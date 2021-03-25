Schools in Limestone County lead the way when it comes to this week’s state rankings in softball and baseball.
Athens (19-5) remains No. 1 in Class 6A softball. Lindsay Lane (11-3) is No. 1 in Class 1A baseball after moving up from No. 2 last week.
West Limestone baseball is making a run for No. 1 in Class 4A. The Wildcats (15-3) moved up from No. 3 last week to No. 2 this week behind No. 1 Mobile Christian.
There are six other area schools in this week’s state softball rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Austin (14-5) dropped from No. 7 in 7A to No. 8. Ardmore (11-5) dropped from No. 5 to No. 6 in 5A. Lawrence County (17-8) stayed at No. 8 in 5A.
Danville (11-5) remains at No. 7 in 3A. Hatton (10-10) jumped to No. 3 in 2A this week after being No. 5 last week. Athens Bible (6-7) is No. 10 in 1A.
Other area softball teams nominated this week are 6A Hartselle (9-9), 5A East Limestone (11-5-1), 4A Priceville (10-7-1), 3A Elkmont (9-3-1) and 2A Falkville (9-9).
Baseball has three other area teams ranked. Hartselle (12-5) moved up to No. 6 in 6A. Decatur Heritage (14-2) is No. 4 in 2A. Athens Bible (5-5) comes in at No. 7 in 1A.
Other nominated include Danville (18-4) and East Lawrence (10-8) both in 3A and Priceville (9-8) in 4A.
---
SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (23-1-1)
2. Fairhope (16-1)
3. Bob Jones (12-2)
4. Spain Park (16-4)
5. Central-Phenix City (17-1)
6. Vestavia Hills (14-4)
7. Thompson (21-4)
8. Austin (14-5)
9. Sparkman (10-2)
10. Hoover (18-10)
Others nominated: Albertville (11-8), Auburn (10-7), Baker (8-14), Dothan (19-5), Enterprise (10-8), Oak Mountain (13-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (19-5)
2. Helena (20-4)
3. Buckhorn (15-2)
4. Spanish Fort (18-3)
5. Hazel Green (15-7)
6. Pell City (14-2)
7. Fort Payne (17-2)
8. Springville (13-5)
9. Cullman (11-7)
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (19-4)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (5-4), Chelsea (13-7), Chilton County (15-10), Gardendale (13-10-1), Hartselle (9-9), Oxford (9-8), Saraland (13-7), Scottsboro (10-10), Wetumpka (18-10).
CLASS 5A
1. Faith Academy (14-1-1)
2. Tallassee (14-6-2)
3. Brewbaker Tech (19-2)
4. Elmore County (21-5)
5. Hayden (16-5-1)
6. Ardmore (12-8)
7. Alexandria (14-8)
8. Lawrence County (17-8)
9. Satsuma (17-4)
10. Corner (10-4)
Others nominated: East Limestone (11-5-1), John Carroll (11-5), Rehobeth (9-9), Sylacauga (11-3-1).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (27-5)
2. Rogers (12-3)
3. Northside (21-5)
4. Cleburne County (18-4)
5. Madison County (16-4)
6. Dale County (15-11)
7. North Jackson (10-7)
8. Wilson (10-7)
9. Alabama Christian (9-13)
10. Cherokee County (8-6)
Others nominated: Etowah (14-4), Gordo (10-8), Madison Academy (11-2), Priceville (10-7-1).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (15-5)
2. Houston Academy (20-3)
3. Plainview (13-2-1)
4. Pleasant Valley (15-7)
5. Mobile Christian (15-5)
6. Opp (19-6-1)
7. Danville (11-5)
8. Oakman (7-4)
9. Wicksburg (17-9)
10. Fyffe (7-4-2)
Others nominated: Beulah (12-10), Collinsville (3-2), Elkmont (9-3-1), Geraldine (6-4-1), Winfield (12-8-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (9-4)
2. Sumiton Christian (12-7)
3. Hatton (10-10)
4. G.W. Long (11-2)
5. Leroy (20-3)
6. Mars Hill Bible (12-7)
7. Orange Beach (15-4)
8. Spring Garden (7-3)
9. Sand Rock (9-8-1)
10. Red Bay (10-6)
Others nominated: Cold Springs (8-6), Falkville (9-9), Vincent (11-3), West End (5-0), Winston County (4-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (10-5)
2. South Lamar (11-2)
3. Skyline (10-2)
4. Appalachian (8-2)
5. Ragland (6-5)
6. Maplesville (15-9)
7. Sweet Water (10-11)
8. Kinston (9-10)
9. Millry (11-6)
10. Athens Bible (6-7)
Others nominated: Belgreen (7-6), Berry (8-9), Cherokee (9-3), Holy Spirit (2-6).
