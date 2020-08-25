LESTER — Priceville picked up wins over West Limestone and Lincoln County (Tenn.) on Monday at West Limestone.
The Bulldogs beat West Limestone 25-12, 25-15 and Lincoln County 25-17, 25-16.
Abigail Garrison recorded 15 kills to lead Priceville. She also had nine digs. Zoey Benson had nine kills and nine blocks. Katrina Rotermund recorded 25 assists. Mallie Sharp had 24 digs.
Priceville’s next scheduled match is Thursday against Brewer and Decatur at Brewer.
Today’s schedule includes West Morgan and Muscle Shoals at Austin, Lee and Russellville at Decatur, Decatur Heritage and Tanner at Elkmont and Lindsey Lane at Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.