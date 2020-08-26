HATTON — Kailyn Quails had six kills, four blocks and an ace as Hatton opened Class 2A, Area 13 play with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-21 sweep of Winston County.
Bradyn Mitchell had five kills and three digs for the Hornets, while Olivia Anderson added four kills and three blocks.
Chloe Hood had three kills, two digs and a block, and Kamie Kirk had three blocks. Josie Harville finished with four digs.
Hatton is scheduled to host Addison and Rogers on Thursday.
Linday Lane sweeps Decatur Heritage, Meek
Linday Lane opened Class 1A, Area 15 play on Monday with a 25-10, 25-18, 25-16 win over Decatur Heritage.
The Lions closed out the tri-match with a 25-15, 25-13 win over Meek in a non-area game.
Lindsey Holland led the Lions with 14 kills and two blocks. Haley Waltman had 12 kills and three blocks, while Madelyn Dizon added 11 kills and 21 assists. Bonnie Cundiff had 32 digs.
