MONTGOMERY — The state’s decision to close public schools for 2½ weeks starting at the end of normal school hours will also put sports activity on hold.
According to the Alabama High School Athletic Association, next Tuesday will be the last day for any athletic activity.
After the 2½ week break, the AHSAA plans to “reevaluate health conditions and determine the status of spring sports championship play.”
If the spring sports are allowed to continue on April 6, it might require a change in the championship format for some sports.
Baseball currently requires teams in each area to play a three-game series to determine area champions and a runner-up. Many teams were going to begin area series next week. The baseball playoffs are scheduled to start April 17-18 for Class 1A-6A and April 24-25 for Class 7A.
Softball has area tournaments that determine a champion and runner-up that advance to regionals that start on May 6-9. The state tournament is May 12-16 in Montgomery.
Soccer teams play for area champions and runner-ups during the season. The playoffs begin April 23-24 for 4A-5A and 6A. The 1A-3A and 7A playoffs start April 27 and 28. The state tournament is May 7-9 in Huntsville.
Track and field has section meets on April 24-25. The state meet for Class 1A-3A is May 1-2 in Cullman. Gulf Shores is the site for the Class 4A-7A state meet.
