GULF SHORES — William Penley doubled, singled and drove in two runs to lead Decatur in a 6-4 baseball win over Phil Campbell on Monday.
William Burgreen, Ben Glover and Bo Belcher each had one hit and one RBI for the Red Raiders. Carson Palahach had one hit.
Sam Smith picked up the win in relief of Belcher, allowing no runs on one hit over three innings. He recorded four strikeouts and walked five. Belcher allowed two earned runs on four hits with a strikeout and four walks.
• Austin 7, Sardis 3: Caleb Beard led Austin with two hits and three RBIs. Hunter Royer had a hit and two RBIs for the Black Bears, while Jack Wilson added three hits and one RBI. Sam Crawford allowed two earned runs over five innings for the win. He struck out six while walking a pair.
• Austin 5, Eufaula 4 (10 innings): Beard and Garrett Ward had two hits and one RBI each for Austin. Giovanni Johnson had three hits and an RBI and Logan Beasley and Seamus Mackinnon had one hit and one RBI each. Tucker Montgomery pitched two innings of relief for the win, allowing just one hit.
• Athens 6, New Hope 4: Landon Leslie had two RBIs for Athens. Aidan Cook had three hits and one RBI and Connor Beck and Sam Sandy had one RBI each.
• Athens 5, East Lawrence 1: Sandy, Cooper Cochran and Andrew Braden each had one hit and one RBI for Athens. Leslie drove in a run for the Golden Eagles and pitched a two-hitter with five strikeouts. Preston Hood had a hit and one RBI for East Lawrence.
• Lindsay Lane 6, Fairview 2: Ben Frasier had two hits and two RBIs for Lindsay Lane. Alexander Cook drove in a pair of runs for the Lions and Sam Hogue had one hit and one RBI. Seth Mitchell pitched five innings for the win, finishing with five strikeouts.
• Enterprise 14, Decatur Heritage 0: Clay Smith, Drew Schmidt and Saxon Sample each had one single for Decatur Heritage. Owen Burrow homered and drove in four runs for Enterprise.
Softball
• Hartselle 7, Alma Bryant 0: Jenna Smith struck out six in a one-hitter for Hartselle. Karsi Lentz homered and drove in a pair of runs and Jada Henderson had two hits and four RBIs.
• Hartselle 8, Sylvania 0: Lentz had two hits, including a triple, for Hartselle. Kaelyn Jones, Lillyanna Cartee and Emily Hall each had one RBI. Zoey Crawford pitched a four-inning four-hitter with four strikeouts.
• Athens 4, Orange Beach 0: Katie Simon allowed two hits over five innings to pick up the win, striking out five. Jordyn Johnson had a hit and three RBIs for the Golden Eagles. Anna Carder had two hits.
• Athens 12, Gordonsville (Tenn.) 0: Haley Waggoner had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for Athens. Johnson, Mazie Swann and Molly Gilbert each had two RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while Carder added two hits and one RBI. Emily Simon and Brenin Ezell combined to strike out seven in a four-inning no-hitter.
• Lawrence County 5, Rehobeth 4: AB McKay and Maggie Shelton each had two RBIs for Lawrence County. Kendall Terry had three hits for the Red Devils and Patti Anne Smith was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on five hits with six strikeouts.
• Enterprise 6, Lawrence County 1: Kendall Terry Kendall Terry drove in Lawrence County's run. Anna Clare Hutto and Pattie Anne Smith each had one hit.
• Hatton 7, Rehobeth 0: Bradyn Mitchell and Mallie Yarbrough combined to pitch a four-inning one-hitter at the Gulf Coast Classic. Mitchell pitched three innings for the win, allowing one hit with four strikeouts. Yarbrough pitched one perfect inning of relief.
Chloe Gargis doubled and drove in two runs for the Hornets, while Kailyn Quails added two hits and one RBI. Lillie McGregor had one hit, one RBI and scored twice.
• Springboro (Ohio) 9, Hatton 8: Chloe Gargis led Hatton with two hits and two RBIs. Brayden Mitchell had a hit and two RBIs and Kaylin Quails had one hit and one RBI.
• Warren County (Kentucky) 6, Elkmont 0: Abbie Broadway and Tylee Thomas each had one double for Elkmont. Paige Robinson also had a single for the Red Devils, who were outhit 5-3.
• Siegel (Tenn.) 14, Elkmont 1: Thomas, Robinson and Rayne Rozell each had one hit for Elkmont.
