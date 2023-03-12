TRINITY — Bevin Gant hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning to propel West Limestone to a 5-1 win over host West Morgan on Saturday at the West Morgan Tournament.
Aubrey Bethune homered and drove in a run for the Wildcats, while JuliAnn Kyle added one hit. Kyle pitched five innings to earn the win, allowing one earned run on five hits with a pair of strikeouts.
Kylie Russell had two hits for West Morgan and Abby Lindsey had a double.
--
West Limestone 6, Sparkman 3: Lilly Bethune hit a grand slam to lead the Wildcats past Sparkman.
Gant and Addison Wallace had one RBI each for West Limestone, who picked up the win despite being outhit 5-1 by the Senators.
--
West Limestone 2, Mars Hill 1: Lilly Bethune and Amileah Flannagan had one hit and one RBI each for West Limestone.
Katie Lyn Kyle pitched four innings to earn the win, allowing one run on two hits while striking out six.
--
Sparkman 3, West Morgan 0: West Morgan managed just one hit against Class 7A Sparkman on Saturday.
Kaitlyn Fletcher homered for Sparkman, while Cassie Reasner added three hits, including two doubles, and one RBI.
--
West Morgan 8, Elkmont 7: Abby Lindsey homered, doubled and drove in four runs for West Morgan.
Hannah Johnson had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Rebels, while Chasity Rikard added two hits and one RBI. Rikard pitched four innings for the win, striking out five.
Savannah Williams had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for Elkmont. Lily Lowery had three hits and one RBI for the Red Devils and Abbie Broadway had a double and one RBI.
--
Brewer 2, Mars Hill 1: Gracie Lawrence pitched five strong innings for Brewer at the West Morgan Tournament on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts.
Marlee Jones had a pair of hits and one RBI for the Patriots, while Breia Rusk added two hits.
--
Priceville 3, Brewer 1: Darby Thigpen had a hit and two RBIs for Priceville on Saturday. Kelsey Green pitched two innings to pick up the win, allowing no runs on three hits with one strikeout.
Jones, Rusk and Bronwyn Borden had three hits each for Brewer.
--
Priceville 10, Elkmont 2: Bentley Black homered, doubled and drove in three runs for Priceville on Saturday.
Katee King, Kirsten Segars and Maddie Black had one hit and two RBIs each for the Bulldogs, while Wrozlie Barnett added three hits and one RBI. Maddie Black pitched four innings for the win, allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts.
Broadway had two hits and one RBI for Elkmont.
--
Sparkman 2, Priceville 0: Barnett, Thigpen and Elizabeth Murphy had one hit each for Priceville.
--
Athens 6, Homewood 0: Mya Clark homered and drove in four runs for Athens on Saturday.
Deann Motquin and Payton Matherne had one RBI each for the Golden Eagles, while Morgan Stiles, Cori Campbell and Abby Tucker added two hits each.
Motquin pitched all six innings for the win, allowing just one hit and three walks while striking out nine.
--
Jasper 4, Athens 3: Haley Waggoner tripled and drove in one run for Athens. Mya Clark had a hit and one RBI for the Golden Eagles, while Stiles, Tucker and Caitlyn Tedford added one hit each.
--
Hartselle 4, Huntsville 0: Blayne Godfrey tossed a no-hitter for Hartselle on Saturday, allowing just a pair of walks over six innings while striking out 13.
Katie Norgard had a solo home run for the Tigers, while Godfrey and Chloe Gray added one hit and one RBI each.
--
Hewitt-Trussville 3, Hartselle 2: Norgard and Brityan Godfrey had a solo homer each for Hartselle.
Kaelyn Jones had a double for the Tigers and Blayne Godfrey pitched five innings with 10 strikeouts.
--
Sylvania 8, Athens Bible School 2: Cana Vining had a pair of doubles and one RBI for Athens Bible on Saturday.
Ragan Hamm had a single and one RBI for the Trojans and Claire Holt had two hits, including a double.
--
Oneonta 7, Athens Bible School 6: Oneonta scored seven unanswered runs to erase a 6-0 deficit and pick up the win on Saturday.
Addyson Butler and Kaylee Carter had one hit and two RBIs each for Athens Bible.
--
Sylvania 3, Athens Bible School 0: Holt, Vining and Bailey Davis had one hit each for Athens Bible.
--
Gardendale 8, Lawrence County 6: Andee McKay went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs for Lawrence County on Saturday. McKenzie Hyche, Bentlee Cross and Addison Plaxco had one hit and one RBI each for the Red Devils.
--
Lawrence County 10, Oak Grove 1: Bella Cross homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead Lawrence County on Saturday.
McKay had a pair of hits, including a home run, and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Plaxco added a triple and two RBIs. Raegan Johnson pitched four innings for the win, allowing one run on four hits with one strikeout.
--
Curry 11, Lawrence County 0: Plaxco and Alyce LouAllen had one hit each for Lawrence County on Saturday.
--
Hatton 12, Lexington 0: Bradyn Mitchell tossed a complete-game shutout for Hatton on Friday, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out seven in a win over Lexington.
Arlie Armstrong led the Hornets offensively with three hits, including a pair of doubles, and four RBIs. Morgan Lane had two hits and two RBIs, while Kailyn Quails added three hits and one RBI. Mallie Yarbrough singled twice, drove in a run and scored once.
--
Hartselle 9, Chelsea 8: Blayne Godfrey homered, singled and drove in three runs to lead Hartselle on Friday.
Katie Norgard had a solo homer for the Tigers, while Katie Gillott, Brityan Godfrey and Brantley Drake added one hit and one RBI each. Kaelyn Jones had two hits.
Blayne Godfrey pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing no walks or hits with three strikeouts.
--
Hartselle 5, Calera 0: Blayne Godfrey pitched a complete game shutout for Hartselle on Friday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out 13 over seven innings of work.
Jones had two hits, including a triple, and one RBI for the Tigers, while Drake added two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Brityan Godfrey singled and drove in a run.
--
Lawrence County 9, Cordova 3: McKenzie Hyche hit two home runs and drove in three runs as Lawrence County picked up a win at the Curry Tournament on Friday.
Andee McKay had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Red Devils, while Addison Plaxco added two hits and one RBI. Kaytie LouAllen pitched four innings for the win, allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts.
--
Thompson 3, Athens 1: Cori Campbell drove in Athens’ lone run against Class 7A Thompson on Friday.
Mya Clark and Abigail Tucker had one hit each for the Golden Eagles. Clark pitched four innings, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out four.
--
Tennis
--
Decatur Heritage tops Athens Bible School: The DHCA girls team improved to 4-1 in area play with a 7-2 win over Athens Bible on Friday.
Sasha Suggs (8-5), Murphy Founds (8-1), Isabella Hodge (8-1), Savannah Samuel (8-1) and Mia Rossouw (8-6) each picked up singles wins for the Eagles. Pairs of Kinley Terry-Suggs (8-6) and Founds-Hodge (8-4) picked up wins in doubles to close out the victory.
