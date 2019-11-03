---
Friday's games
Abbeville 14, Headland 8, OT
Alabama Christian Academy 52, Weaver 0
Aliceville 50, Greene County 28
Anniston 28, Childersburg 0
Arab 56, North Jackson 26
Ashville 41, Vincent 14
Autauga Academy 43, Glenwood 0
B.B. Comer 37, Fayetteville 21
B.C. Rain 26, Gulf Shores 14
Baker 36, Mary Montgomery 0
Baldwin County 20, Charles Henderson 14
Benjamin Russell 14, Valley 0, OT
Beulah 56, McKenzie 6
Bibb County 14, American Christian Academy 0
Blount 28, Daphne 19
Brantley 47, Goshen 14
Briarwood Christian 7, Hueytown 0
Brooks 43, Madison Academy 30
Bullock County 64, Barbour County 6
Carbon Hill 21, Curry 20
Carroll-Ozark 50, Ashford 28
Cedar Bluff 40, Gaston 14
Central - Clay County 40, Handley 21
Central Coosa 42, Talladega County Central 14
Central-Hayneville 28, Autaugaville 16
Central-Tuscaloosa 27, Fairfield 16
Chelsea 24, Pell City 14
Cherokee County 28, Southside-Gadsden 7
Chilton County 21, Alexandria 14
Choctaw County 58, McIntosh 0
Clarke Prep 27, Jackson Academy 0
Clay-Chalkville 31, Gadsden 21
Cold Springs 28, Vinemont 8
Collinsville 42, Valley Head 8
Cordova 20, West Point 7
Corner 29, Oakman 28, 2OT
Cottage Hill 62, Saint Luke's Episcopal 0
Cottonwood 35, Kinston 13
Crossville 28, Plainview 12
DAR 43, Brindlee Mountain 8
Demopolis 32, Jackson 27
Donoho 35, Woodland 6
East Lawrence 47, Hubbard 0
East Limestone 57, Tanner 13
Enterprise 28, Theodore 27
Escambia Academy 48, Fort Dale Academy 28
Escambia County 24, Francis Marion 16
Eufaula 41, Smiths Station 14
Fairview 35, Holly Pond 8
Faith Academy 34, Lumberton, Miss. 14
Falkville 55, Elkmont 0
Fayette County 27, Dora 7
Fort Payne 39, Carver-Birmingham 24
Fruitdale 40, Red Level 8
Fultondale 43, Tarrant 0
Fyffe 42, Sylvania 0
G.W. Long 28, Houston Academy 17
Gaylesville 38, Alabama School for the Deaf 32
Geneva 42, Calhoun 20
Good Hope 28, Hanceville 18
Gordo 39, Pickens County 0
Greensboro 36, Hale County 27
Grissom 41, Buckhorn 14
Guntersville 24, Albertville 21
Hamilton 28, Haleyville 14
Hatton 26, Clements 20, OT
Helena 21, Calera 3
Highland Home 54, Houston County 6
Hokes Bluff 35, Sardis 12
Horseshoe Bend 22, Prattville Christian Academy 20
Hubbertville 48, Phillips-Bear Creek 16
IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 38, Hoover 7
Isabella 53, Verbena 6
Jackson Olin 40, Parker 7
James Clemens 49, Hillcrest 26
Jasper 35, Deshler 17
Jeff Davis 39, Dothan 13
Keith 30, R.C. Hatch 18
Lakeside School 35, Pike Liberal Arts 34
Lauderdale County 55, Colbert County 7
Lincoln 38, Montevallo 34
Luverne 26, Opp 0
Lynn 26, Winston County 20, OT
Maplesville 34, Lamar County 7
Marbury 36, Holtville 14
Marengo 22, Wilcox Central 8
Mars Hill Bible 38, Lexington 14
McGill-Toolen 27, Fairhope 20, 2OT
Midfield 36, Woodlawn 30
Millry 35, Leroy 14
Moody 21, Talladega 14
Mountain Brook 13, Gardendale 10, OT
Murphy 35, Alma Bryant 0
New Brockton 49, Samson 21
New Hope 68, Coosa Christian 29
North Sand Mountain 49, Pisgah 18
Northside 32, Sipsey Valley 0
Oak Mountain 27, Pace, Fla. 24
Ohatchee 41, Pleasant Valley 8
Oneonta 21, J.B. Pennington 7
Oxford 52, Sumter Central High School 0
Paul Bryant 31, Homewood 28
Piedmont 35, Geraldine 14
Pike County 25, Sweet Water 7
Pleasant Grove 49, Leeds 9
Prattville 38, Sidney Lanier 24
Priceville 20, Brewer 16
Ranburne 48, White Plains 34
Randolph County 30, Wadley 8
Randolph School 44, Columbia 14
Red Bay 39, Wilson 14
Russell County 35, B.T. Washington 6
Russellville 27, Central-Florence 8
Saraland 17, Spanish Fort 16
Satsuma 46, Bayside Academy 42
Scottsboro 10, Hartselle 7
Section 28, Woodville 14
Selma 32, LeFlore 6
Sheffield 50, Cherokee 6
Shelby County 61, St. Clair County 21
South Lamar 40, Sulligent 7
Southeastern 53, Asbury 14
Spain Park 14, Shades Valley 7
Sparkman 21, Decatur 14
Spring Garden 42, Ider 20
St. James 14, Trinity Presbyterian 7
St. John Paul II Catholic 47, Douglas 7
St. Michael Catholic 23, Elberta 14
St. Paul's 41, Robertsdale 19
Stanhope Elmore 28, Greenville 0
Susan Moore 31, Cleveland 6
T.R. Miller 7, W.S. Neal 6
Tallassee 41, Elmore County 7
Thorsby 42, Billingsley 14
Tuscaloosa County 42, Northridge 17
Vestavia Hills 53, Huffman 0
Victory Chr. 28, Sumiton Christian 16
Waterloo 40, Brilliant 19
West Blocton 44, Jemison 8
West End 49, Glencoe 0
West Limestone 43, Ardmore 8
Westbrook Christian 38, Sand Rock 19
Zion Chapel 20, Pleasant Home 0
---
Thursday's games
Auburn 44, Park Crossing 28
Austin 38, Athens 16
Brookwood 38, Holt 0
Dallas County 70, Ellwood Christian Academy 0
Davidson 13, Foley 3
Flomaton 22, Southern Choctaw 8
Lawrence County 41, Rogers 20
Minor 14, Bessemer City 13
Pinson Valley 47, Lee-Huntsville 0
Slocomb 49, Geneva County 42
Southside-Selma 66, A.L. Johnson 0
Thomasville 21, Clarke County 14
Williamson 18, Vigor 0
