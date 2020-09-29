MOULTON — Anna Clare Hutto’s 24 assists, 18 digs and nine aces paced Lawrence County to two wins Monday in a tri-match with Rogers and Hatton
Lawrence County (28-8) defeated Rogers 25-17, 18-25, 15-3 and Hatton 25-18, 25-10.
Bailee Pulliam had 11 kills to lead Lawrence County. Brooke Graham had nine kills and six blocks. Alex Livingston added 14 digs.
• Hartselle finishes second at Hoover: The Tigers (35-10) went 2-1 in pool play and then advanced to the finals before falling to host Hoover in the Heffstrong Tournament on Saturday.
In pool play, Providence Christian beat Hartselle 25-22, 25-23. Hartselle then took wins over Spain Park 25-21, 25-17 and Bob Jones 21-25, 2519, 15-12. In bracket play, Hartselle beat Mountain Brook 25-21, 25-13 and Montgomery Academy 25-16, 18-25, 15-13. Hoover took the championship match 25-19, 25-21.
Combined stats had Grace Tapscott with 138 assists and 44 digs. Hailey Holshouser recorded 57 kills and 41 digs. Lillyanna Cartee had 75 digs and 46 kills. Jessica Jarrett had 61 digs and 20 kills. Tori Hughes had 47 digs. Jadyn Chesser added 24 digs and 23 kills.
• Austin goes 3-1 on Saturday: The Black Bears (9-15) picked up three wins Saturday in the Tournament of Champions in Danville. Austin beat Huntsville 25-23, 25-16, Brooks 24-26, 25-14, 15-11 and Haleyville 23-25, 25-23, 15-11. Carbon Hill beat Austin 25-17, 25-17.
Combined stats for Saturday had Lawren Hayes with 79 digs, Zahria Parchman with 36 digs and nine assists and Jada Burks with 27 kills and 10 blocks.
