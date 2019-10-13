THURSDAY
Blount 39, Gulf Shores 0
Briarwood Christian 38, Parker 28
Childersburg 44, Elmore County 22
Danville 42, DAR 33
Donoho 33, Talladega County Central 6
Fort Payne 36, Buckhorn 35, OT
Guntersville 37, Brewer 7
James Clemens 63, Grissom 0
LeFlore 58, Wilcox Central 0
Muscle Shoals 45, Cullman 0
Pelham 38, Jackson Olin 7
Prattville 44, Jeff Davis 7
Saint Luke's Episcopal 66, Fruitdale 52
Thorsby 42, Fayetteville 14
Wetumpka 33, Benjamin Russell 20
Williamson 34, W.S. Neal 16
Winterboro 43, Appalachian 26
--
FRIDAY
Abbeville 32, Daleville 6
Addison 44, Tanner 25
Alabama Christian Academy 14, LaFayette 7
Albertville 49, Lee-Huntsville 28
Alexandria 41, Southside-Gadsden 20
Aliceville 29, Southeastern 7
Alma Bryant 26, Baker 13
American Christian Academy 58, Sipsey Valley 7
Andalusia 28, Escambia County 0
Anniston 56, White Plains 27
Ariton 60, Barbour County 6
Athens 55, Columbia 6
Auburn 35, Smiths Station 14
Austin 45, Huntsville 16
Autauga Academy 60, Lakeside School 20
B.B. Comer 20, Pleasant Valley 19
Bayside Academy 21, Excel 14
Berry 31, Brilliant 20
Bibb County 42, Chilton County 6
Billingsley 31, Autaugaville 14
Boaz 31, Sardis 28
Brantley 41, Red Level 13
Bullock County 41, Prattville Christian Academy 6
Catholic-Montgomery 49, B.T. Washington 0
Central - Clay County 65, St. Clair County 0
Charles Henderson 28, Carroll-Ozark 18
Cherokee County 47, Ashville 22
Clarke Prep 27, Patrician Academy 16
Clay-Chalkville 49, Pell City 0
Clements 26, East Lawrence 13
Cleveland 59, Woodland 36
Colbert Heights 21, Lexington 20
Cold Springs 20, Winston County 14
Collinsville 56, Asbury 6
Coosa Christian 36, Gaylesville 20
Cordova 46, Curry 20
Corner 19, Hayden 17
Crenshaw Christian Academy 49, Jackson Academy 13
Daphne 55, Robertsdale 14
Decatur Heritage 21, Falkville 14
Deshler 35, Brooks 20
East Limestone 35, Ardmore 7
Elba 50, Georgiana 26
Ellwood Christian Academy 40, A.L. Johnson 14
Escambia Academy 35, Hooper Academy 14
Etowah 35, Douglas 0
Eufaula 48, Russell County 0
Fairfield 44, Woodlawn 14
Fairhope 21, Foley 13
Fairview 35, West Morgan 28
Faith Academy 35, Vigor 8
Flomaton 18, Mobile Christian 13
Florala 64, McKenzie 40
Florence 24, Gadsden 10
Fort Dale Academy 20, Pike Liberal Arts 7
Fultondale 21, Midfield 18
Fyffe 42, Cedar Bluff 0
G.W. Long 49, Houston County 7
Geneva 34, Houston Academy 27
Geneva County 34, Cottonwood 14
Good Hope 17, Haleyville 11
Gordo 42, Greene County 14
Goshen 57, Calhoun 0
Greenville 28, Beauregard 12
Hackleburg 38, Phillips-Bear Creek 22
Hamilton 17, Russellville 0
Hartselle 49, Decatur 7
Hatton 51, Tharptown 7
Headland 50, Ashford 28
Helena 45, Carver-Birmingham 13
Highland Home 52, Luverne 28
Hillcrest-Evergreen 10, Clarke County 0
Hokes Bluff 43, Cleburne County 0
