The outcome of one game can sometimes make a big difference in the state rankings.
Last Thursday’s softball game with Hartselle visiting Athens seems to have done that. Hartselle won the game 7-0 behind pitcher Blayne Godfrey’s no-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
This week the Tigers (15-7) have scooted up five places to No. 2 in this week’s Class 6A state rankings from the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Athens (16-6) dropped from No. 2 to No. 3.
There are three other area softball teams ranked this week. Lawrence County (15-9) has stepped into the 5A Top 10 at No. 10. Hatton (9-11) stays at No. 2 in 2A. Athens Bible (5-7) is back at No. 8 in 1A.
Five area baseball teams are ranked this week. Hartselle (13-4) remains at No. 1 in 6A. In 4A, Priceville (12-2) stays at No. 3 while West Limestone (15-5) moved up from No. 8 to No. 5.
Decatur Heritage dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 in 3A. Lindsay Lane remains at No. 5 in 2A.
Other teams nominated in softball are 5A Ardmore (9-7), 5A Brewer (12-6-1), 4A Priceville (18-5) and 4A West Limestone (12-2-1).
Other teams nominated in baseball are 6A Athens (10-9), 4A West Morgan (3-4-2) and 3A Elkmont (8-3).
ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (15-4)
2. Fairhope (21-2)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (16-4)
4. Vestavia Hills (24-4)
5. Spain Park (16-5)
6. Hoover (16-4)
7. Central-Phenix City (13-4)
8. Tuscaloosa County (16-7)
9. Enterprise (14-5)
10. Auburn (13-1-1)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (14-9-1), Bob Jones (7-5), Daphne (20-5), Dothan (14-9), Mary Montgomery (17-13), Prattville (12-12), Sparkman (16-7).
CLASS 6A
1. Wetumpka (30-1)
2. Hartselle (15-7)
3. Athens (16-6)
4. Helena (15-7)
5. Oxford (11-2)
6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-7-2)
7. Saraland (17-5)
8. Hazel Green (10-6-1)
9. Buckhorn (17-5)
10. Pell City (13-8)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (13-7), Brookwood (13-12), Cullman (7-6), Gardendale (17-7), Mortimer Jordan (9-9-1).
CLASS 5A
1. Springville (15-1)
2. Brewbaker Tech (26-2)
3. Elmore County (16-9-1)
4. Moody (14-9)
5. Jasper (5-4-1)
6. Tallassee (11-10)
7. Rehobeth (13-5)
8. Scottsboro (14-5)
9. Alexandria (13-10)
10. Lawrence County (15-9)
Others nominated: Ardmore (9-7), Boaz (22-3), Brewer (12-6-1), Demopolis (12-7), Faith Academy (10-6), West Point (8-3).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (24-5)
2. Orange Beach (17-5-1)
3. Brooks (14-7)
4. Geneva (13-2)
5. Houston Academy (23-2)
6. Madison County (16-3)
7. Corner (16-2)
8. Mobile Christian (22-3)
9. Satsuma (19-6)
10. Northside (9-8-1)
Others nominated: American Christian (12-3-1), Cherokee County (8-3), Etowah (13-5), Hamilton (16-6), Handley (12-10), New Hope (7-8-1), North Jackson (5-5), Priceville (18-5), Rogers (14-9), West Limestone (12-2-1).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (9-0)
2. Beulah (13-4)
3. Madison Academy (6-0)
4. Opp (15-6)
5. Glencoe (11-5)
6. Piedmont (9-5)
7. Mars Hill Bible (7-6)
8. Lauderdale County (10-5)
9. Randolph County (5-5)
10. Winfield (9-2)
Others nominated: Ashford (14-6), Sylvania (11-7).
CLASS 2A
1. Wicksburg (20-4)
2. Hatton (9-11)
3. Sand Rock (19-6)
4. Pleasant Valley (5-6)
5. West End (13-4)
6. Lamar County (14-7)
7. Ider (10-6)
8. Sumiton Christian (8-7)
9. Vincent (13-5)
10. Pisgah (3-8)
Others nominated: Fyffe (4-10), G.W. Long (6-8), Tuscaloosa Academy (7-2), Woodland (11-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (9-1)
2. Leroy (15-8)
3. Brantley (6-4)
4. Cedar Bluff (8-12)
5. Millry (13-5)
6. Kinston (8-4)
7. Waterloo (8-5-1)
8. Athens Bible (5-7)
9. Appalachian (6-2)
10. South Lamar (3-5)
Others nominated: Belgreen (12-5-1), Cherokee (10-8), Hackleburg (13-7), Ragland (3-5), Spring Garden (3-4), Verbena (10-7).
