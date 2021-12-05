DANVILLE — Natalee Felong scored a career-high 32 points as Danville picked up a big 71-40 win over Vinemont in girls basketball on Friday.
Felong scored 11 in the first and 14 in the fourth as the Hawks built a big lead and put the game out of reach.
Alyssa Brooks finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for Danville, and Madalyn McCreless scored nine.
Whitney Quick led Vinemont with 16 points.
Priceville girls 63, St. John Paul II 58: Reagan Watkins recorded her first career double-double for Priceville on Friday, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Lauren Hames added 14 points for the Bulldogs, who led 22-18 at halftime. Gracin Prater and Zoey Benson each scored seven points.
Ashlyn Plott had a game-high 30 points for St. John Paul II.
Priceville plays at Westminster Christian on Tuesday.
Decatur Heritage girls 48, Randolph 19: Brantleigh Williams scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Decatur Heritage rolled past Randolph on Friday.
The Eagles led 14-10 after one quarter and 24-13 at the half. Alex Jackson and Bri Tyson each had eight points for Decatur Heritage, and Genie McGhee had six points, seven rebounds and six steals.
Lawrence County girls 58, West Morgan 26: Savanna Taylor had 16 points, five rebounds and five steals to lead Lawrence County on Friday.
Taylor Williams added 10 points for the Red Devils, and Anna Clare Hutto had six points and 10 rebounds.
Jordyn Free had six points for West Morgan.
Clements girls 76, Ardmore 55: Jenny Trent and Taylor Farrar combined for 47 points in the win for Clements on Friday.
Trent led the Colts with 26, while Farrar scored 21. Jadyn McElyea added 13 points for Clements, which led 39-26 at halftime.
Lexie Bedingfield had 12 points for Ardmore, and Ashlyn Williams scored 10.
West Point girls 55, Brewer 36: Hope West scored a team-high 13 points for Brewer on Friday.
Lilly Yancey had eight points for the Patriots, while Presley Wimberly and Reagan Lowery added five points each.
Summer Mendoza (19), Braelee Quinn (15) and Ryleigh Jones (11) each scored in double figures for West Point.
Decatur Heritage boys 50, Randolph 27: Brayden Kyle filled up the stat sheet on Friday, finishing with 28 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists to lead Decatur Heritage.
Bo Solley and Bryant Pitts each had four points for the Eagles, who led 24-11 at halftime.
Andrew Hunter had 13 points for Randolph.
Decatur Heritage (3-0) hosts the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering on Monday.
Clements boys 58, Ardmore 46: Dylan Patrick poured in a game-high 30 points to lead Clements past a county rival on Friday.
Jame Putman added 15 points for the Colts, who led 26-14 at halftime.
Brody Dunn had 12 points for Ardmore.
West Morgan boys 61, Lawrence County 27: Carson Muse led three West Morgan players in double figures with a game-high 14 points on Friday.
Jordan Johnson and Dylan Owens each added 12 points for the Rebels, who led 27-15 at the half.
Connor Southern and Braylon Dame each had eight points for Lawrence County.
Danville boys 58, Vinemont 50: Witten Morgan led Danville with a game-high 24 points on Friday.
Kohl Randolph had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks and JoJo Whisenant had eight points and eight rebounds.
Kix Johnson had 22 points for Vinemont.
Priceville boys 71, Saint John Paul II 63 OT: The Bulldogs trailed 58-45 with 4:30 left in regulation Friday, but used a 13-0 run to send the game into overtime. Cole Lindeman hit the big shot with a 3 from 25 feet with 28 seconds left in regulation. Lindeman led Priceville (6-1) with 22 points. Chris Thomas had 16 and Elijah Hopkins added 11.
Athens Bible boys 67, Waterloo 33: Brayden Suggs scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half as the Trojans roared out to a 41-16 halftime lead Friday. ABS got 15 points from Luke Davis and 12 more from Spence Blake.
Waterloo girls 45, Athens Bible 33: Molly Chumbley led ABS with 15 points. Brooke Blakely added 12.
Swimming
Priceville, Lindsay Lane score at state meet: Priceville’s Jacob Sivley and Lindsay Lane’s Grant King both turned in top 10 finishes at the state swimming meet Saturday in Auburn.
Sivley finished seventh in the Class 1A-5A 50-yard freestyle. The senior had a time of 25:15 seconds.
King came in at sixth in the Class 1A-5A 200-yard individual medley. The senior posted a time of 2:19.78.
Sivley also competed in the 100-yard freestyle. King also competed in the 100-yard butterfly.
The state swimming and diving competition took place Friday and Saturday at the Martin Aquatics Center at Auburn University.
