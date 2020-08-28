TRINITY — Morgan Mosley and Ellie Jones combined for 20 kills as West Morgan split a tri-match with Madison County and Central-Florence on Thursday.
West Morgan picked up a 25-14, 25-18 win over Central-Florence but fell 2-1 (25-21, 21-25, 15-9) to Madison County.
Mosley led the Rebels with 12 kills, while Jones added eight. Abby Yerby had 34 assists.
West Morgan will host the West Morgan Varsity Invitational on Saturday.
--
Brewer tops Priceville
Brewer picked up a four-set win over Priceville on Thursday, topping the Bulldogs 28-26, 27-25, 26-28, 25-19 in a close match.
Priceville was led by Abigail Garrison, who finished with 19 kills and 17 digs. Katelyn Falciani had 13 kills for the Bulldogs, while Mallie Sharp added 30 digs. Katrina Rotermund finished with 59 digs and seven assists.
--
Ardmore sweeps Athens Bible
Lacey Reyer had nine kills and three aces in leading Ardmore to a 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 win over Athens Bible on Tuesday.
Grace Shockney had seven kills and two aces for the Tigers, while Maggie Campbell added 24 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.