THURSDAY

Blount 39, Gulf Shores 0

Briarwood Christian 38, Parker 28

Childersburg 44, Elmore County 22

Danville 42, DAR 33

Donoho 33, Talladega County Central 6

Fort Payne 36, Buckhorn 35, OT

Guntersville 37, Brewer 7

James Clemens 63, Grissom 0

LeFlore 58, Wilcox Central 0

Muscle Shoals 45, Cullman 0

Pelham 38, Jackson Olin 7

Prattville 44, Jeff Davis 7

Saint Luke's Episcopal 66, Fruitdale 52

Thorsby 42, Fayetteville 14

Wetumpka 33, Benjamin Russell 20

Williamson 34, W.S. Neal 16

Winterboro 43, Appalachian 26

--

FRIDAY

Abbeville 32, Daleville 6

Addison 44, Tanner 25

Alabama Christian Academy 14, LaFayette 7

Albertville 49, Lee-Huntsville 28

Alexandria 41, Southside-Gadsden 20

Aliceville 29, Southeastern 7

Alma Bryant 26, Baker 13

American Christian Academy 58, Sipsey Valley 7

Andalusia 28, Escambia County 0

Anniston 56, White Plains 27

Ariton 60, Barbour County 6

Athens 55, Columbia 6

Auburn 35, Smiths Station 14

Austin 45, Huntsville 16

Autauga Academy 60, Lakeside School 20

B.B. Comer 20, Pleasant Valley 19

Bayside Academy 21, Excel 14

Berry 31, Brilliant 20

Bibb County 42, Chilton County 6

Billingsley 31, Autaugaville 14

Blount 39, Gulf Shores 0

Boaz 31, Sardis 28

Brantley 41, Red Level 13

Bullock County 41, Prattville Christian Academy 6

Catholic-Montgomery 49, B.T. Washington 0

Central - Clay County 65, St. Clair County 0

Charles Henderson 28, Carroll-Ozark 18

Cherokee County 47, Ashville 22

Clarke Prep 27, Patrician Academy 16

Clay-Chalkville 49, Pell City 0

Clements 26, East Lawrence 13

Cleveland 59, Woodland 36

Colbert Heights 21, Lexington 20

Cold Springs 20, Winston County 14

Collinsville 56, Asbury 6

Coosa Christian 36, Gaylesville 20

Cordova 46, Curry 20

Corner 19, Hayden 17

Crenshaw Christian Academy 49, Jackson Academy 13

Daphne 55, Robertsdale 14

Decatur Heritage 21, Falkville 14

Deshler 35, Brooks 20

East Limestone 35, Ardmore 7

Elba 50, Georgiana 26

Ellwood Christian Academy 40, A.L. Johnson 14

Escambia Academy 35, Hooper Academy 14

Etowah 35, Douglas 0

Eufaula 48, Russell County 0

Fairfield 44, Woodlawn 14

Fairhope 21, Foley 13

Fairview 35, West Morgan 28

Faith Academy 35, Vigor 8

Flomaton 18, Mobile Christian 13

Florala 64, McKenzie 40

Florence 24, Gadsden 10

Fort Dale Academy 20, Pike Liberal Arts 7

Fultondale 21, Midfield 18

Fyffe 42, Cedar Bluff 0

G.W. Long 49, Houston County 7

Geneva 34, Houston Academy 27

Geneva County 34, Cottonwood 14

Good Hope 17, Haleyville 11

Gordo 42, Greene County 14

Goshen 57, Calhoun 0

Greenville 28, Beauregard 12

Hackleburg 38, Phillips-Bear Creek 22

Hamilton 17, Russellville 0

Hartselle 49, Decatur 7

Hatton 51, Tharptown 7

Headland 50, Ashford 28

Helena 45, Carver-Birmingham 13

Highland Home 52, Luverne 28

Hillcrest-Evergreen 10, Clarke County 0

Hokes Bluff 43, Cleburne County 0

Holt 34, Hale County 20

