GUNTERSVILLE — Jakaya Smith finished with 39 kills, 68 digs, eight blocks and three aces as Austin’s volleyball team went 4-2 at the Supreme Courts Tournament in Guntersville on Saturday.
The Black Bears picked up wins over Sardis (25-19, 25-14), Cherokee County (25-12, 25-18), East Limestone (25-18, 15-25, 15-13) and Buckhorn (25-22, 12-25, 15-9).
Austin dropped matches to Jasper (18-25, 25-17, 15-13) and Athens (25-19, 22-25, 15-8) to move to 14-17 on the season.
Katie Davis had 35 kills, 24 digs, 20 blocks and a pair of aces for Austin. Emily Overstreet had 112 assists, 10 digs and eight aces and Kinsley Higdon had 54 digs.
Parker hits career milestone
Danville’s Faith Parker recorded her 1,000th career kill this week as the Hawks went 8-1 in volleyball action.
Danville (26-13) picked up wins over Fairview, Holly Pond, Vinemont, Curry, Cornerstone Christian, Lexington, Jacksonville and Muscle Shoals and dropped a match to Loretto.
Parker finished the week with 77 kills and 49 digs. Audrey Marshall had 53 kills and 62 digs.
