PRICEVILLE — West Limestone’s Colin Patterson scored a team-high 18 points as the Wildcats picked up a 51-50 over Brewer at the Marx Optical Classic on Monday.
The game was tight throughout, with West Limestone leading 13-12 after one quarter and 30-27 at the half. Brewer rallied to take a 42-40 lead after three quarters, but West Limestone outscored the Patriots 11-8 over the final eight minutes to secure the win.
Easton Smith finished with 13 points for West Limestone (1-2). Tamerion Watkins led Brewer (1-5) with a game-high 19 points and seven rebounds, while Hunter Lawrence scored 13.
• Priceville boys 63, Good Hope 59: Cole Lindeman knocked down seven fourth-quarter free throws as the host Bulldogs picked up a win in the Marx Optical Classic on Monday.
Lindeman finished with 17 points for Priceville, who led 21-16 at halftime after trailing 11-9 at the end of the first. Elijah Hopkins had 14 points and five assists and Chris Thomas finished with 10 points and five rebounds.
Noah Barnette scored a game-high 19 points for Good Hope.
Priceville (3-1) plays West Limestone today at 7 p.m. Good Hope plays Danville.
• Danville boys 50, West Point 40: Witten Morgan led a balanced Danville offense with 14 points in a win at the Marx Optical Classic on Monday.
Carter Holladay had 10 points for the Hawks (3-1) and Kohl Randolph had nine points and eight rebounds.
Sam Wheeler had 13 points to lead West Point.
• Stewarts Creek (Tenn.) boys 77, Hartselle 57: Kiah Key and Luke Ward combined for 30 points in an opening-round loss for Hartselle at the N2Hoops Invitational in Madison on Monday.
Key finished with a game-high 17 points for the Tigers (0-3), who trailed 34-29 at halftime. Ward scored 13 points and Ryan Dunn added seven.
Bryce Jackson led five Stewarts Creek players in double figures with 16 points. Blake Dixon had 13 points and Darius Lee scored 12. Caelum Harris and Tristan Davis finished with 10 points each.
Hartselle continues tournament play today in the consolation bracket against Westminster Christian. Stewarts Creek will face James Clemens in the tournament quarterfinals.
East Limestone will play Hazel Green in the consolation bracket today after falling to Buckhorn 65-56 in the tournament’s opening round.
• Elkmont girls 43, Section 21: Abbie Broadway led Elkmont with 11 points in a win at the Clements Thanksgiving Classic on Monday.
Thea Hamlin and Brianna Newton each had eight points for the Red Devils, who led 15-8 at halftime.
Elkmont (6-3) continues play today against Lincoln County (Tenn.).
• Madison County girls 38, Clements 26: Clements couldn’t overcome a hot start by Madison County in a loss at its Thanksgiving tournament on Monday.
Madison County opened a 22-8 lead after one quarter and led 22-17 at the half after being held scoreless in the second quarter. The Colts trailed 32-26 after three quarters but were held scoreless over the final eight minutes.
Carin Wright led Madison County with 15 points.
Clements (3-4) continues tournament play today against Hatton.
• Lindsay Lane girls 56, Woodville 25: Lindsey Murr turned in a dominating performance for Lindsay Lane on Monday, finishing with 39 points and 10 rebounds.
Alice Morrison had nine points and five steals for the Lions (2-4) and Madison Carter scored nine points.
