The state soccer playoffs start Thursday with 14 area teams competing.
There are two matches on Thursday. The Priceville girls host West Morgan at 6 p.m. The Brewer boys travel to Russellville also at 6 p.m.
Friday’s schedule has Springville girls at Decatur, 6:30 p.m. at Ogle Stadium, Decatur boys at Southside-Gadsden, 7 p.m., West Morgan boys at Priceville, 7 p.m., West Limestone boys at Westminster Christian, 7 p.m. and Madison County girls at East Limestone, 6 p.m.
The Athens girls visit Fort Payne on Saturday at 6 p.m. Danville’s girls host Mars Hill on Monday at 6 p.m.
The Austin boys host Grissom next Tuesday at 7 p.m. Also next Tuesday, the Danville boys visit Mars Hill at 7 p.m. and the Tanner boys are at Tharptown at 6 p.m.
The soccer state tournament is May 12-14 in Huntsville.
