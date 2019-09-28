High school volleyball will be in full swing today, as area teams will participate in five tournaments across north Alabama.
Decatur Heritage and Danville will be hosting tournaments featuring Austin, Elkmont, Lindsay Lane and Hatton. Lawrence County, Priceville and Hartselle will be playing in the Boaz Invitational, while Falkville will be competing in the Vinemont Tournament.
Athens will continue play in the Over the Mountain Tournament at Hoover.
Lawrence County sweeps tri-match
Anna Clare Hutto had 36 assists, 15 digs and four kills as Lawrence County defeated Brewer 2-1 (25-20, 18-25, 16-14) and Lexington 2-1 (26-24, 21-25, 15-11) on Thursday.
Sami Parker had 34 digs and nine aces for the Red Devils, while Lexi Heidt added 12 kills and 12 digs. Alex Livingston had 10 digs and five aces.
Lawrence County continues play today at the Boaz Invitational.
East Lawrence drops pair
East Lawrence dropped a pair of matches on Thursday, falling to Holly Pond 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 26-24) and Lauderdale County 2-0 (25-5, 25-12).
Kyra Cotner led East Lawrence with five kills and three digs against Holly Pond. Maria Mayfield had 11 digs, while Kaitlin Dutton added three kills, three assists and seven digs.
Cotner also had five kills against Lauderdale County. Devora Izquierdo had four kills, four digs and six assists.