Holt 34, Hale County 20
Holtville 35, Leeds 7
Homewood 27, Chelsea 26
Hoover 42, Spain Park 35
Hueytown 56, Bessemer City 7
Isabella 48, Maplesville 34
J.B. Pennington 34, Holly Pond 8
J.U. Blacksher 13, Chickasaw 6
Jackson 40, Citronelle 7
Jacksonville 55, Oneonta 21
Jasper 42, Lawrence County 20
Kinston 31, Pleasant Home 7
Lanett 42, Loachapoka 0
Lauderdale County 53, Phil Campbell 0
Leroy 27, Cottage Hill 6
Lincoln 34, Handley 30
Linden 28, Francis Marion 6
Lynn 31, Hubbertville 20
Madison County 49, Madison Academy 21
Mae Jemison 42, Hazel Green 21
Marbury 35, Jemison 12
Mars Hill Bible 34, Central-Florence 12
McAdory 28, Hillcrest 14
McGill-Toolen 17, Theodore 6
Millry 68, J.F. Shields 30
Montgomery Academy 33, Southside-Selma 30
Moody 25, Springville 19
Mortimer Jordan 36, Munford 14
Mountain Brook 11, Hewitt-Trussville 10
Murphy 13, Davidson 7
North Sand Mountain 48, Ider 7
Northridge 42, Brookwood 14
Northside 40, Oak Grove 14
Northside Methodist 20, Success Unlimited Academy 14
Notasulga 67, Verbena 0
Oak Mountain 53, Tuscaloosa County 32
Oakman 40, Lamar County 13
Opelika 41, Calera 0
Oxford 38, Shades Valley 20
Pickens County 44, Meek 13
Piedmont 64, Glencoe 7
Pike County 60, Slocomb 0
Pike Road 42, Dadeville 0
Pinson Valley 42, Huffman 12
Plainview 41, Brindlee Mountain 6
Pleasant Grove 45, John Carroll Catholic 0
Priceville 37, North Jackson 36
Providence Christian 13, Opp 10
Ragland 24, Valley Head 14
Ramsay 42, Wenonah 12
Ranburne 68, West End 26
Randolph County 17, Walter Wellborn 14
Red Bay 20, Colbert County 14
Reeltown 58, Central Coosa 0
Rogers 23, West Limestone 19
Saks 62, Weaver 14
Sand Rock 35, Section 0
Saraland 28, St. Paul's 20
Scottsboro 56, Arab 42
Shoals Christian 34, Cherokee 20
Sidney Lanier 14, Carver-Montgomery 13
South Lamar 50, Marion County 12
Southern Choctaw 14, R.C. Hatch 6
Spanish Fort 37, Baldwin County 7
Sparkman 27, Bob Jones 14
Spring Garden 47, Victory Chr. 24
Springwood School 28, Calvary Christian, Ga. 21
St. James 42, Beulah 14
St. John Paul II Catholic 48, Randolph School 13
St. Michael Catholic 44, McIntosh 14
Stanhope Elmore 24, Selma 0
Sulligent 13, Tarrant 0
Sumter Central High School 14, Montevallo 12
Susan Moore 42, Pisgah 18
Sweet Water 48, Marengo 0
Sylacauga 17, Center Point 6
Sylvania 63, New Hope 21
T.R. Miller 24, Thomasville 17
Tallassee 21, Rehobeth 6
Thompson 35, Vestavia Hills 21
Trinity Presbyterian 41, Dale County 13
Tuscaloosa Academy 24, Lee-Scott Academy 0
UMS-Wright 48, Monroe County 14
Vincent 43, Horseshoe Bend 24
Vinemont 42, Locust Fork 35
Washington County 27, Choctaw County 12
Waterloo 48, Vina 0
West Blocton 53, Dallas County 20
West Point 28, Dora 21
Westbrook Christian 42, Gaston 0
Wicksburg 20, Straughn 7
Wilson 42, Elkmont 6
Winfield 33, Carbon Hill 12
Woodville 30, Hubbard 28, OT
Zion Chapel 43, Central-Hayneville 14