Holtville 35, Leeds 7

Homewood 27, Chelsea 26

Hoover 42, Spain Park 35

Hueytown 56, Bessemer City 7

Isabella 48, Maplesville 34

J.B. Pennington 34, Holly Pond 8

J.U. Blacksher 13, Chickasaw 6

Jackson 40, Citronelle 7

Jacksonville 55, Oneonta 21

Jasper 42, Lawrence County 20

Kinston 31, Pleasant Home 7

Lanett 42, Loachapoka 0

Lauderdale County 53, Phil Campbell 0

Leroy 27, Cottage Hill 6

Lincoln 34, Handley 30

Linden 28, Francis Marion 6

Lynn 31, Hubbertville 20

Madison County 49, Madison Academy 21

Mae Jemison 42, Hazel Green 21

Marbury 35, Jemison 12

Mars Hill Bible 34, Central-Florence 12

McAdory 28, Hillcrest 14

McGill-Toolen 17, Theodore 6

Millry 68, J.F. Shields 30

Montgomery Academy 33, Southside-Selma 30

Moody 25, Springville 19

Mortimer Jordan 36, Munford 14

Mountain Brook 11, Hewitt-Trussville 10

Murphy 13, Davidson 7

North Sand Mountain 48, Ider 7

Northridge 42, Brookwood 14

Northside 40, Oak Grove 14

Northside Methodist 20, Success Unlimited Academy 14

Notasulga 67, Verbena 0

Oak Mountain 53, Tuscaloosa County 32

Oakman 40, Lamar County 13

Opelika 41, Calera 0

Oxford 38, Shades Valley 20

Pickens County 44, Meek 13

Piedmont 64, Glencoe 7

Pike County 60, Slocomb 0

Pike Road 42, Dadeville 0

Pinson Valley 42, Huffman 12

Plainview 41, Brindlee Mountain 6

Pleasant Grove 45, John Carroll Catholic 0

Priceville 37, North Jackson 36

Providence Christian 13, Opp 10

Ragland 24, Valley Head 14

Ramsay 42, Wenonah 12

Ranburne 68, West End 26

Randolph County 17, Walter Wellborn 14

Red Bay 20, Colbert County 14

Reeltown 58, Central Coosa 0

Rogers 23, West Limestone 19

Saks 62, Weaver 14

Sand Rock 35, Section 0

Saraland 28, St. Paul's 20

Scottsboro 56, Arab 42

Shoals Christian 34, Cherokee 20

Sidney Lanier 14, Carver-Montgomery 13

South Lamar 50, Marion County 12

Southern Choctaw 14, R.C. Hatch 6

Spanish Fort 37, Baldwin County 7

Sparkman 27, Bob Jones 14

Spring Garden 47, Victory Chr. 24

Springwood School 28, Calvary Christian, Ga. 21

St. James 42, Beulah 14

St. John Paul II Catholic 48, Randolph School 13

St. Michael Catholic 44, McIntosh 14

Stanhope Elmore 24, Selma 0

Sulligent 13, Tarrant 0

Sumter Central High School 14, Montevallo 12

Susan Moore 42, Pisgah 18

Sweet Water 48, Marengo 0

Sylacauga 17, Center Point 6

Sylvania 63, New Hope 21

T.R. Miller 24, Thomasville 17

Tallassee 21, Rehobeth 6

Thompson 35, Vestavia Hills 21

Trinity Presbyterian 41, Dale County 13

Tuscaloosa Academy 24, Lee-Scott Academy 0

UMS-Wright 48, Monroe County 14

Vincent 43, Horseshoe Bend 24

Vinemont 42, Locust Fork 35

Washington County 27, Choctaw County 12

Waterloo 48, Vina 0

West Blocton 53, Dallas County 20

West Point 28, Dora 21

Westbrook Christian 42, Gaston 0

Wicksburg 20, Straughn 7

Wilson 42, Elkmont 6

Winfield 33, Carbon Hill 12

Woodville 30, Hubbard 28, OT

Zion Chapel 43, Central-Hayneville 14

