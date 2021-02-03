Brayden Kyle scored a game-high 36 points as Decatur Heritage picked up a 71-69 overtime win against Mars Hill on Tuesday.
Playing with a short roster, Decatur Heritage, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, led 27-22 at halftime before Mars Hill rallied to tie the game at 63 at the end of regulation.
The Eagles outscored Mars Hill 8-6 in the extra period to pick up the win and improve to 14-7.
Kyle just missed a double-double, finishing with eight rebounds and a pair of steals. Clay Smith had 15 points and seven assists for Decatur Heritage, and Brady Wilson knocked down three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.
Sean Zerkle had four points and 12 rebounds.
Hugh Hargett led Mars Hill with 23 points.
Bob Jones boys 58, Austin 54: Jalen Orr scored 15 points as Austin dropped a close game to Bob Jones on Tuesday.
Tre Shackelford had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Black Bears, and Kelton Petty scored nine points.
Jalen Jackson had a game-high 18 points for Bob Jones.
Austin hosts Muscle Shoals on Friday.
Brewer boys 56, Rogers 46: Tamerion Watkins scored a game-high 12 points as Brewer picked up a win on Tuesday.
Dawson Lindsey had 10 points for Brewer (8-14), while Mann McLemore added eight points. Matt Kempson and Mac Shadden had seven points each.
Benton Gray had 11 points for Rogers.
Danville boys 70, Priceville 54: KJ Melson scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed five rebounds as Danville picked up a win over county rival Priceville on Tuesday.
Kohl Randolph had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who led 36-21 at the half. Witten Morgan scored 10 points.
Jake Langlois led Priceville with 12 points. Cole Lindeman scored 11.
Elkmont boys 64, Wilson 50: Layton Smith scored a game-high 17 points for Elkmont in a win on Monday.
Preston Robinson had 13 points for the Red Devils, while Hunter Broadway added 10.
Priceville girls 61, Danville 21: Abigail Garrison had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Priceville rolled past Priceville on Tuesday.
Priceville controlled the game from the tip, leading 17-7 after one quarter and 36-11 at halftime.
Jenna Walker had 14 points and four assists for the Bulldogs and Lauren Hames finished with 14 points and four rebounds. Zoey Benson scored 10 points.
Priceville (21-8) plays at Ardmore on Thursday.
Athens girls 49, Russellville 32: Athens used a big third quarter to put the game out of reach on Tuesday.
Leading 18-12 at the half, Athens outscored Russellville 19-9 in the third quarter to take control.
Nahriyah Timmons poured in a game-high 17 points for Athens (13-4). Alicia Jones, Jordyn Bailey and Caroline Bachus each scored six points.
Jenna Whitfield led Russellville with nine points.
R.A. Hubbard 55, Cherokee 15: Katelyn Cooper and Alex Orr each scored in double figures as Hubbard picked up a big win on Tuesday.
Cooper had a game-high 15 points for the Chiefs (13-5), ranked tenth in Class 1A, while Orr finished with 10. Deniya Orr scored seven points.
Raven Qualls led Cherokee with six points.
Lindsay Lane girls 56, Clements 46: Lindsay Lane got double-double efforts from Lindsey Murr and Ava Whitmire in a win on Tuesday.
Murr finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions (13-7) and Whitmire had 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Madelyn Dizon had 10 points for Lindsay Lane and Kaili Sterling scored eight points.
Taylor Farrar (12), Janiah Anderson (11) and Jenny Trent (11) all scored in double figures for Clements.
Mars Hill girls 55, Decatur Heritage 51: Decatur Heritage missed a go-ahead 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to play, and Mars Hill held on for a close win on Tuesday.
Elizabeth Wilson had 14 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Eagles, while Kennedy Kyle added 12 points and eight rebounds. Sheryl Garner scored eight points.
Rogers girls 54, Brewer 33: Hope West led Brewer with 10 points on Tuesday.
Chloe Romine had seven points for the Patriots (4-18), who trailed 40-8 at halftime.
Brooke Jones had 16 points for Rogers.
Tennis
James Clemens sweeps Austin
James Clemens picked up a pair of 9-0 wins over Austin (0-2) on Tuesday at Point Mallard, with the boys and girls teams sweeping singles and doubles points from the Black Bears.
