambia County 24, Francis Marion 16

Eufaula 41, Smiths Station 14

Fairview 35, Holly Pond 8

Faith Academy 34, Lumberton, Miss. 14

Falkville 55, Elkmont 0

Fayette County 27, Dora 7

Fort Payne 39, Carver-Birmingham 24

Fruitdale 40, Red Level 8

Fultondale 43, Tarrant 0

Fyffe 42, Sylvania 0

G.W. Long 28, Houston Academy 17

Gaylesville 38, Alabama School for the Deaf 32

Geneva 42, Calhoun 20

Good Hope 28, Hanceville 18

Gordo 39, Pickens County 0

Greensboro 36, Hale County 27

Grissom 41, Buckhorn 14

Guntersville 24, Albertville 21

Hamilton 28, Haleyville 14

Hatton 26, Clements 20, OT

Helena 21, Calera 3

Highland Home 54, Houston County 6

Hokes Bluff 35, Sardis 12

Horseshoe Bend 22, Prattville Christian Academy 20

Hubbertville 48, Phillips-Bear Creek 16

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 38, Hoover 7

Isabella 53, Verbena 6

Jackson Olin 40, Parker 7

James Clemens 49, Hillcrest 26

Jasper 35, Deshler 17

Jeff Davis 39, Dothan 13

Keith 30, R.C. Hatch 18

Lakeside School 35, Pike Liberal Arts 34

Lauderdale County 55, Colbert County 7

Lincoln 38, Montevallo 34

Luverne 26, Opp 0

Lynn 26, Winston County 20, OT

Maplesville 34, Lamar County 7

Marbury 36, Holtville 14

Marengo 22, Wilcox Central 8

Mars Hill Bible 38, Lexington 14

McGill-Toolen 27, Fairhope 20, 2OT

Midfield 36, Woodlawn 30

Millry 35, Leroy 14

Moody 21, Talladega 14

Mountain Brook 13, Gardendale 10, OT

Murphy 35, Alma Bryant 0

New Brockton 49, Samson 21

New Brockton 49, Samson 21

New Hope 68, Coosa Christian 29

North Sand Mountain 49, Pisgah 18

Northside 32, Sipsey Valley 0

Oak Mountain 27, Pace, Fla. 24

Ohatchee 41, Pleasant Valley 8

Oneonta 21, J.B. Pennington 7

Oxford 52, Sumter Central High School 0

Paul Bryant 31, Homewood 28

Piedmont 35, Geraldine 14

Pike County 25, Sweet Water 7

Pleasant Grove 49, Leeds 9

Prattville 38, Sidney Lanier 24

Priceville 20, Brewer 16

Ranburne 48, White Plains 34

Randolph County 30, Wadley 8

Randolph School 44, Columbia 14

Red Bay 39, Wilson 14

Russell County 35, B.T. Washington 6

Russellville 27, Central-Florence 8

Saraland 17, Spanish Fort 16

Satsuma 46, Bayside Academy 42

Scottsboro 10, Hartselle 7

Section 28, Woodville 14

Selma 32, LeFlore 6

Sheffield 50, Cherokee 6

Shelby County 61, St. Clair County 21

South Lamar 40, Sulligent 7

Southeastern 53, Asbury 14

Spain Park 14, Shades Valley 7

Sparkman 21, Decatur 14

Spring Garden 42, Ider 20

St. James 14, Trinity Presbyterian 7

St. John Paul II Catholic 47, Douglas 7

St. Michael Catholic 23, Elberta 14

St. Paul's 41, Robertsdale 19

Stanhope Elmore 28, Greenville 0

Susan Moore 31, Cleveland 6

T.R. Miller 7, W.S. Neal 6

Tallassee 41, Elmore County 7

Thorsby 42, Billingsley 14

Tuscaloosa County 42, Northridge 17

Vestavia Hills 53, Huffman 0

Victory Chr. 28, Sumiton Christian 16

Waterloo 40, Brilliant 19

West Blocton 44, Jemison 8

West End 49, Glencoe 0

West Limestone 43, Ardmore 8

Westbrook Christian 38, Sand Rock 19

Zion Chapel 20, Pleasant Home 0

---

Thursday's games

Auburn 44, Park Crossing 28

Austin 38, Athens 16

Brookwood 38, Holt 0

Dallas County 70, Ellwood Christian Academy 0

Davidson 13, Foley 3

Flomaton 22, Southern Choctaw 8

Lawrence County 41, Rogers 20

Minor 14, Bessemer City 13

Pinson Valley 47, Lee-Huntsville 0

Slocomb 49, Geneva County 42

Southside-Selma 66, A.L. Johnson 0

Thomasville 21, Clarke County 14

Williamson 18, Vigor 0

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.