SATURDAY

Central-Phenix City 37, Jeff Davis 6

Glenwood at Valiant Cross

FRIDAY

Abbeville 41, Cottonwood 0

Addison 33, Midfield 8

Alabama Chr. 35, BTW-Tuskegee 6

Alexandria 38, St. Clair Co. 0

Aliceville 34, Sulligent 20

Athens 22, Hazel Green 0

Auburn 43, Dothan 13

Austin 42, James Clemens 28

Autaugaville 35, Verbena 6

B.B. Comer 22, LaFayette 19

Baker 50, Alma Bryant 18

Bayside Aca. 24, Hillcrest-Evergreen 21 (2OT)

Beauregard 12, Holtville 9

Berry 26, Hubbertville 0

Bibb Co. 37, Montevallo 7

Blount 26, Citronelle 0

Boaz 28, West Point 25

Bob Jones 35, Huntsville 25

Brantley 61, McKenzie 2

Briarwood 43, Woodlawn 0

Brilliant 15, Lynn 6

Calera 24, Chilton Co. 21

Carroll-Ozark 21, Rehobeth 14

Catholic-Montgomery 35, Reeltown 20

Cedar Bluff 14, Sumiton Chr. 12

Center Point 44, Lincoln 24

Central-Clay Co. 55, Elmore Co. 6

Chambers Aca. 43, Lowndes Aca. 6

Cherokee Co. 43, Anniston 27

Childersburg 54, Goshen 12

Clarke Co. 34, Orange Beach 7

Clay-Chalkville 38, Gardendale 17

Clements 38, Phil Campbell 18

Colbert Co. 42, Sheffield 26

Colbert Heights 51, Elkmont 24

Cullman 20, Buckhorn 0

Dale Co. 28, Geneva 22

Decatur Heritage 53, Vina 8

Demopolis 41, Sipsey Valley 8

Deshler 40, West Morgan 0

Dora 37, Hanceville 6

East Limestone 43, Jemison-Huntsville 15

Elba 38, Zion Chapel 7

Enterprise 52, Davidson 13

Escambia Aca. 35, Wilcox Aca. 6

Etowah 39, Fultondale 22

Fairfield 34, Carver-Birmingham 20

Fairhope 37, Foley 10

Fairview 48, Douglas 12

Faith-Mobile 50, LeFlore 6

Falkville 53, Pisgah 14

Fayette Co. 36, Curry 22

Flomaton 25, Cottage Hill 8

Florala 42, Georgiana 14

Florence 68, Albertville 0

Fort Payne 38, Springville 14

Fyffe 49, Sylvania 20

G.W. Long 42, Houston Co. 21

Gaylesville 48, Coosa Chr. 28

Geneva Co. 54, Ariton 41

Geraldine 36, Sardis 19

Good Hope 27, Haleyville 24

Greenville 18, Headland 6

Guntersville 49, Crossville 7

Hale Co. 43, Prattville Chr. 20

Hamilton 21, Oak Grove 14

Hartselle 38, Decatur 10

Hayden 27, Corner 20

Helena 48, Benjamin Russell 14

Hewitt-Trussville 50, Tuscaloosa Co. 18

Highland Home 42, Central-Coosa 0

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 34, Wetumpka 30

Homewood 24, Chelsea 3

Hoover 38, Gadsden City 0

Hueytown 62, Brookwood 0

Isabella 40, Thorsby 8

J.B. Pennington 56, Holly Pond 8

Jackson 34, Vigor 14

Jackson Aca. 27, Crenshaw Chr. 18

Jackson-Olin 42, Mortimer Jordan 14

Jacksonville 46, White Plains 24

John Carroll 13, Cordova 12

Kinston 21, Red Level 19

Lamar Co. (Ga.) at Handley, canceled

Lanett 30, Fayetteville 4

Lauderdale Co. 55, Danville 6

Lawrence Co. 41, Ardmore 21

Leeds 55, Moody 20

Lee-Montgomery 21, Sidney Lanier 0

Lexington 55, Tharptown 0

Macon-East 42, Edgewood 14

Madison Aca. 47, Westminster-Huntsville 7

Madison Co. 37, St. John Paul II 9

Maplesville 52, Billingsley 14

Marbury 18, Jemison 13

Mars Hill Bible 46, Hatton 24

McAdory 18, Paul Bryant 8

McGill-Toolen 38, Gulf Shores 0

McIntosh 30, Washington Co. 8

Mobile Chr. 38, W.S. Neal 9

