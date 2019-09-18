PRICEVILLE — When West Morgan volleyball coach Alesha Hutto gathered her team for practice last Friday it was not a pretty picture.
Out of 24 players combined on the varsity and junior varsity, two were out sick and 10 were out with injuries.
“We’ve had a lot of rolled ankles this season,” senior Maegan Milligan said.
Despite the injuries, West Morgan beat Priceville, 3-1, in a battle of Top 10 teams in Class 4A. West Morgan (16-10, 2-1) is No. 7 in the state. Priceville (15-10, 0-1) is No. 8.
“I am really proud of how hard our girls played today,” Hutto said. “It’s been a rough season with so many injuries.
“Both teams fought hard. I thought we did a really good job of looking ahead and staying focused on the next point.”
West Morgan and Priceville compete in Area 13 with Danville and Saint John Paul II out of Huntsville. Danville is ranked No. 5 in the state. Out of what could be the most competitive area in the state, only two teams will advance out of area play.
The competitiveness in Tuesday’s play in front of big crowd was more like a match at regional or state. It was filled with tense back-and-forth action with many momentum swings.
The first set was tied at 14-14 and then tied five more times before West Morgan won 25-23. Priceville took control of the second set early on the way to a 25-16 win.
The third set was where momentum really went West Morgan’s way. Priceville jumped out to a 7-1 lead. West Morgan rallied to catch Priceville at 14-14 and then scored the next five points. Milligan’s kill wrapped up West Morgan’s 25-18 victory.
When West Morgan went up 9-8 in the fourth set, it had the lead for good. Morgan Moseley’s kill closed out the set at 25-21 and the match at 3-1.
“Winning this match means so much for our team,” Milligan said. “We knew Priceville would have a big crowd pulling for them. We had a great crowd pulling for us. That really helped.”
Milligan was one of the injured who could not practice Friday. She’s been on crutches for a week trying to stop what her doctor thinks might be a developing stress fracture in her right leg. Rest is the best medicine, but there’s not much time for that in the middle of volleyball season.
“She’s the leader of this team, and we really need her,” Hutto said. “I was able to rest her some in the match and I think that really paid off, especially in the fourth set.”
Milligan led West Morgan with 14 kills. Moseley had 13 kills. Chasity Jenkins recorded 23 assists and Katelyn McCulloch added 23 digs.
“Our girls have got to go to work,” Priceville coach Catrina Mason said. “They are fabulous young ladies, and I know they don’t like to lose. We have to learn how to move on from our mistakes.”
Abigail Garrison led Priceville with 11 kills. Brianna Marquette had nine kills and five blocks. Madalyn Owens had 17 digs. Hollee Mason had 17 assists. Katrina Rotermund recorded 10 digs and eight assists.
