HUNTSVILLE — Hartselle’s Lincoln Bryant will wrestle for an individual state championship today when the AHSAA state meet wraps up at the Von Braun Center.
Bryant, who wrestles at 120 pounds, defeated Wetumpka’s Xander McWilliams by decision to advance to the Class 6A finals. He will wrestle Gardendale’s Melton Powe for the title.
Bryant advanced to the semifinals with wins over Jared Cherry, of Stanhope-Elmore, and Gulf Shores’ Yogi Childress.
Championship matches are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.
East Limestone’s Andrew Maxwell advanced to the semifinals before falling to Arab’s Jacob Holland by majority decision in the Class 1A-5A meet. He fell to Bentley Briscoe, of Hayden, in the consolation semifinals.
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Baseball
Hartselle 7, Russellville 2: Brodie Morrow doubled, singled and drove in four runs as Hartselle opened the season with a win over 5A power Russellville.
DJ Leathers had two hits and one RBI for the Tigers, while Elliott Bray doubled and drove in a run. Clay Burns had one RBI.
Seven Hartselle pitchers combined to strike out 13, with William Turner picking up the win.
Soccer
Decatur girls 4, Speakman 0: Bonnie Frost scored a pair of goals for Decatur.
Leah South and Sara Burgeen added one goal each, while Kasey Powell earned the shutout in goal.
Decatur plays at Austin on Tuesday.
