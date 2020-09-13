SATURDAY
Central-Phenix City 37, Jeff Davis 6
Glenwood at Valiant Cross
FRIDAY
Abbeville 41, Cottonwood 0
Addison 33, Midfield 8
Alabama Chr. 35, BTW-Tuskegee 6
Alexandria 38, St. Clair Co. 0
Aliceville 34, Sulligent 20
Athens 22, Hazel Green 0
Auburn 43, Dothan 13
Austin 42, James Clemens 28
Autaugaville 35, Verbena 6
B.B. Comer 22, LaFayette 19
Baker 50, Alma Bryant 18
Bayside Aca. 24, Hillcrest-Evergreen 21 (2OT)
Beauregard 12, Holtville 9
Berry 26, Hubbertville 0
Bibb Co. 37, Montevallo 7
Blount 26, Citronelle 0
Boaz 28, West Point 25
Bob Jones 35, Huntsville 25
Brantley 61, McKenzie 2
Briarwood 43, Woodlawn 0
Brilliant 15, Lynn 6
Calera 24, Chilton Co. 21
Carroll-Ozark 21, Rehobeth 14
Catholic-Montgomery 35, Reeltown 20
Cedar Bluff 14, Sumiton Chr. 12
Center Point 44, Lincoln 24
Central-Clay Co. 55, Elmore Co. 6
Chambers Aca. 43, Lowndes Aca. 6
Cherokee Co. 43, Anniston 27
Childersburg 54, Goshen 12
Clarke Co. 34, Orange Beach 7
Clay-Chalkville 38, Gardendale 17
Clements 38, Phil Campbell 18
Colbert Co. 42, Sheffield 26
Colbert Heights 51, Elkmont 24
Cullman 20, Buckhorn 0
Dale Co. 28, Geneva 22
Decatur Heritage 53, Vina 8
Demopolis 41, Sipsey Valley 8
Deshler 40, West Morgan 0
Dora 37, Hanceville 6
East Limestone 43, Jemison-Huntsville 15
Elba 38, Zion Chapel 7
Enterprise 52, Davidson 13
Escambia Aca. 35, Wilcox Aca. 6
Etowah 39, Fultondale 22
Fairfield 34, Carver-Birmingham 20
Fairhope 37, Foley 10
Fairview 48, Douglas 12
Faith-Mobile 50, LeFlore 6
Falkville 53, Pisgah 14
Fayette Co. 36, Curry 22
Flomaton 25, Cottage Hill 8
Florala 42, Georgiana 14
Florence 68, Albertville 0
Fort Payne 38, Springville 14
Fyffe 49, Sylvania 20
G.W. Long 42, Houston Co. 21
Gaylesville 48, Coosa Chr. 28
Geneva Co. 54, Ariton 41
Geraldine 36, Sardis 19
Good Hope 27, Haleyville 24
Greenville 18, Headland 6
Guntersville 49, Crossville 7
Hale Co. 43, Prattville Chr. 20
Hamilton 21, Oak Grove 14
Hartselle 38, Decatur 10
Hayden 27, Corner 20
Helena 48, Benjamin Russell 14
Hewitt-Trussville 50, Tuscaloosa Co. 18
Highland Home 42, Central-Coosa 0
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 34, Wetumpka 30
Homewood 24, Chelsea 3
Hoover 38, Gadsden City 0
Hueytown 62, Brookwood 0
Isabella 40, Thorsby 8
J.B. Pennington 56, Holly Pond 8
Jackson 34, Vigor 14
Jackson Aca. 27, Crenshaw Chr. 18
Jackson-Olin 42, Mortimer Jordan 14
Jacksonville 46, White Plains 24
John Carroll 13, Cordova 12
Kinston 21, Red Level 19
Lamar Co. (Ga.) at Handley, canceled
Lanett 30, Fayetteville 4
Lauderdale Co. 55, Danville 6
Lawrence Co. 41, Ardmore 21
Leeds 55, Moody 20
Lee-Montgomery 21, Sidney Lanier 0
Lexington 55, Tharptown 0
Macon-East 42, Edgewood 14
Madison Aca. 47, Westminster-Huntsville 7
Madison Co. 37, St. John Paul II 9
Maplesville 52, Billingsley 14
Marbury 18, Jemison 13
Mars Hill Bible 46, Hatton 24
McAdory 18, Paul Bryant 8
McGill-Toolen 38, Gulf Shores 0
