NEW HOPE — Priceville continued its best start to a football season since 2015 on Friday night, using big plays in its rushing attack to roll past New Hope 40-0 in Class 4A, Region 8 play.
The win improved Priceville’s record to 5-0 to start the season, the team’s best start since 2015, when it won eight straight games before dropping three straight to finish at 8-3.
Mason Cartee rushed for touchdowns of 2 and 65 yards to lead the Bulldogs, while Xander Gaines (43 yards), Sage Smothers (30 yards) and Jaylen Mosley (10 yards) all added rushing touchdowns.
Jackson Prickett connected with Bailey Rea on a 22-yard touchdown pass for Priceville, which led 7-0 after one quarter and 14-0 at the half.
Priceville (5-0, 3-0) plays at Scottsboro in a non-region game next week. New Hope (2-2, 1-2) plays at Decatur Heritage next week.
---
West Limestone 48, East Lawrence 13: West Limestone leaned on its running game to end a two-game skid on Friday, rushing for five touchdowns in a Class 4A, Region 7 win.
The Wildcats scored on runs of 1, 2 and 14 yards in the first half. East Lawrence’s Landon Pitt returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and a 9-yard scoring pass from Walker Letson to Quintez McCoy put the score at 21-13 after two quarters.
West Limestone added a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs in the second half. A 55-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 27-yard touchdown pass rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats.
West Limestone (3-2, 1-2) plays at East Limestone in a non-region game next week. East Lawrence (0-4, 0-3) plays at Hatton.
---
Madison Academy 48, Danville 0: Madison Academy came out strong on Friday, with Judson Collins returning the game’s opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown, in a Class 3A, Region 7 shutout.
Carson Creehan tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Reece and ran for a 53-yard touchdown as the Mustangs opened a 28-0 lead after one quarter.
Creehan’s second touchdown pass, a 22-yarder to Jaiden Etienne, extended the lead to 35-0 at halftime. Ken Cherry (2, 9 yards) and Josh Williams (1 yard) added rushing touchdowns for Madison Academy.
Gage Taylor led Danville with 38 rushing yards on eight carries. Creehan completed 10-of-17 passes for 113 yards for Madison Academy.
Danville (1-4, 1-2) is off next week before continuing region play against Asbury. Madison Academy (2-2, 2-0) plays at Madison County next week.
• In other games featuring area teams, Russellville defeated East Limestone 52-7, Mars Hill beat Elkmont 69-8, Colbert Heights topped Clements 52-38 and Sheffield beat Tanner 48-47.
