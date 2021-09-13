It took five sets, but Priceville volleyball beat Westminster Christian 3-2 Monday to stay perfect in Class 4A, Area 13 play with a 3-0 record.
The Bulldogs won 3-2 (11-25, 25-21, 25-21, 12-25, 15-4). The Bulldogs also beat Fort Payne 25-20, 25-20.
Combined stats for Monday had Katelyn Falciani with 21 kills and 10 digs. Zoey Benson had 15 kills and 24 digs. Emma Rehmer recorded 25 assists and Lacey Clark added 16 digs.
Priceville went 2-2 Saturday in the Eddie Pruitt Ford Tournament at Hartselle. The Bulldogs beat Hartselle 25-20, 25-22 and Ramsey 19-25, 25-20, 15-11. Grissom beat Priceville 25-19, 25-19. Bob Jones, which won the tournament, beat Priceville in the semifinals 2-0.
Combined stats for Saturday had Benson with 36 digs and 22 kills. Falciani had 24 kills. Rehmer recorded 35 assists and 15 digs. Clark had 42 digs.
• Brewer over Austin: The visiting Patriots won 3-2 (25-21, 24-26, 25-17, 17-25, 15-10).
Leading the stats for Austin (9-14) were Jakaya Smith with 14 kills and 28 digs. took a 3-2 win Monday. Katie Davis had nine kills and digs. Kinsley Higdon had 17 digs.
• Lawrence County wins three: The Red Devils (22-6) went 3-0 in a four-team match Monday. Lawrence County beat R.A. Hubbard 2-0 (25-6, 25-9), Hatton 2-0 (25-13, 25-19) and East Lawrence 2-0 (2510, 25-6).
Combined stats for the day had Anna Clare Hutto with 35 assists, Krystin Borden 10 aces, Skye Letson eight blocks and Sara Dutton six aces.