McIntosh 30, Washington Co. 8
Mobile Chr. 38, W.S. Neal 9
Morgan Aca. 34, Monroe Aca. 20
Mountain Brook 28, Huffman 7
Munford 31, Cleburne Co. 0
Murphy 31, Mary Montgomery 13
Muscle Shoals 58, Columbia 6
New Brockton 47, Daleville 8
New Hope 20, Randolph 9
North Sand Mountain 40, Section 13
Northridge 40, Bessemer City 6
Oak Mountain 35, Vestavia Hills 28
Ohatchee 35, Hokes Bluff 0
Oneonta 23, Ashville 0
Opelika 28, Eufaula 21
Opp 35, Houston Aca. 0
Oxford 56, Southside-Gadsden 0
Patrician 34, Autauga Aca. 28 (OT)
Pelham 35, Stanhope Elmore 25
Pell City 14, Talladega 0
Pickens Aca. 40, Snook 0
Pickens Co. 50, Marion Co. 8
Piedmont 54, Glencoe 0
Pike Co. 60, Dadeville 14
Pike Liberal Arts 56, Lee-Scott 0
Pike Road 39, Andalusia 18
Pinson Valley 33, Minor 28
Plainview 53, Asbury 0
Pleasant Grove 42, Wenonah 0
Pleasant Valley 56, Weaver 8
Prattville 31, Smiths Station 3
Priceville 42, Brooks 35
R.A. Hubbard 26, Hackleburg 24
Ragland 15, Woodland 6
Randolph Co. 42, Ranburne 27
Rogers 27, Wilson 22
Russellville 59, Brewer 0
Samson 12, Pleasant Home 7
Sand Rock 60, Gaston 7
Satsuma 22, Elberta 21
Scottsboro 7, Arab 3
Selma 12, Shelby Co. 10
Shoals Chr. 40, Cherokee 6
Slocomb 44, Providence Chr. 14
South Lamar 30, Meek 16
Spanish Fort 42, Robertsdale 0
Sparta 41, Meadowview 0
Springwood 40, Banks Aca. 14
St. James 38, Bullock Co. 14
St. Luke's 37, J.U. Blacksher 28
St. Paul’s 34, UMS-Wright 32
Straughn 19, Ashford 0
Sweet Water 58, Fruitdale 6
Sylacauga 41, Tallassee 21
T.R. Miller 52, Chickasaw 6
Theodore 21, Daphne 20 (OT)
Thomasville 44, Monroe Co. 14
Thompson 48, Spain Park 35
Trinity 50, Beulah 7
Valley Head 56, Woodville 6
Vincent 39, Horseshoe Bend 32
Vinemont 36, Carbon Hill 0
Wadley 14, Victory Chr. 12
Walter Wellborn 20, Saks 0
Waterloo 19, Phillips-Bear Creek 14
West Blocton 54, Holt 30
West Limestone 28, Central-Florence 20
Westbrook Chr. 24, Southeastern-Blount 14
Williamson 20, St. Michael 19
Winfield 41, Oakman 35
Winston Co. 40, Lamar Co. 33
Winterboro 42, Donoho 13
THURSDAY
Bessemer Aca. 40, Tuscaloosa Aca. 27
Carver-Montgomery 20, Park Crossing 14
Cleveland 44, West End-Walnut Grove 13
Gordo 27, Northside 13
Sparkman 28, Grissom 14
CANCELED/FORFEITED
American Chr. beat Sumter Central, forfeit
Central-Hayneville beat A.L. Johnson, forfeit
Clarke Prep beat Fort Dale Aca., forfeit
Collinsville beat Brindlee Mountain, forfeit
Crenshaw Chr. beat Cornerstone-Columbiana, forfeit
Dallas Co. beat Wilcox Central, forfeit
Jackson Aca. beat South Choctaw Aca., forfeit
Keith beat R.C. Hatch, forfeit
Lakeside beat Coosa Valley, forfeit
Leroy beat Greene Co., forfeit
Linden beat Ellwood, forfeit
Marengo beat Southern Choctaw, forfeit
Millry beat Choctaw Co., forfeit
Montgomery Academy beat Southside-Selma, forfeit
North Jackson beat DAR, forfeit
Notasulga beat Barbour Co., forfeit
Saraland beat Baldwin Co., forfeit
Spring Garden beat Locust Fork, forfeit
Susan Moore beat Tarrant, forfeit
Valley beat Russell Co., forfeit
Wicksburg beat Northside Methodist, forfeit