--
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (20-0)
2. Bob Jones (20-4)
3. Tuscaloosa County (19-3)
4. Central-Phenix City (14-5)
5. Hewitt-Trussville (13-5)
6. Vestavia Hills (14-4)
7. Spain Park (15-4)
8. Enterprise (13-3)
9. Hoover (12-6)
10. Grissom (14-4)
Others nominated: Auburn (7-6), Chelsea (9-9), Daphne (9-10), Fairhope (10-8), Huntsville (12-4), James Clemens (12-7), Oak Mountain (8-10), Prattville (12-6), Smiths Station (12-7), Sparkman (12-7).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (13-4)
2. Oxford (16-4)
3. Saraland (11-5)
4. Briarwood Christian (12-3)
5. Stanhope Elmore (11-3)
6. Mountain Brook (11-7)
7. Cullman (7-7)
8. Northridge (10-6)
9. Hueytown (12-6)
10. Pike Road (13-3)
Others nominated: Athens (10-9), Baldwin County (12-6), Brookwood (10-9), Chilton County (11-4), Faith Academy (9-8), Fort Payne (9-8), Gardendale (9-7), Helena (4-13), Homewood (12-2), Robertsdale (14-5), Spanish Fort (10-9), Wetumpka (10-6).
CLASS 5A
1. Headland (13-2)
2. Mobile Christian (11-5)
3. Alexandria (12-3)
4. Sardis (13-2)
5. Shelby County (10-6)
6. John Carroll (10-6)
7. Gulf Shores (11-6)
8. Russellville (8-8)
9. Arab (14-5)
10. St. Paul’s (14-5)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (8-7), Demopolis (9-5), Elmore County (8-4), Holtville (9-5), Jasper (9-10), Southside-Gadsden (12-9), West Point (11-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Andalusia (12-2)
2. Bayside Academy (9-6)
3. Priceville (12-3)
4. UMS-Wright (10-7)
5. Geneva (12-1)
6. Cleburne County (10-1)
7. Deshler (13-5)
8. West Limestone (15-5)
9. Bibb County (11-5)
10. Munford (11-3)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (9-6), Cherokee County (7-6), Corner (7-9), Dora (12-4), Etowah (7-8), North Jackson (12-6), Satsuma (11-3), St. John Paul II (10-5), T.R. Miller (12-5), West Morgan (3-4-2).
CLASS 3A
1. Gordo (11-3)
2. Phil Campbell (10-5)
3. Piedmont (8-4)
4. Westbrook Christian (9-3)
5. Houston Academy (13-4)
6. Decatur Heritage (7-7)
7. Fayette County (15-6)
8. St. James (9-4)
9. Plainview (9-4)
10. Excel (6-3)
Others nominated: Elkmont (8-3), Prattville Christian (8-3), Sylvania (6-7), Thomasville (9-5), Vinemont (9-7).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (11-5)
2. Bayshore Christian (9-3)
3. Mars Hill (12-3)
4. Ariton (13-4-1)
5. Lindsay Lane (14-6)
6. Donoho (10-1)
7. Tuscaloosa Academy (9-2-1)
8. North Sand Mountain (11-2)
9. Vincent (9-3)
10. Pike Liberal Arts (11-7)
Others nominated: Collinsville (8-6), Cottonwood (8-4), Fyffe (7-7), Ider (5-9).
CLASS 1A
1. Appalachian (10-1)
2. Billingsley (9-1)
3. Lynn (11-2)
4. Ragland (10-3)
5. Millry (14-5)
6. Sumiton Christian (8-4)
7. Coosa Christian (11-6)
8. Covenant Christian (6-2)
9. Sweet Water (6-5)
10. Hackleburg (10-5)
Others nominated: Florala (6-1), Gaylesville (9-5), Spring Garden (4-2).
