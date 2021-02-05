Ebonie Williams and Tashanti Watkins scored 11 points each as Austin dropped a 56-50 game to Muscle Shoals on Friday in girls basketball.
Jada Burks had eight points for the Black Bears (16-9), and Hannah Cohn and Zamyra Goode each had seven points.
Tennessee commit Sara Puckett had a game-high 29 points for Muscle Shoals.
Elkmont girls 57, Lindsay Lane 41: One season removed from winning just three games, Elkmont picked up its 20th win of the 2020-2021 campaign on Friday to close out the regular season.
Tylee Thomas had 19 points to lead the Red Devils, and Emeril Hand had 13 points and six rebounds.
Madelyn Dizon (15) and Lindsey Murr (12) each scored in double figures for Lindsay Lane.
Elkmont (20-8) opens play in the Class 3A, Area 16 Tournament at home against Clements on Tuesday.
Falkville girls 45, Vinemont 38: Makenzie Veal led Falkville with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Sydnee Fitzgerald had 14 points for the Blue Devils, who improved to 22-8 on the season.
Austin boys 61, Muscle Shoals 51: Kelton Petty led Austin with 20 points and 10 rebounds in a win on Friday.
Cameron Collins had 17 points for the Black Bears, who led 33-19 at halftime. Jalen Orr finished with nine points and seven rebounds.
Cedric Summerhill had 16 points for Muscle Shoals.
Austin opens area tournament play on Wednesday at James Clemens.
Huntsville boys 73, Decatur 55: Malik Byrd and Charlie Taylor each had 12 points for Decatur on Friday.
Kobe Johnson added nine points for the Red Raiders.
Horace Fitchard had 12 points to lead Huntsville.
Elkmont boys 79, Lindsay Lane 45: Layton Smith led Elkmont with 20 points.
Hunter Broadway and Mykell Murrah each had 11 points for the Red Devils, and Preston Robinson scored eight.
Priceville boys 56, Ardmore 46: Cole Lindeman scored a game-high 21 points in a win for Priceville on Thursday.
Elijah Hopkins had 15 points for the Bulldogs, while Chris Thomas added 10 points.
Maddox Dorning led Ardmore with 18 points, and Brody Dunn scored 12.
Soccer
Danville boys 12, East Lawrence 2: Ever Lopez and Justin Hanline scored three goals each as Danville opened the season with a big area win on Friday.
Eber Veracruz and Martin Lopez scored two goals each for the Hawks, and Bo Huff and Nic Whisenant added one goal each.
Braxton Hand had four saves for the Hawks.
Danville hosts Lawrence County on Thursday.