Morgan Aca. 34, Monroe Aca. 20

Mountain Brook 28, Huffman 7

Munford 31, Cleburne Co. 0

Murphy 31, Mary Montgomery 13

Muscle Shoals 58, Columbia 6

New Brockton 47, Daleville 8

New Hope 20, Randolph 9

North Sand Mountain 40, Section 13

Northridge 40, Bessemer City 6

Oak Mountain 35, Vestavia Hills 28

Ohatchee 35, Hokes Bluff 0

Oneonta 23, Ashville 0

Opelika 28, Eufaula 21

Opp 35, Houston Aca. 0

Oxford 56, Southside-Gadsden 0

Patrician 34, Autauga Aca. 28 (OT)

Pelham 35, Stanhope Elmore 25

Pell City 14, Talladega 0

Pickens Aca. 40, Snook 0

Pickens Co. 50, Marion Co. 8

Piedmont 54, Glencoe 0

Pike Co. 60, Dadeville 14

Pike Liberal Arts 56, Lee-Scott 0

Pike Road 39, Andalusia 18

Pinson Valley 33, Minor 28

Plainview 53, Asbury 0

Pleasant Grove 42, Wenonah 0

Pleasant Valley 56, Weaver 8

Prattville 31, Smiths Station 3

Priceville 42, Brooks 35

R.A. Hubbard 26, Hackleburg 24

Ragland 15, Woodland 6

Randolph Co. 42, Ranburne 27

Rogers 27, Wilson 22

Russellville 59, Brewer 0

Samson 12, Pleasant Home 7

Sand Rock 60, Gaston 7

Satsuma 22, Elberta 21

Scottsboro 7, Arab 3

Selma 12, Shelby Co. 10

Shoals Chr. 40, Cherokee 6

Slocomb 44, Providence Chr. 14

South Lamar 30, Meek 16

Spanish Fort 42, Robertsdale 0

Sparta 41, Meadowview 0

Springwood 40, Banks Aca. 14

St. James 38, Bullock Co. 14

St. Luke's 37, J.U. Blacksher 28

St. Paul’s 34, UMS-Wright 32

Straughn 19, Ashford 0

Sweet Water 58, Fruitdale 6

Sylacauga 41, Tallassee 21

T.R. Miller 52, Chickasaw 6

Theodore 21, Daphne 20 (OT)

Thomasville 44, Monroe Co. 14

Thompson 48, Spain Park 35

Trinity 50, Beulah 7

Valley Head 56, Woodville 6

Vincent 39, Horseshoe Bend 32

Vinemont 36, Carbon Hill 0

Wadley 14, Victory Chr. 12

Walter Wellborn 20, Saks 0

Waterloo 19, Phillips-Bear Creek 14

West Blocton 54, Holt 30

West Limestone 28, Central-Florence 20

Westbrook Chr. 24, Southeastern-Blount 14

Williamson 20, St. Michael 19

Winfield 41, Oakman 35

Winston Co. 40, Lamar Co. 33

Winterboro 42, Donoho 13

THURSDAY

Bessemer Aca. 40, Tuscaloosa Aca. 27

Carver-Montgomery 20, Park Crossing 14

Cleveland 44, West End-Walnut Grove 13

Gordo 27, Northside 13

Sparkman 28, Grissom 14

CANCELED/FORFEITED

American Chr. beat Sumter Central, forfeit

Central-Hayneville beat A.L. Johnson, forfeit

Clarke Prep beat Fort Dale Aca., forfeit

Collinsville beat Brindlee Mountain, forfeit

Crenshaw Chr. beat Cornerstone-Columbiana, forfeit

Dallas Co. beat Wilcox Central, forfeit

Jackson Aca. beat South Choctaw Aca., forfeit

Keith beat R.C. Hatch, forfeit

Lakeside beat Coosa Valley, forfeit

Leroy beat Greene Co., forfeit

Linden beat Ellwood, forfeit

Marengo beat Southern Choctaw, forfeit

Millry beat Choctaw Co., forfeit

Montgomery Academy beat Southside-Selma, forfeit

North Jackson beat DAR, forfeit

Notasulga beat Barbour Co., forfeit

Saraland beat Baldwin Co., forfeit

Spring Garden beat Locust Fork, forfeit

Susan Moore beat Tarrant, forfeit

Valley beat Russell Co., forfeit

Wicksburg beat Northside Methodist, forfeit