---
BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Auburn (16-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (18-2)
3. Florence (14-4)
4. Bob Jones (18-10)
5. Central-Phenix City (19-2)
6. Oak Mountain (13-5)
7. James Clemens (15-7)
8. Vestavia Hills (12-6)
9. Prattville (14-6)
10. Dothan (10-4)
Others nominated: Enterprise (12-7), Grissom (13-5), Spain Park (11-5), Smiths Station (15-8), Sparkman (7-7).
CLASS 6A
1. Faith Academy (15-2)
2. Oxford (17-4)
3. Helena (14-4)
4. Cullman (13-6)
5. Saraland (13-5)
6. Hartselle (12-5)
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (13-5)
8. Southside-Gadsden (15-3)
9. Hueytown (13-5)
10. Mortimer Jordan (20-3)
Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (8-8), Calera (10-8), Eufaula (12-5), Chelsea (10-10), Chilton County (14-6), Fort Payne (9-9), Gulf Shores (14-7), Hazel Green (12-9), Jasper (12-7), Mountain Brook (14-6), Pinson Valley (12-5), Robertsdale (14-6), Stanhope Elmore (16-5), Wetumpka (10-7).
CLASS 5A
1. Russellville (12-3)
2. Andalusia (14-5)
3. Holtville (13-3)
4. Leeds (17-4)
5. St. Paul’s (10-5)
6. UMS-Wright (11-6)
7. Alexandria (9-4)
8. Rehobeth (9-3)
9. Headland (10-4)
10. Madison Academy (10-8)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (9-10), Lawrence County (10-6), Pike Road (12-6), Shelby County (8-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (14-1)
2. West Limestone (15-3)
3. Gordo (10-1)
4. American Christian (16-7)
5. Northside (12-1)
6. Bibb County (13-5)
7. Straughn (10-2)
8. North Jackson (14-5)
9. Brooks (8-6)
10. Curry (13-5)
Others nominated: Cherokee County (10-8), Dale County (9-6-1), Deshler (11-7), Priceville (9-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Hokes Bluff (8-1)
2. T.R. Miller (16-0)
3. Phil Campbell (14-1)
4. Piedmont (13-3)
5. Fyffe (11-0)
6. Bayside Academy (13-3)
7. Houston Academy (13-3)
8. Ohatchee (10-3)
9. Opp (14-3)
10. Childersburg (14-5)
Others nominated: Montgomery Catholic (11-6), Collinsville (8-7), Dadeville (9-5), Danville (8-4), East Lawrence (10-8), Lauderdale County (7-5), Plainview (7-8), Prattville Christian (10-6), Reeltown (6-6), Wicksburg (9-4).
CLASS 2A
1. Westbrook Christian (11-4)
2. St. Luke’s (11-3)
3. G.W. Long (9-7)
4. Decatur Heritage (14-2)
5. Sand Rock (8-2)
6. Spring Garden (10-7)
7. Mars Hill (9-9)
8. North Sand Mountain (7-1)
9. Ider (14-5)
10. Ariton (7-7)
Others nominated: Colbert County (17-4), West End-Walnut Grove (6-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Lindsay Lane (11-3)
2. Brantley (6-5)
3. Lynn (10-2)
4. Sweet Water (10-4)
5. Bayshore Christian (10-5)
6. Florala (4-2)
7. Athens Bible (5-5)
8. Red Level (7-4)
9. Hubbertville (6-7)
10. Hackleburg (9-6)
Others nominated: Covenant Christian (7-9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.