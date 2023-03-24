centerpiece top story HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL ROUNDUP Staff reports Mar 24, 2023 Mar 24, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Austin 5, Theodore 0: Sydra Pendleton tossed a no-hitter for Austin on Friday, allowing three walks over five innings to pick up the win.Kinsley Higdon singled twice and drove in two runs to lead Austin offensively, while Pendleton added a pair of singles. Lyndi Perkins had one double.---Prattville 6, Austin 4: Kyra Taylor had a hit and one RBI for Austin on Friday.Arden Breedlove and Claire Wright had one RBI each for the Black Bears, while Mikaylah Fuqua added a pair of hits.---Brewer 5, Ider 1: Bronwyn Borden and Breia Rusk had one hit and one RBI each as Brewer picked up a win at the Elkmont Fling on Friday.Gracie Lawrence pitched all five innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts.---Danville 2, East Limestone 0: Hanah Tillman pitched five one-hit innings to pick up the win for Danville on Friday, striking out nine while walking one.Isabella Guest had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for Danville. Tillman doubled and Ella Kate Tidwell and Kirstyn Robinson added one hit each. AZ Malone had one hit for East Limestone.---Clements 7, Falkville 1: Sarah Jo Moss homered twice, singled and drove in four runs to lead Clements on Friday.Hailee Braden had a hit and two RBIs for the Colts, while Savannah Thompson pitched four innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts.Skylar Gandy, Kaitlyn Carrington and Allie Smith had one hit each for Falkville.---Ider 6, Clements 4: Raley McGill homered for Clements. Thompson and Carly Nave had one hit and one RBI each for the Colts, while Braden and Sydney Smith added one hit.---Elkmont 12, Decatur Heritage 1: Emily Vinson had two hits and two RBIs as Elkmont opened its own tournament with a big win on Friday.Lily Lowery had three hits and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Savannah Williams and Mary Joyce Woodfin added two hits and one RBI each. Brylee Boger singled and drove in two runs.Nila Parker pitched four innings for the win, allowing one run on one hit with eight strikeouts. Allie Tidwell and Bri Tyson had one hit each for Decatur Heritage.---Elkmont 6, James Clemens 5: Williams homered and drove in three runs to lead Elkmont. Lowery homered, singled and drove in two runs, while Boger added one hit and one RBI. Tylee Thomas had two hits.Abbie Broadway pitched four innings for the win, striking out eight. 