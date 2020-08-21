TRINITY — West Morgan opened the 2020 season in style, picking up 2-0 wins over Brewer and Winston County while celebrating the program's three seniors on Senior Night.
The Rebels honored Morgan Mosley, Allie Bice and Michaela Henson before defeating Brewer 25-22, 25-20 and Winston County 25-11, 25-16.
Mosley led West Morgan with nine kills and three aces, while Bice and Ellie Jones added seven kills each. Abby Yerby had 24 assists and Karly Terry finished with 28 digs.
West Morgan (2-0) plays at Austin on Tuesday.
Priceville opens season with sweep
Zoey Benson had 10 kills as Priceville opened the season with wins over Good Hope (25-6, 22-25, 15-12) and Central-Florence (25-15, 25-7).
Benson led the Bulldogs with seven kills against Good Hope, while Katelyn Falciani added six kills. Katrina Rotermund had six kills, six digs and 18 assists.
Against Central, Benson had three kills and five blocks and Abigail Garrison had three kills. Rotermund had 10 assists, five digs and three aces, while Mallie Sharp added nine digs.
