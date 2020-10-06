No doubt this football season will be remembered for being played in the middle of a pandemic caused by COVID-19.
It will also be remembered for how severe weather altered the schedule. The remnants of Hurricane Laura forced games scheduled for Aug. 28 to either move up to Aug. 27 or move back to Aug. 29.
Now it’s Tropical Storm Delta that is threatening this week’s schedule. There are predictions of between 3 and 6 inches of rain for north Alabama starting on Thursday night and continuing through Friday.
Already two games have been moved to Thursday because of the weather threat. That’s Tanner at Falkville and East Lawrence at Clements. Ardmore at East Limestone and Brewer vs. Mae Jemison at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville were already on the schedule for Thursday.
Here are key games to watch for this week:
1 – Hazel Green (2-4, 0-4) at Decatur (0-6, 0-4): It’s been a difficult season for both teams. We know for sure that one of them will leave Ogle Stadium smiling about victory.
2 – Austin (5-1, 3-1) at Huntsville (0-6, 0-4): The Black Bears are scheduled to play for the second straight week at Milton Frank Stadium. Last week they had to rally to escape with a win over Grissom.
3 – Muscle Shoals (5-1, 4-0) at Hartselle (4-3, 2-2): It’s the last home game of the regular season for Hartselle. A win over the visiting Trojans would be big in the quest to make the playoffs.
4 – Tanner (4-3, 2-2) at Falkville (6-0, 3-0): Tanner gets its turn to upend the area’s last undefeated team.
5 – Central-Florence (6-1, 3-1) at Priceville (5-1, 3-1): Three years ago, Central beat Priceville 72-7. This game should be much closer.
6 – Decatur Heritage (5-2, 4-0) at R.A. Hubbard (4-2, 4-0): This is a pretty competitive small-school rivalry that began in 2012. It’s tied at 4-4.
7 – Ardmore (4-2, 1-2) at East Limestone (5-1, 4-0): East Limestone has a big game at Russellville next week. The Indians better not look past Ardmore, which is trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
