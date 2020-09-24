Someone once said that the exciting thing about sports is that every season is different.
This 2020 season certainly lives up to that billing. Who could have ever imagined playing football in the middle of a pandemic?
That’s just one of several things that have already made this season memorable, and we are only at the halfway point. Let’s see what we have learned after five weeks of games:
--
• Football in a pandemic is not fun.
It’s like the 300-pound gorilla. It just makes you feel like something bad could happen at any minute.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s basic plan was to start the season and see how far it would go. Being halfway through the regular season is a major accomplishment.
Five area teams — Athens, East Limestone, Decatur Heritage, Falkville and Tanner — have had their schedules altered by the pandemic.
Across the state it looks like playing through the pandemic has perhaps been more of an obstacle in the southern part. The weekly list of AHSAA forfeits so far seems to be dominated by schools south of Birmingham.
This week it may have changed. Three schools in Madison County — Bob Jones, Hazel Green and Lee — have had to shut down their programs for 14 days. That’s not a good sign. Each of those three schools will have to forfeit region games, which could cause problems later in determining the which teams make the playoffs.
Knock on wood that the second half is completed.
--
• This could be Austin’s best season so far in Class 7A.
Despite the Black Bears stumbling at Sparkman with a 21-14 loss last Friday, Austin (4-1, 2-1) still has a great opportunity to host a first-round playoff game. That’s key to advancing beyond the first round in 7A. Before the season started, any Austin fan would have taken a 2-1 mark against a region schedule that opened with Florence, James Clemens and Sparkman.
--
• Decatur needs to take advantage of the open week.
Having an open week at the middle of the season is probably just what the winless Red Raiders need. After getting knocked around for the first four weeks, Decatur seemed to show some life in the 13-7 loss at Buckhorn last Friday.
--
• Watch out for West Morgan's running back duo.
Injuries and a tough schedule have really hit West Morgan (1-4) hard, but the Rebels do have two promising running backs in junior Cade Alexander and sophomore Connor Dillard. Alexander's style is tough and physical. Dillard has speed to find the end zone from anywhere on the field.
--
• Decatur Heritage’s offense puts coach in tough spot.
Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek has demonstrated over the years that he will not run up the score on an opponent. He’ll have his quarterback take a knee with three minutes left to avoid the appearance of piling it on. This season’s offense led by the passing of Brayden Kyle is performing at such a high level that not even Meek can slow it down. The Eagles (3-2) have outscored opponents 181-76 and one of the losses was a 1-0 forfeit.
--
• Bryan Moore is going to enjoy a long ride at Hartselle.
The Tigers’ first-year head coach has been impressive by the way he’s pushed his Tigers (3-2) forward each week. The outcome of the next three games against at Russellville, at Athens and vs. Muscle Shoals should be interesting.
--
• Bo Culver could enjoy a long ride at East Lawrence.
Why it didn’t work out for Culver at Hartselle is difficult to understand. It’s not difficult to see that the man can coach. East Lawrence is 4-0. Sure the Eagles went 5-5 for former head coach James Moore last year, but Culver has them at an even higher level.
--
• Moving from 1A to 2A has not slowed down Falkville.
After winning 18 games over the last two seasons in Class 1A, the Blue Devils have not missed a beat in 2A with a 4-0 start. The second-half schedule gets tougher, but Falkville looks to be a certainty for school record fourth straight trip to the playoffs.
--
• Priceville Bulldogs on the scent of another playoff visit.
In the 19-year history of Priceville football, the Bulldogs have never been to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Priceville (3-1) could do it this year.
--
• Brody Sparks lives up to his last name.
The first-year starter at quarterback for Lawrence County has lived up to his name. In four games, he’s accounted for 13 touchdowns with two running and 11 passing. He’s thrown for 1,027 yards and rushed for 372. He’s also intercepted three passes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.